Flyers Beware—These Are the Worst Airports for Flight Delays in 2025

For many, the stress of traveling starts the moment they step foot in the airport. Between inconsistent TSA rules, slow-moving crowds, and general anxiety about flying, it’s no wonder that some people would prefer not to board a plane altogether. Add random flight delays to the mix and the stress multiplies. But which travel hubs are most likely to throw a wrench in your schedule? To see the worst airports for flight delays, check out the list below.

These Airports Are Most Likely to Delay Your Trip

The airport transfer experts at Transfeero examined data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics to determine which of the country’s 30 busiest airports have the most late departures in 2025.

May as well catch some Zs | Carlina Teteris/GettyImages

The airport with the most flight delays is Dallas/Fort Worth International, with 25.42 percent of all flights pushed back this year so far. Severe thunderstorms seem to be the leading cause. Meanwhile, Denver International Airport trails behind, clocking in with 23.86 percent of flights delayed. Per KKTV11, 874 flights in and out of the hub didn’t take off or land on time on July 24 alone, with thunderstorms also being the main reason for the delays.

In third place is Ronald Reagan Washington National at 23.29 percent. The airport is known for being “overburdened,” as its main runway sees over 800 takeoffs and landings a day. That’s more than any other runway in the country.

According to the National Business Aviation Association, the reasons for most delays fall into one of these categories:

Weather

Concerns about an aircraft’s volume

Equipment problems

Runway problems

Other (e.g., security issues, aircraft accidents, noise reduction, flight checks, and more)

These places are most likely to have delayed flights. | Jackyenjoyphotography/GettyImages

10 Airports With the Most Delayed Flights

Rank Airport Location Percentage of Delayed Flights 1 Dallas/Fort Worth International Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas 25.42 2 Denver International Denver, Colorado 23.86 3 Ronald Reagan Washington National Arlington, Virginia

23.29 4 Miami International Miami, Florida 23.06 5 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Atlanta, Georgia 22.80 6 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Fort Lauderdale, Florida



22.55 7 Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Anne Arundel County, Maryland 22.54 8 George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Houston, Texas



21.79 9 Orlando International Orlando, Florida 21.67 10 Charlotte Douglas International Charlotte, North Carolina 21.35

There are plenty of things you can do when your flight is delayed—or worse, canceled. For example, many airlines have a Contract of Carriage, which may entitle you to food vouchers, discounts, refunds, or a hotel stay in the event of a flight delay caused by the airline. It’s best to read the airline’s terms and conditions when you book a flight so you can prepare for the worst.