See Which Dog Names America Loves in 2025

Choosing the right pet is difficult, and naming them can be just as hard. Which monikers do most owners land on?

JustAnswer analyzed about 115,000 online conversations between dog owners and verified veterinarians, trainers, and pet experts nationwide to find the answer.

The Most Paw-pular Dog Names

In 2025, the name Luna is the No.1 pick for canines across America. The celestial-inspired name is particularly popular in the Northeast and Southeast of the U.S. The title is also common for female black cats.

Daisy and Bella follow in second and third place, respectively. According to JustAnswer, the former name is especially prevalent among Labrador retrievers, as well as general dogs breeds in the western U.S. Lucy and Charlie complete the list below.

Luna Daisy Bella Lucy Charlie

Many of these names appeared on Spot’s ranking of the most popular pet names from last year, though the order looks different. Bella has dropped slightly—it used to be No.2 in 2024. Daisy was the sixth-most popular name back then, and Luna, this year’s top name, was also in first place on the older list.

The Dog Breeds People Are Talking About

There‘s not a single thought in that brain. | Tetra Images/GettyImages

JustAnswer also dug into its 2025 data to determine the country’s favorite pet breeds. Chihuahuas take the crown, possibly because of their tiny stature and big personalities. The U.S. isn’t the only country that can’t get enough of them; they were also considered the most popular dog breed in the world in 2024.

Labrador retrievers have been in the spotlight for a while, and they’re just as popular as ever. The lovable and energetic breed has been a regular fixture on the American Kennel Club’s top 10 since the 1970s.

In third place are pit bulls. Because they were originally bred for fighting, the breed often receives a bad reputation. They’ve also cultivated a large fanbase devoted to fighting negative stereotypes and improving their adoption numbers.

According to JustAnswer conversations, the top dog breeds in the U.S. are as follows: