ALDI Is Selling a Thanksgiving Feast in Potato Chip Form

With Halloween now in the rearview, we’re all free to turn our gastronomic focus from candy corn and M&M’S to the heavier-hitting spoils of Thanksgiving. And by that we mean ALDI’s Thanksgiving dinner–flavored potato chips.

The grocery chain is offering two varieties of wavy potato chips that together emulate the holiday’s savory holy trinity: turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Technically, the flavors are “Turkey Stuffing” and “Garlic Mashed,” produced by Clancy’s, an ALDI brand. According to Mashed, ALDI has confirmed that the items will be available starting November 13 with a $2.19 price tag per bag.

As far as potato chip flavors go, these aren’t especially bizarre. Mashed potatoes, being potatoes, are already in the same family as potato chips, and the primary flavors in these chips—garlic and Parmesan—are already found in other potato chips sold year-round. Kettle Brand offers a Parmesan garlic chip, as do the house brands of both Wegmans and Target. “Turkey Stuffing” may be more seasonally specific, but a meat-inspired potato chip—like barbecue flavor, chiefly—is a tale as old as time.

A more important question than whether they’re special is whether they’re any good. Mashed’s Amy Bell wasn’t impressed with the garlic mashed chips during a 2022 taste test: She found them “overly salty” with a flavor that didn’t really evoke mashed potatoes. The turkey stuffing chips, on the other hand, were a hit. Multiple Redditors have reported the snack tastes much more like stuffing than turkey, but the general consensus seems to be that they’re worth a couple bucks. The only way to see if you agree is to pick up a bag yourself.

Read More Stories About Thanksgiving:

feed