Criminal Kringle: The Santa Claus Bank Heist of 1927

BY Jake Rossen
December 23, 2019
Romariolen/iStock via Getty Images

Woodrow “Woody” Harris had no reason to think it was not going to be a great Christmas. Woody was just 14 but already driving around West Texas. On December 23, 1927, he and his family—his parents and grandmother—were busy finishing their holiday shopping, Woody steering their brand-new Oldsmobile around town.

At a stoplight, Woody looked out his window and saw something that must have caused him a brief moment of amusement. There in the road was Santa Claus—not the Santa, obviously, but a Santa—and he appeared to be coming toward the Harris vehicle.

Before Woody could process what was happening, Santa brandished a gun. So did the two men with him. They ordered the Harris family out of their car, screaming for them to hurry. The men quickly loaded their belongings from a nearby Buick into the Oldsmobile, including a giant and cumbersome sack like the kind Santa toted for gifts. Santa also produced a moaning and bleeding man from the back seat of the Buick, who was summarily stuffed into the Oldsmobile. Two children were with him, but they didn’t appear to be there of their own volition. Down the road, dozens of men were running toward them, most bearing a firearm of some kind.

Woody Harris did not know why Santa had a gun, why he was accompanied by a badly injured man, why a mob appeared to want to kill him, or why he had carjacked his family. He and his relatives ran away, gunshots ringing in the air.

Maybe it would not be a great Christmas for the Harris family after all.

 

The man in the Santa Claus suit was Marshall Ratliff, a 24-year-old Texan who was not exactly filled with seasonal spirit. Seemingly a born troublemaker, Ratliff preferred crimes large and small over steady employment. A few years earlier, he and his brother, Lee Ratliff, had robbed a bank in Valera, Texas. Throwing the money around freely and boasting of the heist while consuming large amounts of alcohol, the Ratliffs were eventually picked up and sentenced to prison before being pardoned by Governor Miriam Ferguson, who was well-known for issuing pardons, after a year.

The brothers wandered West Texas searching for work on an oil field, but failed to land anything. They soon found themselves in a boarding house in Wichita Falls operated by a woman named Midge Tellet. With no job prospects—at least, none that were appealing for two men who favored easy money—the siblings decided to tackle another bank robbery, this time in Cisco, Texas, a small town in Eastland County with a population of about 7000.

Marshall Ratliff’s plan was simple. He intended to borrow a Santa Claus suit that Tillet had sewn for her husband to wear. Well-disguised—having spent time in Cisco, he feared he would be recognized—and disarming due to his presence as St. Nick, he would enter First National Bank with Lee and accomplices and collect the cash.

A man dressed as Santa Claus is pictured putting his hands on his belt
takoburito/iStock via Getty Images

Marshall Ratliff recruited two men he knew—Henry Helms, 31, and Robert Hill, 21, who were both willing to commit armed robbery. Ratliff also enlisted a safecracker in the hope he could gain access to the bank vault, but the man fell ill. Worse, Lee Ratliff couldn’t make it: After committing another burglary, he had been arrested and jailed.

That left Marshall Ratliff to finish the job on his own. To fill the position left by his brother, Ratliff invited a relative of Helms, Louis Davis, a 22-year-old father with no criminal record. Desperate for money, Davis agreed to assist, but only if there was no shooting.

Louis Davis would not get his wish.

The four men drove 200 miles from Wichita Falls to Cisco. By the time they reached their destination, it was late morning on December 23. Ratliff donned his Santa outfit, including a beard and red cap, and was let out a few steps away from the bank. Hill drove to an alley near the bank’s back door and parked.

Ratliff walked down the street, waving and greeting excited kids who approached him. It’s not entirely clear why Ratliff preferred to do this over simply exiting the vehicle closer to the bank, though he might have wanted to provide a distraction for the Buick as it entered the alley. As he strolled, a 6-year-old girl, Frances Blassengame (sometimes Blasengame), saw him and began tugging on her mother’s hand. She wanted to follow Santa as he walked into the bank. Rather than acting as an effective disguise, Ratliff would find that Santa’s hold on a child’s imagination would prove to be the crew's undoing.

