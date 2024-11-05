Aldi Unveils Its Advent Calendars for 2024

Christmas is fast approaching, and Aldi is getting in the holiday spirit by partaking in a classic tradition. This year, the discount grocery store chain is selling 17 Advent calendars showing off its offerings. Whether you’re into chocolate, wine, toys, or all of the above, there’s something for everyone.

Advent calendars traditionally contain one compartment for every day of Advent (or December) leading up to Christmas Day on December 25. Behind each door is a small gift. Some of the calendars in Aldi’s collection contain the conventional toys and candy, while others cater to a more mature clientele.

Celebrate the holidays with a chocolate Advent calendar from Aldi. / Aldi

If you like wine, cheese, or chocolate, the discount brand has something for you. Together, the three Advent calendars would make for a luxurious holiday season. According to Food & Wine, Aldi’s wine advent calendar is their most expensive this year at $60. It comes with 24 varieties of vino in miniature bottles, including French rosé, Italian merlot, and German riesling. More affordable but just as indulgent is the “emporium selection” cheese Advent calendar at $17. It would make a terrific addition to any charcuterie board with sample sizes of black truffle cheddar, mustard Gouda, and more.

If you’re looking for something kid-friendly, consider the Squishmallows 12-Day advent calendar or the Disney LEGO advent calendar. The former features a dozen adorable holiday-themed plush toys—like Santa Claus and a snowman—that each stand 2.5 inches tall. It retails at $30. Aldi’s LEGO calendar, meanwhile, is perfect for slightly older kids ages 5 and up. The 24 gifts come together in a 253-piece holiday scene featuring Elsa, Moana, Ariel, and other Disney characters. You can snag it from Aldi for $40.

Aldi’s Disney LEGO advent calendar is fun for the whole family. / Aldi

There are many more calendar themes to choose from on Aldi’s website. All 17 products will be available to purchase online and in select stores starting November 6, 2024. Buyers can also order them via DoorDash. The calendars sell out quickly, so make this a priority on your holiday to-do list.

