The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds Worldwide

According to internet searches and Instagram hashtags, Chihuahuas are the most popular dog breed worldwide. Pugs, French bulldogs, and golden retrievers also rank high on the list.

By Michele Debczak

The internet loves a French bulldog. / Purple Collar Pet Photography/Moment/Getty Images
As of 2024, the American Kennel Club recognizes 201 dog breeds. Even with so many options to choose from, dog owners have shown a clear preference for certain varieties. From Chihuahuas to great Danes, here are the most popular dog breeds worldwide, according to internet users.

To determine the world’s top dogs, We Love Doodles analyzed data from Instagram posts and search engine queries. The top 10 breeds alone account for 386.51 million Instagram hashtags and 13.67 million international monthly searches. 

Everyone’s favorite small but mighty breed dominated the results. According to We Love Doodles, Chihuahuas are the subject of 1.5 million searches per month and 53 million Instagram hashtags. In addition to their feisty personalities, Chihuahuas are also appreciated for their small size, which makes them well-suited for apartment life. The smallest dog alive today is a teacup-sized Chihuahua named Pearl.

Second on the list is the French bulldog. Specifically bred to be companion animals, the dogs are as good-natured as they are adorable. That explains how the breed amassed 51 million Instagram hashtags and 1.13 million online searches per month. 

Pugs come in third place. Bred to be lapdogs in ancient China, the breed once received the royal treatment from emperors. The distinct-looking dogs continue to be treated like royalty by their owners today. The report found 1.3 million monthly searches and roughly 47 million Instagram hashtags associated with pugs.

Small breeds seem to be especially popular online, with bulldogs, dachshunds, and Pomeranians also ranking in the top 10. The highest-ranking large dog breed is the golden retriever in the No.4 slot. Though they can grow to be 75 pounds, the breed is a classic for a reason. They’re famous for their intelligence, friendliness, and obedient nature. You can check out the full list of the 50 most popular dog breeds according to search engines and social media below. 

Many of the most popular dog breeds online also appear on the list of the most popular dog breeds by state. Chihuahuas are the top choice in 21 states, including South Carolina, Texas, South Dakota, and Washington State. Like the list below, French bulldogs also rank second in the roundup of America’s top dog breeds. They’re a far step behind Chihuahuas, however, only claiming the top spot in three states: Florida, Hawaii, and California. You can find a map and the full list of the most popular dog breeds by state here.

The 50 Most Popular Dog Breeds, According to the Internet

  1. Chihuahuas
  2. French Bulldogs
  3. Pugs
  4. Golden Retrievers
  5. Bulldogs
  6. Dachshunds
  7. Poodles
  8. Pomeranians
  9. German Shepherds
  10. Border Collies
  11. Shih Tzus
  12. Beagles
  13. Goldendoodles
  14. Shiba Inus
  15. Cocker Spaniels
  16. Boston Terriers
  17. Labrador Retrievers
  18. Rottweilers
  19. Malteses
  20. Australian Shepherds
  21. Yorkshire Terriers
  22. Cockapoos
  23. Labradoodles
  24. Great Danes
  25. Bull Terriers
  26. Staffordshire Bull Terriers
  27. Cani Corsi
  28. Whippets
  29. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels
  30. Samoyeds
  31. Bichon Frises
  32. Collies
  33. Akitas
  34. Maltipoos
  35. Bernese Mountain Dogs
  36. Chow Chow
  37. Weimaraners
  38. Mastiffs
  39. Vizslas
  40. Dalmatians
  41. Papillons
  42. Basset Hounds
  43. Italian Greyhounds
  44. Cavapoos
  45. Miniature Schnauzers
  46. Havanese
  47. Doberman Pinschers
  48. Belgian Malinois
  49. Rhodesian Ridgebacks
  50. Newfoundlands

