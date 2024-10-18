The 10 Most Popular Pet Names of 2024

While bringing home a new pet is exciting, picking the right name for them can be stressful. Whether you choose to go with something cutesy, funny, or old-school, there are simply too many options to choose from. If you’re struggling to come up with a name that fits, consider these common choices.

According to the pet insurance company Spot, Luna is popular for both cats and dogs. It came out on top in 37 states—including Texas, Maine, and California—making it the No.1 general pet name in the country. Originally belonging to an ancient Roman moon goddess, the celestial moniker is especially prevalent among female black cats. One of the best-known Lunas in pop culture is the black cat from Sailor Moon, which may have contributed to the name’s popularity with the group.

Bella is second on the list, with pet owners choosing it the most in New Mexico, Louisiana, Tennessee, and eight other states. The Italian name translates to “beautiful” in English, making it a classy and fitting option for most pets. The name also became a popular choice for human babies following the publication of Twilight. In 2009, Isabella, the long version of Bella, ranked No.1 for girls.

Coming in third place is Milo, a name with diverse meanings. In its original German, it can translate to both “soldier” and “merciful.” Pet owners who name their cat Milo may be inspired by the 1986 film The Adventures of Milo and Otis, while dog owners may be thinking of Stanley Ipkiss’s Jack Russell terrier in The Mask (1994).

You can find the rest of the most common pet names in the U.S. below. For a more granular breakdown of pet names, you can find the top titles for dogs for 2023 here.

Luna Bella Milo Charlie Max Daisy Coco Lucy Leo Nala

