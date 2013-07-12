arrow
The History of CTRL + ALT + DELETE

By Virginia Hughes

In 2013, Bill Gates admitted ctrl+alt+del was a mistake and blamed IBM. Here's the story of how the key combination became famous in the first place.

In the spring of 1981, David Bradley was part of a select team working from a nondescript office building in Boca Raton, Fla. His task: to help build IBM’s new personal computer. Because Apple and RadioShack were already selling small stand-alone computers, the project (code name: Acorn) was a rush job. Instead of the typical three- to five-year turnaround, Acorn had to be completed in a single year.

One of the programmers’ pet peeves was that whenever the computer encountered a coding glitch, they had to manually restart the entire system. Turning the machine back on automatically initiated a series of memory tests, which stole valuable time. “Some days, you’d be rebooting every five minutes as you searched for the problem,” Bradley says. The tedious tests made the coders want to pull their hair out.

So Bradley created a keyboard shortcut that triggered a system reset without the memory tests. He never dreamed that the simple fix would make him a programming hero, someone who’d someday be hounded to autograph keyboards at conferences. And he didn’t foresee the command becoming such an integral part of the user experience.

Bradley joined IBM as a programmer in 1975. By 1978, he was working on the Datamaster, the company’s early, flawed attempt at a PC. It was an exciting time—computers were starting to become more accessible, and Bradley had a chance to help popularize them.

In September 1980, he became the 12th of 12 engineers picked to work on Acorn. The close-knit team was whisked away from IBM’s New York headquarters. “We had very little interference,” Bradley says. “We got to do the design essentially starting with a blank sheet of paper.”

Bradley worked on everything from writing input/output programs to troubleshooting wire-wrap boards. Five months into the project, he created ctrl+alt+del. The task was just another item to tick off his to-do list. “It was five minutes, 10 minutes of activity, and then I moved on to the next of the 100 things that needed to get done,” he says. Bradley chose the keys by location—with the del key across the keyboard from the other two, it seemed unlikely that all three would be accidentally pressed at the same time. Bradley never intended to make the shortcut available to customers, nor did he expect it to enter the pop lexicon. It was meant for him and his fellow coders, for whom every second counted.

The team managed to finish Acorn on schedule. In the fall of 1981, the IBM PC hit shelves—a homely gray box beneath a monitor that spit out green lines of type. Marketing experts predicted that the company would sell a modest 241,683 units in the first five years; company execs thought that estimate was too optimistic. They were all wrong. IBM PC sales would reach into the millions, with people of all ages using the machines to play games, edit documents, and crunch numbers. Computing would never be the same.

And yet, few of these consumers were aware of Bradley’s shortcut quietly lingering in their machines. It wasn’t until the early 1990s, when Microsoft’s Windows took off, that the shortcut came to prominence. As PCs all over the country crashed and the infamous “blue screen of death” plagued Windows users, a quick fix spread from friend to friend: ctrl+alt+del. Suddenly, Bradley’s little code was a big deal. Journalists hailed “the three-finger salute” as a saving grace for PC owners—a population that kept growing.

In 2001, hundreds of people packed into the San Jose Tech Museum of Innovation to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the IBM PC. In two decades, the company had moved more than 500 million PCs worldwide. After dinner, industry luminaries, including Microsoft chairman Bill Gates, sat down for a panel discussion. But the first question didn’t go to Gates; it went to David Bradley. The programmer, who has always been surprised by how popular those five minutes spent creating ctrl+alt+del made him, was quick to deflect the glory.

“I have to share the credit,” Bradley joked. “I may have invented it, but I think Bill made it famous.”

Coursera Has Teamed Up With Disney and Pixar to Celebrate Soul With a Curated Selection Of Courses Aimed at Maximizing Your Creative Side

BY Smart Shopping Team
November 16, 2020
Coursera
Coursera

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Passion is the fuel of life. It helps ignite our creativity and gives us a purpose in our careers, in our relationships, and even at home when we’re enjoying our favorite hobbies. And the easiest way to spark our passion is through education. In celebration of Disney & Pixar’s Soul streaming only on Disney+ on December 25, Coursera has curated a unique collection of courses for you to explore your artistic and creative interests for personal development and learn new ways to bring passion and purpose to your career.

There are six exclusive collections in all, with each containing six courses organized around a particular theme. If you’re the kind of learner who’ll be taking multiple courses, consider getting a Coursera Plus subscription, which gets you unlimited access to more than 3000 courses—including everything in the collections.

