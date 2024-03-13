The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds Worldwide
According to internet searches and Instagram hashtags, Chihuahuas are the most popular dog breed worldwide. Pugs, French bulldogs, and golden retrievers also rank high on the list.
As of 2024, the American Kennel Club recognizes 201 dog breeds. Even with so many options to choose from, dog owners have shown a clear preference for certain varieties. From Chihuahuas to great Danes, here are the most popular dog breeds worldwide, according to internet users.
To determine the world’s top dogs, We Love Doodles analyzed data from Instagram posts and search engine queries. The top 10 breeds alone account for 386.51 million Instagram hashtags and 13.67 million international monthly searches.
Everyone’s favorite small but mighty breed dominated the results. According to We Love Doodles, Chihuahuas are the subject of 1.5 million searches per month and 53 million Instagram hashtags. In addition to their feisty personalities, Chihuahuas are also appreciated for their small size, which makes them well-suited for apartment life. The smallest dog alive today is a teacup-sized Chihuahua named Pearl.
Second on the list is the French bulldog. Specifically bred to be companion animals, the dogs are as good-natured as they are adorable. That explains how the breed amassed 51 million Instagram hashtags and 1.13 million online searches per month.
Pugs come in third place. Bred to be lapdogs in ancient China, the breed once received the royal treatment from emperors. The distinct-looking dogs continue to be treated like royalty by their owners today. The report found 1.3 million monthly searches and roughly 47 million Instagram hashtags associated with pugs.
Small breeds seem to be especially popular online, with bulldogs, dachshunds, and Pomeranians also ranking in the top 10. The highest-ranking large dog breed is the golden retriever in the No.4 slot. Though they can grow to be 75 pounds, the breed is a classic for a reason. They’re famous for their intelligence, friendliness, and obedient nature. You can check out the full list of the 50 most popular dog breeds according to search engines and social media below.
Many of the most popular dog breeds online also appear on the list of the most popular dog breeds by state. Chihuahuas are the top choice in 21 states, including South Carolina, Texas, South Dakota, and Washington State. Like the list below, French bulldogs also rank second in the roundup of America’s top dog breeds. They’re a far step behind Chihuahuas, however, only claiming the top spot in three states: Florida, Hawaii, and California. You can find a map and the full list of the most popular dog breeds by state here.
The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds, According to the Internet
- Chihuahuas
- French Bulldogs
- Pugs
- Golden Retrievers
- Bulldogs
- Dachshunds
- Poodles
- Pomeranians
- German Shepherds
- Border Collies
- Shih Tzus
- Beagles
- Goldendoodles
- Shiba Inus
- Cocker Spaniels
- Boston Terriers
- Labrador Retrievers
- Rottweilers
- Malteses
- Australian Shepherds
- Yorkshire Terriers
- Cockapoos
- Labradoodles
- Great Danes
- Bull Terriers
- Staffordshire Bull Terriers
- Cani Corsi
- Whippets
- Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
- Samoyeds
- Bichon Frises
- Collies
- Akitas
- Maltipoos
- Bernese Mountain Dogs
- Chow Chow
- Weimaraners
- Mastiffs
- Vizslas
- Dalmatians
- Papillons
- Basset Hounds
- Italian Greyhounds
- Cavapoos
- Miniature Schnauzers
- Havanese
- Doberman Pinschers
- Belgian Malinois
- Rhodesian Ridgebacks
- Newfoundlands