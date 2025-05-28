The 10 U.S. Cities With the Prettiest Commutes

The average commute time for workers in the U.S. is around 26.7 minutes—which is just long enough to feel like a hassle for many. That said, time spent in traffic can pass more quickly with the right scenery. To see which cities provide the prettiest views to commuters, check out the list below.

The car subscription service SIXT+ used U.S. Census data to determine the average commute times of 559 U.S. cities. Researchers then narrowed the group down to those with the prettiest routes, taking into account the number of Instagram hashtags, nearby parks, and other factors. You can view the full report here.

Clearwater, Florida, was named the most visually pleasing city for people traveling back and forth to work. Commuters there are treated to picturesque views of the water as they cross Clearwater Bay on the Causeway Byway.

Residents of Ocean City in Maryland get a similarly stunning view of the ocean during their daily travels, earning it second place on the list. This ranking is supported by the beach town’s 370,000 hashtags on Instagram. Its average commute time of 19 minutes is also pretty desirable.

In Vancouver, Washington, many motorists can spot the majestic Columbia River through their windshields. The Pacific Northwest city also has an abundance of trees and state parks in the area, providing lush views of greenery.

Here are the 10 U.S. cities where daily drives feel like scenic getaways:

The 10 Best Cities for Scenic Drives

Clearwater, Florida Ocean City, Maryland Vancouver, Washington Wilmington, Delaware West Palm Beach, Florida Burlington, Vermont Davis, California Newark, Delaware Pleasant View, Utah White, Utah

If you’re struggling with your long commute, try changing your mindset. Reflecting on your work goals and listening to podcasts, books, and music can ease the annoyances of a lengthy ride.

