Why Do Soccer Players Wear Pink Shoes at the World Cup?

The beautiful game has officially begun.

A handful of teams from around the world have already taken to the pitch to make their countries proud and compete for the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This year's matches are being held across North America, and the qualifying teams are ready to show the world what they trained so hard to achieve.

If you watched Mexico take down South Africa during the opening game in Mexico City earlier this week, you likely noticed the influx of pink cleats. The bright pink color was hard to miss against the green backdrop of the field…but why pink?

The reasoning behind each player's cleat color might be more strategic than you think.

HOW SOCCER CLEATS ARE CHOSEN

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FIFA has a series of rules and regulations regarding teams' uniforms (also called “kits”) during the World Cup. For starters, the uniform colors must be different from those of the opposing team. All players on the same team must match colors, but the goalkeepers must "wear colors that distinguish them from both teams and the match officials," according to Cisco Athletic.

The players' socks, shorts, and jerseys must be the same color and design; the rules on this are very clear. But what about their shoes? Surprisingly, there are no strict stipulations regarding the individual players' shoes worn during the game.

The color is at the player’s discretion, and they’re typically sponsored by brands that custom-make the shoes to their liking. Sometimes, the teams choose to match their cleats and all support one specific brand, which seems to be the case for a few teams in 2026.

KICKING AWAY THE COMPETITION

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The rationale for the vivid pink color you've seen dotting your screen since the start of the World Cup is oddly specific, yet makes sense when you fill in the divots.

As stated, the players get to choose their own cleats, but when the teams match, so does the brand. Sometimes, the players simply wear shoes from the same brands that provide their uniforms. According to the BBC, big brands like Nike, Puma, and Adidas were tasked with creating these shoes, and they're all going with pink this year. Not necessarily an obnoxious neon, but a pink and white combination that viewers can’t help but spot.

Aside from the color itself being trendy, it stands out. In fact, the color is so loud that you were curious enough about the cleats to have clicked on this article. Now that’s good marketing. A bright, colorful shoe is much more noticeable than the all-black shoes that used to run the field.

THE PROBLEM WITH PINK

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While pink seems to be a very smart and strategic color choice for the sole (pun intended) purpose of standing out and kicking away the competition, everyone is now wearing pink shoes, perhaps on purpose, perhaps by chance, making it more difficult to distinguish their brand from the rest.

Regardless of who scores the game-winning goal, something we can count on this year is the odds of a pink cleat sending a team off to victory, and one kick closer to a World Cup win.

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