Ratliff met up with the others in the alley and all of the men headed inside. The bank was populated with 16 people, including tellers and customers. When “Santa” walked in, he was greeted with smiles. Ratliff didn’t keep up the pretense.

“Reach for some sky!” he screamed, brandishing a gun.

As Ratliff's cohorts covered the nervous crowd, Ratcliff produced a sack and told tellers to begin pouring money into it. That haul totaled $12,000. He also forced an employee to open the bank vault, taking notes worth $150,000 along with checks, bonds, and some valuables.

As Ratliff frantically filled his sack, Frances Blassengame and her mother entered the bank. There, they saw Santa waving a gun, surrounded by crumpled bills. Both Frances and her mother tried to bolt for the front door, but one of the bandits had blocked it. No one, however, had thought to cover the rear exit, where they planned to escape to the Buick.

The Blassengames sprinted out, ignoring calls to stop, and ran directly to the police station, where they informed Chief of Police G.E. Bedford that First National was in the middle of an armed robbery led by Santa Claus. Bedford tossed riot guns to his officers, George Carmichael and R.T. Redies, and stormed out.

Surprisingly, the cops would be the least of the robbers’ worries. The Blassengames’ running and screaming had drawn the public’s attention, and soon a crowd began to gather outside the bank. Owing to a spate of bank robberies across the state, the Texas Bankers Association had just started offering a $5000 reward to any civilian who could shoot and kill a bank robber, and “not one cent for a hundred live ones.” This Old West-style protocol, dubbed the “dead robber reward,” didn’t pay out for wounding—only a dead man would do.

Whether Ratliff and his men knew this or not isn't clear. If not, they soon found out. Hill noticed a face peering inside the window. He fired his weapon. To his surprise, those outside returned fire. Hill decided to shoot up into the ceiling to demonstrate to the crowd that they had weapons. The crowd did the same, and soon the bank was engulfed in bullets. (A count by law enforcement would later put the total number of shots fired into the building at 200.)

Residents were out in force, perhaps as many as 100, some armed with shotguns being passed out by a local hardware store. With the promise of $5000, or roughly $73,000 in today's dollars, the crowd was out for Santa's blood.

 

To get to the Buick would require some improvisation. Ratliff ordered the 16 people inside to follow them out the back door, creating a human shield that could stand between the robbers and the angry mob. In the fire, Davis—who had not wanted to see anyone hurt—was shot and badly wounded. Ratliff was also shot in the leg and jaw, though he remained ambulatory. At least six townspeople were shot, including cashier Alex Spears, but it’s not clear which side had done the shooting, as the mob appeared to be firing freely into the human barrier Ratliff had constructed.

A man dressed as Santa Claus is pictured holding a gun and a sack of money
cyano66/iStock via Getty Images

Piling into the Buick with Hill, Helms, and an injured Davis, Ratliff grabbed two girls from the bank crowd—Laverne Comer, 12, and Emma May Robertson, 10—to use as hostages. During the chaos, the robbers opened fire on cops Bedford and Carmichael, fatally wounding both. (Bedford would die several hours later; Carmichael would pass on January 7.)

With Davis wounded and hostages in tow, things looked bad—and they were about to get worse. A bullet had punctured a tire. Worse, owing to the 200-mile drive from Wichita Falls, the Buick was low on gas. They would need a new vehicle, and soon. The mob was still following on foot.

That’s when Ratliff saw the Harris family’s Oldsmobile. After forcing the Harrises out, the men carried the barely-conscious Davis to the new car and put him in the back seat. The money went in front. The two girls were forced to follow.

When one of the men went to start the car, they realized that the now-long-departed Woody Harris had not entirely complied with their demand. He had handed over the car. He did not hand over the car keys.

