You Probably Need to Replace Your Helmet

If there’s a universal safety tip that’s been driven into our minds since childhood, it’s to always wear your helmet if you’re doing anything like riding a bicycle or horse, playing a contact sport like hockey or football, or enjoying mountain activities like skiing or snowboarding.

That’s not all there is to it. You don’t just need a helmet—you need a safe helmet. You may be tempted to keep wearing the decade-old headpiece you only put on a couple times a year, but even a barely used piece of equipment won’t be good forever. An old helmet is an unsafe helmet. Its ability to protect you wanes over time—and it’s important that this safety gear is always up-to-snuff in case of an accident.

How often do you need to replace your helmet?

While it would be nice to have a direct answer to this question, the truth is that there’s no universal expiration date for helmets. The general range for replacing one is after around three to five years of use; individual manufacturers may have their own recommended guidelines for their particular products.

But there is one thing that should have you looking for a new helmet right away: an accident. Any helmet involved in a crash must be replaced, even if it’s brand new and isn’t isn’t cracked or showing signs of exterior damage.

That’s because your helmet may look fine on the outside after a nasty collision, but it’s what’s inside that really matters. When your head hits a hard surface, the foam inside the helmet—which is what ultimately protects your skull—compresses. The material does not revert post-crash. This means that if you get into another accident, your helmet won’t be nearly as effective at protecting you.

Even if you don’t fall, you should still replace your helmet every few years. Regular wear-and-tear, temperature fluctuations, UV rays from the sun, and just dropping it on the floor will all reduce its ability to keep your brain safe over time. The experts at Wirecutter even recommend snipping the straps off your busted old helmet so people can’t take it from the trash and try to reuse themselves or sell it (you should never buy a used helmet or attempt to sell an old one).

What is the safest helmet?

There’s no one-size-fits-all product when it comes to finding the safest helmet. But there are resources you can turn to. Virginia Tech has researched and tested options in several price ranges for a variety of sports; you can browse their helmet ranking database to get a feel for what’s out there.

You could also swing by your local specialty shop; equestrians, for example, can get fitted at a tack store, while skiers and cyclists can try on helmets at an outdoor sports retailer. Having an expert help you find the helmet that fits your head best—you’ll probably need to try on several sizes and brands before finding the right one—is likely your best bet for choosing gear that’s both comfortable and safe.

