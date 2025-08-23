Why Motorcycles Are the Most Dangerous Mode of Transportation

Planes might get all the bad press, but statistically speaking, air travel is one of the safest ways to move around. Trains are also pretty safe, and even buses, despite the occasional middle-school horror story, are safer than hopping behind the wheel of a car.

But what truly tops the danger charts? Motorcycles—by a long shot. Here’s why.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

A Northwestern University study once calculated that riding a motorcycle is 29 times riskier than driving a car per mile traveled. To put that into perspective, a motorcyclist who commuted just 15 miles a day for a year had a 1 in 860 chance of dying on the road.

The aftermath of a motorcycle accident. | deepblue4you/GettyImages

By comparison, buses and trains barely register on the fatality scale. Even commercial aviation, which fuels so many people’s anxieties, comes in at 0.07 deaths per billion passenger miles [PDF].

Meanwhile, motorcycles clock in at 212 deaths per billion passenger miles [PDF]. And the trend isn’t improving. In 2022, over 6200 motorcyclists were killed in the U.S., which was about 15 percent of all traffic deaths—even though motorcycles made up only 3.5 percent of registered vehicles.

You Might Also Like ...

• The 10 Baddest Names in Motorcycle Gang History

• The First Female Motorcyclist in D.C.

• Map: The Most Dangerous Road in Every Country

Why Are Motorcycles So Dangerous?

It comes down to physics and visibility. Unlike cars, motorcycles don’t come with airbags, crumple zones, or reinforced steel cages to absorb impact. A collision that dents a car fender can mean a catastrophic injury for the rider. The numbers show this grim reality: for every fatality suffered by a driver in a two-vehicle crash, there are about 70 motorcyclist fatalities.

It doesn't take much for a motorcycle crash to be catastrophic. | KarenMower/GettyImages

Motorcycles are also harder for drivers to see, especially at intersections or in blind spots. And because they’re less stable than cars, even small hazards can send a rider flying.

Motorcycle Helmet Laws by State, Mapped

If all of this sounds like a dare to never ride a motorcycle again, that’s not the point. Riding isn’t necessarily a death trap as long as you’re taking the proper precautions.

For starters, always wear a helmet, whether you’re the driver or a passenger. It reduces the risk of fatal head injuries by up to 41 percent. Make sure your helmet isn’t expired, either.

Click to enlarge. | Map by Mental Floss via MapChart // CC BY SA-4.0

Yet despite how important helmets are, just 17 states (and Washington, D.C.) have a universal helmet law requiring riders—regardless of age—to wear the protective headgear:

States Requiring Motorcycle Riders of All Ages to Wear Helmets Alabama California Georgia Lousiana Maryland Massachusetts Mississippi Nevada New Jersey New York North Carolina Oregon Tennessee Vermont Virginia Washington Washington, D.C. West Virginia

Tips For Staying Safe on a Motorcycle

There are other safety measures motorcyclists need to take into account, too. In addition to wearing a helmet, here are some of the best practices experts recommend:

Suit up: Leather jackets, gloves, boots, and reflective gear aren’t just for the look—they also protect against gnarly road rash.

Stay sharp: Don’t ride tired, distracted, or impaired. Alcohol and motorcycles are a lethal combination.

Be visible: Keep headlights on, avoid blind spots, and use reflective gear and signals. Assume other drivers don’t see you.

Motorcycles may be thrilling, freeing, and undeniably cool, but they’re also the most dangerous mode of transportation you can choose. If you ride, do everything you can to stack the odds back in your favor.