Furious, Ratliff, Hill, and Helms abandoned the Oldsmobile and retreated back to the Buick, the girls in tow. By now the mob was close and another gunfight began, this one resulting in Hill being shot in the arm. Davis, a liability, was left in the Oldsmobile. He would die that evening in Fort Worth. In their panic, the robbers left the money in the car with him. The only reward now would be to escape a prison sentence.

The robbers were able to progress only a few miles in the Buick before it broke down, forcing them to flee on foot; at some point, Ratliff discarded the Santa suit. The girls were left in the car and discovered by authorities.

On foot, the three remaining thieves managed to temporarily elude their pursuers, stealing another car the next morning and later taking cover in the woods outside of Cisco. But the promise of a financial bounty remained motivation for townspeople, who refused to abandon their trail. The ensuing manhunt involved civilians, an airplane, dogs, and at least one instance of a police officer accidentally discharging his own weapon and wounding himself.

Days later, the threesome was cornered by authorities near the Brazos River and another shootout commenced, this one wounding Ratliff further. He was captured. Helms and Hill escaped and remained at large for three more days before being captured in the town of Graham on December 30, 1927. According to Captain Tom Hickman, the men were “literally riddled with bullets.”

Because they'd been brought in alive—and because there were so many shooters at the bank it was impossible to determine who had killed Davis—no one collected the bank reward.

 

All three men stood trial for their crimes, which had resulted in a number of civilian injuries and two dead police officers. Helms was identified as shooting Cisco police officers Bedford and Carmichael and was given the death penalty. He was executed on September 6, 1929, despite feigning insanity. Hill pleaded guilty to armed robbery, begged for mercy, and received a sentence of 99 years, going on to escape from prison at least twice before being paroled in the mid-1940s.

The tip of a Santa Claus hat is pictured
Neydtstock/iStock via Getty Images

The fate of Ratliff, the gang's malevolent Santa, was far more sensational. He was charged with robbery and abduction; young hostage Emma May Robertson, who had seen him without his Santa disguise, made a positive identification of him in court.

That conviction, which was handed down on January 27, 1928, netted him 99 years. He was also charged with the death of Bedford in a separate trial on March 30, 1928, despite no one being able to identify him as the shooter. For this, he was given a death sentence.

Like Helms, Ratliff decided that pleading insanity would be his best option. In fact, he seemed to be gripped with mental illness beginning the very day Helms was executed. Awaiting a ruling on his appeal in an Eastland County jail, he stopped eating and talking, forcing jailers Tom Jones and “Pack” Kilborn to assist him. After serving him a meal one night, the two accidentally left Ratliff’s cell unlocked. Far from catatonic, he sprang into action, grabbing a pistol from a nearby desk and shooting Jones multiple times before Kilborn managed to subdue him.

The people of Eastland County were not feeling particularly hospitable toward Ratcliff, who had just badly wounded another police officer. As Jones was being tended to in a hospital—where he would soon succumb to his injuries—the crowd kept vigil around the jail, growing to 1000 to 2000 people who were becoming more and more ornery by the hour. Come evening, they decided justice had been too long delayed. They stormed the jailhouse and pinned Kilborn to the floor, grabbing his cell keys.

They freed Ratliff, then tied his hands and feet and dragged him outside, where a utility pole stood. Using a length of rope, they strung him up by his neck.

The first rope broke. The second didn’t.

Ratliff was found dead the evening of November 19, 1929. Authorities ordered he be cut down from the pole. By way of making him even more of a public example, the onetime Santa’s corpse was displayed at a furniture store the next day. No one was ever charged in connection with the lynching.

Today, First National Bank is still in business, though in a different location (and with a different name: It's now First Financial Bank). Where First National originally stood is a historical marker placed by the Texas State Historical Survey Committee in 1967. After a brief recap, the inscription on the monument gets right to the point: “Later, a mob lynched ‘Santa’ when he broke out of jail.”

