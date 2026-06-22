The Most (And Least) Stressful Airports in America, Ranked

It turns out the premise of Home Alone wasn’t so unrealistic after all. The same airport the McCallister family sprinted through in the '90s is officially ranked the most stressful in the U.S. for 2026: Chicago O'Hare.

We’ve all lived through a travel day that felt like a disaster movie. To find out which airports are the worst offenders, the team at airport transfer provider Mozio analyzed FAA traffic data for the 20 busiest airports in the country. They looked at three simple things: how often flights are delayed, how much it costs to park, and how long it takes to actually get into the city.

Whether these results validate your own travel horror stories or help you pick a more peaceful route for your next vacation, the data offers a clear look at which airports might just push you over the edge—and which ones will actually let you breathe easy.

The Most Frustrating Places to Fly

Mozio

It’s no surprise that Chicago O’Hare takes the top spot, but the "why" goes deeper than just the usual crowds. The airport earned a stress score of 8.42 out of 10, and it isn't hard to see why: more than a quarter of flights run behind schedule, and it’s a tiring 60-minute trek just to get downtown. Talk about a recipe for instant travel fatigue.

As a general rule, the closer you are to a major city, the more your blood pressure rises. Hence, the New York metro area trails closely behind O’Hare on the tarmac. LaGuardia sits in second, largely thanks to an $80-a-day parking rate that would make anyone wince—especially after a weekend already marked by Manhattan price tags.

Meanwhile, JFK and Newark tie for third, thanks to those same exorbitant parking costs (or, more realistically, the inevitable Uber surge). Sure, you might shave a half-hour off your commute into the city by choosing Newark, but you’ll likely pay for it in flight delays. If you're flying in or out of the Big Apple, be prepared to pay a stress premium in both your time and your wallet.

Rank Airport Location Airport Stress Score 1 Chicago O'Hare International Airport Chicago, Illinois 8.42 2 LaGuardia Airport New York City, New York 7.54 3 John F. Kennedy International Airport New York City, New York 7.19 4 Newark Liberty International Airport Newark, New Jersey 7.19 5 Denver International Airport Denver, Colorado 7.02

The Smoothest Rides in the Sky

If you’re looking to skip the stress, head toward the Midwest or the Southwest. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is the least stressful airport in the country, scoring a 1.76 out of 10. You’ll find an 81.5 percent on-time rate and a 20-minute drive into town. Compared to the O’Hare slog, it’s practically a different world.

Phoenix Sky Harbor and San Francisco International aren't far behind. They’ve got the basics down: parking that doesn't cost a fortune and a commute into the city that takes under 20 minutes. A standard arrival, minus the misery. It’s a low bar, but these days, it’s a big deal.

Rank Airport Location Airport Stress Score /10 1 Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Minneapolis-St Paul, Minnesota 1.76 2 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Phoenix, Arizona 2.28 3 San Francisco International Airport San Francisco, California 2.98 4 Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas, Nevada 3.16 5 Charlotte Douglas International Airport Charlotte, North Carolina 3.68

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