Whether you’re looking to pick up a new hobby, make a move for your dream career, or just want to learn to embrace life’s little pleasures, there’s a course here for anyone looking for a new spark. Plus, from November 20 through December 4, all of the courses in the Soul collection are free for Coursera’s Black Friday promotion. Find your perfect course collection below.

Disney & Pixar/Coursera

The Creative Life

This course collection is all about embracing your creative side, whether you’re looking to continue studying your chosen artistic pursuit or are a newcomer to the craft. With this array of classes, you can learn more about art with the MoMA’s Modern Art & Ideas course, fine-tune your inner poet with California Institute of Art’s poetry workshop class, or sharpen your jazz chops with a class from the famed Berklee College of Music.

Creative Careers

Your imagination doesn't just have to remain in your head. With this course collection, you can literally learn to put your creative side to work for you by turning your passion into a lucrative career. There are classes about writing for young readers, graphic design, video game design, writing a novel, and building a brand through your own music. And the schools are about as prestigious as they come, with classes coming from the likes of Michigan State University, Berklee College of Music, and California Institute of the Arts.

Purposeful Living

Sometimes the sheer volume of tasks you complete every day can make it hard to stay connected to a sense of purpose. When that happens, you may need a new burst of motivation to help you remember to make every moment count. In this collection, you’ll find courses that support your mental well-being, encourage your creativity, and reinforce positive thinking.

Professional Development

Achieving career success is all about finding compelling ways to tell your story, and in these courses, you'll learn new strategies for sharing your unique talents and experience. Grow your networking skills, learn the fundamentals of success, and build your brand with these courses from the University of Virginia, the State University of New York, and more. Remember, telling your story is how people discover your talent—and these courses will teach you how.

Personal Development

Both physical and mental wellness are vital for a successful career and personal life—and in this collection, you’ll learn to maximize both. Dig deep into the science of fitness and how it can benefit more than just your body with the Hacking Exercise for Health course from McMaster University. After that, build confidence with a course on public speaking from the University of Washington and learn how to structure an argument with a class from Duke University. And if you need help thinking out of the box, a class on motivation and determination will give you a head start.

Career Change

Changing careers is exciting, but it can also be a bit of a daunting prospect. You can set yourself up for success with a resume and interview skills that stand out from your competition. Learn about those skills and more with this course collection from schools like the University of Maryland and Wesleyan University. The other classes in this bundle help you juggle the logistics involved with changing careers and set you up with a plan that makes your next job a success right from the start. This is your chance to learn the skills necessary to land your dream job.

Stream Disney & Pixar’s Soul December 25 only on Disney+, and learn more about Coursera Plus here.

Get All the Perks of iMacs and MacBooks Without the High Price Tag

BY Smart Shopping Team
November 18, 2020
Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels
Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Whether you’re in the workforce or still in school, you’ve probably transitioned a lot of your daily tasks from an office or classroom to your home. At first, it was fun—snacks at any time, pajamas every day, and a sneaky Netflix session during your lunch break. By now, though, the novelty has probably worn off and you’re likely just focused on your less-than-ideal home setup. Luckily, you can improve it without dropping tons of cash by opting for a refurbished machine.

Refurbished computers and laptops are a great way to get an upgraded system at a fraction of the price. Some of them have even been modified to run faster and better than their original versions. Each comes with a letter grade that identifies the condition it's in, but even a C-rating only means a few exterior scuffs and scratches.

The iMac is one of the most popular desktop machines, and refurbished models are boasting a hearty 8GB of RAM that can make it easier to work on multiple tabs, elaborate spreadsheets, and the occasional (very frequent) multi-player game. Pick the model year and size of your choice and you could save up to 61 percent by opting for a refurbished iMac today:

- Apple iMac 27-inch Core i5 2012, 8 GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished); $760 (61 percent off)
- Apple iMac 21.5-inch Core i5, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished); $680 (47 percent off)
- Apple iMac 27-inch Core i5 2013, 8GB RAM 1TB HDD - Silver (Refurbished); $874 (53 percent off)

The iMac is a great fit for a desktop, but you may not always want to be tethered to the table. After all, you’re working from home and you should have the freedom to migrate to your bed as you please. The Apple MacBook Air is the perfect machine for a mobile work station with 12 hours of battery life and Wi-Fi connectivity. That luxury comes at a hefty price at upwards of $1000, but you can get your hands on the same refurbished model for almost half the price with the 128GB Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch Core i5 for just $590 (that's 40 percent off).

Refurbished models aren't stocked like the endless rows of products you see in retail stores, so you'll have to act fast to get all the perks for half the price tag.

Prices subject to change.