A Racehorse Ransom: The Horsenapping of Shergar

BY Jake Rossen
December 17, 2019
Allsport UK/Allsport/Getty Images

It was just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 1983, when Jim Fitzgerald heard a knock at the door. Fitzgerald, the main groom for the Ballymany Stud horse stable in Newbridge, Ireland, was resting in his home on the stable’s grounds. The family wasn't expecting anyone. His son, Bernard, went to the door to see who it was.

There, in the doorframe, stood two masked men. Each held a machine gun.

Even before they spoke, Fitzgerald knew there was only one reason for them to be there. They had come for the horse. For Shergar.

Fitzgerald’s wife and four other children were also at home. One gunman ushered them into a room and locked the door. Yet more gunmen materialized. Another ordered Fitzgerald to lead him to Shergar’s stable, and Fitzgerald did as he was told. The man then produced a two-way radio and spoke into it. Soon, a horse trailer pulled up, and more men with guns spilled out. There were perhaps five or six in all now occupying the grounds.

The men ordered a terrified Fitzgerald to lead Shergar—who was soothed by the caretaker's presence—outside and into the trailer. Then they ushered Fitzgerald into another vehicle, blindfolding him. Both vehicles pulled out of the stable and past the unlocked gate that had permitted them entrance. Fitzgerald was driven around for what seemed like hours.

Finally, he was released on a strange road and given a brief set of instructions: He was not to call the police, or he and his family would be killed. He was given a code phrase, "King Neptune," that could confirm the group’s identity when they reached out to the horse’s owner to negotiate their ransom demand: £2 million (about $2.6 million).

They drove off, leaving Fitzgerald alone and in the dark. Somewhere in Ireland was Shergar, one of the most famous horses in the history of racing, who was being set out to stud for astonishing sums. His entire life, Shergar had been treated with the utmost care. Now he was in the hands of criminals. He had been horsenapped.

 

In the history of horse racing in Europe, few horses could rival Shergar’s accomplishments. He was born in Kildare, Ireland, in 1978. He grew up nibbling the nutrient-rich grass and soil common in the area, and which was believed to contribute to strong equine bones. Though he had run just eight times in his single-season career, Shergar had won five of his six starts, including both the Irish Sweeps Derby and Epsom Derby in 1981. In the latter, he won by a record 10 lengths, the widest margin of any horse in that race that century. The accomplishments netted him European Horse of the Year honors as well as a total of $809,447 in career earnings.

The grounds of Ballymany Stud in Newbridge, County Kildare, Ireland, is pictured circa 1983
The stable at Ballymany Stud where Shergar was abducted.
Independent News and Media/Getty Images

With his distinctive white blaze, white feet, and a memorable running style—he would sprint with his tongue lolling out of his mouth like a canine—Shergar was the pride of Ireland. When he was retired from racing, his owner, the billionaire Ismaili Muslim spiritual leader, the Aga Khan, fielded offers from Kentucky breeders in the neighborhood of $35 to $40 million for Shergar. But Khan, believing Shergar should be returned to Ireland, would not sell to American investors. Instead, he sold 40 shares of the horse to 34 shareholders valued at $15 million total, keeping six for himself. He then sent Shergar to his Ballymany stable so he could be put out to stud, with the profits being returned to the stakeholders.

Shergar’s first season was fruitful: He mated with 42 of 44 mares. The second season, which was slated to begin in February 1983, was expected to involve 55 mares, with fees for his offspring and their presumably superior racing genetics reaching close to $5 million.

But Shergar’s schedule would not proceed as planned.

Days before mating season began, the gunmen had knocked on Jim Fitzgerald’s door. By 9 p.m. that night, they'd left Fitzgerald on a desolate road and taken off with the horse.

Fitzgerald was able to walk into a village and locate a phone. With the gang’s orders fresh in his mind, his first communication was not to the Irish police, also known as the Garda. Instead, he called his brother, Des, for a ride back to the stables. Then he called his boss, farm manager Ghislain Drion, and explained what had just happened. A shocked Drion absorbed the information, then hung up and attempted to reach the Aga Khan, who was in Switzerland. Drion also telephoned Shergar’s veterinarian, Stan Cosgrove, seeking advice on how to handle the situation.

