How to Hide Sponsored Results in Google Search

One hassle of using Google’s search engine is navigating those pesky sponsored links. Businesses pay for ads that are designed to capture your attention, but they aren’t always what you’re looking for. Many of them are deceptive or fraudulent, and some even lead to websites with privacy concerns. Luckily, Google is making these links easy to bypass altogether.

Google Just Made It Easy to Hide Sponsored Links

Google is currently launching a way to hide sponsored links so you can search in peace. Here are the step-by-step instructions:

When you search for certain queries, you’ll find a list of sponsored results at the top of the page. Scroll past the links and click the “Hide sponsored results” button at the end of the block. These links will collapse, and you can click the button again if you‘d like to view them.

According to Google, the ads are all the same size, and there won‘t be more than four for every sponsored links group. The update also applies to other ad groups on the search results page.

Will All Sponsored Links Be Hidden?

There is a downside: Our quick test of the new feature showed that you’ll see other sponsored results at the very bottom of the page. But fortunately you’ll have the option to collapse this block of links as well.

If you’re also annoyed by the AI results that pop up at the top of your Google search results pages, there’s a simple way to turn those off, too.