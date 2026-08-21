Trivia of the Day for August 21, 2026: Wake Up Your Brain With These 25 Questions

Do you spend your weekends participating in your local bar trivia or playing brain-bending board games with friends? If you’re trying to feel extra smart this Friday heading into a break from work, you should absolutely start your day with Mental Floss’s Trivia of the Day. From questions around this day in history to totally random, general knowledge facts, you can never go wrong with putting your mind to the test.

Sure, it’s Friday. That means you might be feeling lazier or more relaxed, and that’s great. But getting yourself ready for another day or another weekend still takes some brain power. How well do you know August history, specifically August 21? Historical figures such as Princess Margaret were born on this day, while August 21 also marked PETA being founded, the Equal Educational Opportunities Act being enacted, and other important events.

Let’s put your trivia skills to the test, starting with questions about this day in years past. We provide the answer below every question for easy access.

August 21 Questions

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These are for the most advanced trivia lovers. Can you get all 10 of these “this day in history” questions correct?

1. What American uprising led by an enslaved preacher began in Virginia on August 21, 1831?

Answer: Nat Turner’s rebellion.

2. In which Virginia county did Nat Turner’s rebellion take place?

Answer: Southampton County.

3. What series of famous political debates began on August 21, 1858?

Answer: The Lincoln-Douglas debates.

4. Which automobile company, that would become one of America's oldest car brands, was founded on August 21, 1897?

Answer: Oldsmobile, originally the Olds Motor Vehicle Company.

5. Which U.S. state officially became the 50th state on August 21, 1959?

Answer: Hawaii.

6. Christopher Robin Milne, born August 21, 1920, inspired a character in books featuring which famous bear?

Answer: Winnie-the-Pooh.

7. Which organization advocating for animal rights was founded on August 21, 1980?

Answer: PETA.

8. A deadly release of carbon dioxide from which African lake killed nearly 2,000 people on August 21, 1986?

Answer: Lake Nyos in Cameroon.

9. Which NBA legend born on August 21, 1936 once scored 100 points in a single game?

Answer: Wilt Chamberlain.

10. Which influential jazz pianist and bandleader, famous for the Count Basie Orchestra, was born on August 21, 1904?

Answer: William “Count” Basie.

General August Questions

August 2026 calendar | Marinela Malcheva/GettyImages

How did you do on the first set of questions? Maybe trivia related to one specific day is too tough on this Friday. We understand, and that’s why our next set of questions are around August as a month in general. See how many you can get right:

11. Which country celebrates Army Day (also known as PLA Day) annually on August 1?

Answer: China.

12. Which iconic Paris landmark was liberated from German occupation along with the rest of the city in August 1944?

Answer: The Eiffel Tower.

13. Which European country traditionally holds the La Tomatina tomato-throwing festival in late August?

Answer: Spain.

14. Which annual horse race, nicknamed the “Mid-Summer Derby,” is traditionally held in August at Saratoga Race Course?

Answer: The Travers Stakes.

15. What is the name for the three bright stars Vega, Deneb, and Altair, easily visible on August nights in the Northern Hemisphere?

Answer: The Summer Triangle.

16. Which major European cycling race often begins in August and continues into September?

Answer: The Vuelta a España.

17. August belongs to which quarter of the calendar year?

Answer: The third quarter (Q3).

18. What calendar, introduced under Julius Caesar, was in use when Sextilis was renamed for Augustus?

Answer: The Julian calendar.

19. What is the word for August in French?

Answer: Août.

20. What loud sound-producing insect is associated with August days and is known for spending years underground before emerging?

Answer: Cicada.

General Knowledge Questions

Trivia | Alias-Ching/GettyImages

Did you prove your August knowledge? Maybe you’re tired of August trivia and want something more general. If that’s the case, we got you. The final 10 questions in today’s list cover a variety of topics to test your expertise on general information. Good luck!

21. What is the chemical symbol for sodium?

Answer: Na.

22. Which famous artist painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel?

Answer: Michelangelo.

23. Which planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars.

24. What is the name of the toy cowboy in Toy Story?

Answer: Woody.

25. What is the largest artery in the human body?

Answer: The aorta.

Did that wake your brain up a bit this Friday? If you want to keep testing your knowledge on various topics, keep checking in with us at Mental Floss. We deliver daily quizzes around categories like geography, TV, music, and more. And if you can’t get enough of daily trivia questions, be sure to visit us tomorrow for August 22’s Trivia of the Day.