The calls continued, no one party entirely sure how to proceed. Very few racehorses had ever been abducted, with the two highest-profile cases both outside of Ireland: A mare named Carnauba had been snatched in Italy in 1975 and 11-time race winner Fanfreluche grabbed in Kentucky in 1977. Both were later found alive.

Drion finally reached the Aga Khan, who told him to phone the police regardless of the criminals’ cautions. Cosgrove, meanwhile, called his friend Sean Berry, the chair of the Irish Thoroughbred Breeding Association. Berry called an Irish finance minister. By the time the situation had been routed to the police, it was early Wednesday morning, and Shergar had been potentially traveling for six hours or more.

The delayed response played directly into the gang’s plans. On Wednesday, the area was teeming with trailers, as a major horse sale was scheduled. Shergar’s captors could have easily blended into the scene. And with a number of pastures in the area, it would have been just as easy to let Shergar loiter outdoors, grouped in with hundreds of other horses. Until the kidnappers made contact, it would be almost impossible to trace them.

To make matters worse, both Dublin police and Kildare police were on the case but refusing to share information with one another.

The first call to Ballymany came at 4 p.m. the next day, on Wednesday, February 9. Ghislain Drion accepted it, and knew it was genuine because the caller used the same code, King Neptune, that had been given to Fitzgerald. By now, Drion was being coached by the Garda, who had told him to keep the caller on the line for at least 90 seconds, which would allow authorities to trace the call. Drion, who was French, pretended there was a language barrier, but the caller seemed wise to his intent and disconnected after 85 seconds. More calls followed, with the man soon insisting that he be given a number to speak to someone in Paris, where the Aga Khan had representatives, in order to negotiate further.

Shergar is pictured at his stables in Newmarket, England in 1980
Shergar at his stables in Newmarket, England in 1980.
Steve Powell, Allsport/Getty Images

A little later that evening, a call came into the offices of the BBC in Belfast. A man claiming to be involved in the kidnapping demanded to negotiate with three horse racing journalists: Lord Oaksey, Peter Campling, and Derek Thompson. All three were told to head to the Europa Hotel for further instruction. There, Thompson received a call telling him to drive 30 miles to a stable owned by breeder Jeremy Maxwell. He did as he was instructed, and was coached by police to perform duties similar to Drion’s—trying to maintain the call long enough for it to be traced.

Whoever Thompson spoke to on the telephone was demanding an initial payment of between $44,000 and $56,000, a paltry amount that led authorities to believe it might be a hoax. They had no choice, however, but to proceed. When Thompson finally managed to keep the man on the call for 95 seconds, he was told the officer in charge of the tap had ended his shift. It hadn’t been traced.

Both Thompson and Drion kept insisting on receiving proof Shergar was still alive. Drion managed to get the man he was speaking with to leave evidence at the Rossnaree Hotel in Dublin, though it didn’t arrive until Saturday, February 12. There, a man dispatched to retrieve it found a Polaroid of Shergar next to a newspaper from February 11, seemingly proving the horse was alive two days after being captured.

As these parallel negotiations dragged on over the week, they were hindered by one common element: The kidnappers did not appear to have accounted for the fact that Shergar was not owned solely by the Aga Khan. There were 33 other shareholders, and all of them had a say in how to proceed. Some believed giving in to the kidnappers would set a dangerous precedent that would put many valuable racehorses at risk. No one seemed able or willing to acquiesce to the ransom demand.

Both Thompson and a representative for the syndicate that owned Shergar received similar final calls. Thompson’s came first, at roughly 6:55 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, saying that the horse had suffered an accident and was dead. Another call was received by the syndicate negotiator, who had taken over for Drion, shortly after the Polaroid had been retrieved on February 12. After the negotiator said the shareholders were not yet satisfied and hadn't come to a conclusion, the caller grew cold. “Well, if you're not satisfied, that's it,” he said, and hung up. No more calls were made.

