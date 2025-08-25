Flyers Beware—These Are the Worst Airports for Flight Delays in 2025

For many, the stress of traveling starts the moment they step foot in the airport. Between inconsistent TSA rules, slow-moving crowds, and general anxiety about flying, it’s no wonder that some people would prefer not to board a plane altogether. Add random flight delays to the mix and the stress multiplies. But which travel hubs are most likely to throw a wrench in your schedule? To see the worst airports for flight delays, check out the list below.
These Airports Are Most Likely to Delay Your Trip
The airport transfer experts at Transfeero examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to determine which of the country’s 30 busiest airports have the most late departures in 2025.
The airport with the most flight delays is Dallas/Fort Worth International, with 25.42 percent of all flights pushed back this year so far. Severe thunderstorms seem to be the leading cause. Meanwhile, Denver International Airport trails behind, clocking in with 23.86 percent of flights delayed. Per KKTV11, 874 flights in and out of the hub didn’t take off or land on time on July 24 alone, with thunderstorms also being the main reason for the delays.
In third place is Ronald Reagan Washington National at 23.29 percent. The airport is known for being “overburdened,” as its main runway sees over 800 takeoffs and landings a day. That’s more than any other runway in the country.
According to the National Business Aviation Association, the reasons for most delays fall into one of these categories:
- Weather
- Concerns about an aircraft’s volume
- Equipment problems
- Runway problems
- Other (e.g., security issues, aircraft accidents, noise reduction, flight checks, and more)
10 Airports With the Most Delayed Flights
Rank
Airport
Location
Percentage of Delayed Flights
1
Dallas/Fort Worth International
Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas
25.42
2
Denver International
Denver, Colorado
23.86
3
Ronald Reagan Washington National
Arlington, Virginia
23.29
4
Miami International
Miami, Florida
23.06
5
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International
Atlanta, Georgia
22.80
6
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
22.55
7
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
Anne Arundel County, Maryland
22.54
8
George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
Houston, Texas
21.79
9
Orlando International
Orlando, Florida
21.67
10
Charlotte Douglas International
Charlotte, North Carolina
21.35
There are plenty of things you can do when your flight is delayed—or worse, canceled. For example, many airlines have a Contract of Carriage, which may entitle you to food vouchers, discounts, refunds, or a hotel stay in the event of a flight delay caused by the airline. It’s best to read the airline’s terms and conditions when you book a flight so you can prepare for the worst.