It would be several years before Ireland knew of Shergar’s likely fate.

 

From the beginning, it seemed that the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, was responsible for Shergar’s theft. Some speculated that the IRA, in need of funds to arm themselves in the midst of the Troubles—the 30-year conflict over the status of Northern Ireland—had turned to the lucrative world of horse racing and taken off with Shergar just before breeding season began. But that didn’t prevent other theories from emerging.

Shergar is pictured being groomed at his stables in Newmarket, England in 1980
Shergar being groomed at his stables in Newmarket, England in 1980.
Steve Powell, Allsport/Getty Images

Some believed the mafia had somehow orchestrated the crime. Others thought Colonel Gaddafi of Libya had held the horse in exchange for arms for the IRA. A Kentucky breeder named Wayne Murty was named in Irish newspapers, the idea being that the Aga Khan had won a court ruling over a contentious bidding war for 56 valuable breeding horses and this was his revenge.

None, however, made as much sense as the IRA. The militant group never took responsibility for the act, but the pieces appeared to line up.

In the late 1990s, a former IRA member and police informant named Sean O’Callaghan admitted in a book that an IRA leader named Kevin Mallon had planned the horse heist. Another former IRA member who spoke with The Telegraph in 2008 claimed the idea had quickly gone off the rails when a veterinarian the IRA had been counting on to take care of Shergar backed out of the deal, leaving them with no real guidance on how to handle him. Shergar, having been on a diet and exercise regimen to promote virility, was likely excitable. It’s possible he hurt himself, or, according to The Telegraph's source, it may have been that Mallon realized he wasn’t going to get the ransom. Either way, The Telegraph's source says Shergar was shot and his remained buried in an unknown location. Shareholders who had theft insurance were paid by Lloyd’s of London. The rest took a loss.

It’s never been conclusively proven that the IRA was involved. The fact that they never claimed responsibility means little—Shergar was an icon in Ireland, and admitting culpability in his demise probably seemed unwise even for a militant group. IRA sympathizers, let alone anyone else, would likely not receive the news well.

In the end, the race to find Shergar was not one that anyone was able to win. But before his demise, the champion horse did enjoy a full season of breeding. Of his 35 offspring, 28 raced, and 15 were winners.

Warning: Paying for Gas at the Pump Could Make You a Target for Hackers

BY Michele Debczak
December 17, 2019
IPGGutenbergUKLtd/iStock via Getty Images

Standing outside in the cold isn't always the worst part of filling your car's gas tank. If you pay for gas by card at the pump, you could be making yourself vulnerable to credit card fraud. As Lifehacker reports, criminals are now compromising gas stations by hacking into their computer systems.

Gas pump card readers have numerous safety issues compared to the systems used in stores. They aren't under constant human surveillance, which makes them easy targets for thieves looking to install card skimmers. But the new hacking scheme takes advantage of a different vulnerability; while most retailers transitioned to chip readers years ago, many outdoor gas pumps still rely on less-secure magnetic strips to complete transactions.

Visa shared a report this month [PDF] revealing that cyber-criminals are hacking into these point-of-sale systems by sending phishing emails to gas station employees. The emails contain a link that, when clicked, grants the sender access to the merchant's network. That means when customers use the card readers outside, hackers can steal their information without ever having to visit the gas station in person.

The deadline for most companies to switch over to chip readers was 2015, but for gas stations, that date was extended to October 2020 because the infrastructure at pumps is harder to update. The new phishing scheme may continue to be a problem as gas stations make the change over the next year, but until then, there are a few steps customers can take to protect their information. Pay for your gas inside when possible, as the register will likely use a chip reader. When you do have to pay with a card outside, use a credit card instead of a debit card, as credit cards are better protected against fraud and won't lead hackers to your personal bank account. And of course, if you have cash on hand, paying with that is always the safest bet.

[h/t Lifehacker]

