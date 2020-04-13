arrow
music

Paul McCartney’s Handwritten Lyrics for “Hey Jude” Just Sold for $910,000

BY Ellen Gutoskey
April 13, 2020
Paul McCartney with John Lennon's son Julian, the inspiration for "Hey Jude," in Greece in the mid-1960s.
Paul McCartney with John Lennon's son Julian, the inspiration for "Hey Jude," in Greece in the mid-1960s.
Central Press/Getty Images

In July 1968, the Beatles convened at London’s Trident Studios to record their soon-to-be chart-topping single “Hey Jude.” Paul McCartney jotted down the lyrics on a sheet of paper, which he used during the session and later gave to a studio engineer. On April 10, that sheet of paper sold at auction for a staggering $910,000—several times more than its original estimate of $160,000 to $180,000.

According to Far Out Magazine, McCartney had begun writing the song earlier in the summer of 1968 on his way to visit John Lennon's first wife, Cynthia, and their son, Julian. Lennon had recently split from Cynthia after taking up with artist Yoko Ono, and the song was intended to reassure Julian, who was just 5 years old at the time, that things would turn out all right.

“It was optimistic, a hopeful message for Julian,” McCartney later explained in the TV docuseries The Beatles Anthology. “‘Come on, man, your parents got divorced. I know you’re not happy, but you’ll be OK.’”

paul mccartney handwritten lyrics to hey jude
Paul McCartney's handwritten lyrics from the 1968 recording session for "Hey Jude."
Julien's Auctions

At its inception, the track was titled “Hey Jules,” but McCartney changed it to “Hey Jude,” a combination of Jules and Jud—a name that McCartney had liked after hearing it in the musical Oklahoma! The song resonated with Lennon, too, who interpreted the lyrics “Go out and get her” as a blessing from McCartney to pursue his new relationship, even if it came at the expense of their own creative partnership.

Considering the rich backstory, it’s perhaps unsurprising that McCartney’s handwritten lyrics were the top-selling item at last week’s “All Beatles” auction, a live online event hosted by Julien’s Auctions. Other lots included a Ludwig bass drumhead with The Beatles printed on it from the opening night of their first North American tour in August 1964 (which fetched $200,000), and a shooting script page for their 1967 “Hello, Goodbye” music video with handwritten sketches and notes by Lennon, George Harrison, and road manager Mal Evans (which sold for $83,200).

Find out what other Beatles memorabilia—from board games to bathroom products—was sold to lucky fans last Friday here.

auctions celebrities entertainment fans music Music History News Pop Culture
arrow
music

When Bill Haley and His Comets Started A Rock 'n' Roll Revolution

BY Erika Berlin
May 20, 2015
(Updated: April 12, 2020)
In 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets rocked around the clock—and changed the course of rock history.
In 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets rocked around the clock—and changed the course of rock history.
Hydra Records // Wikimedia Commons

On May 20, 1954, Bill Haley & His Comets released "(We’re Gonna) Rock Around The Clock," a song that would change the sound of American music. It might not have been the first rock ‘n’ roll song, but it’s widely regarded as the song that brought rock to the mainstream.

But what was it about "Rock Around the Clock" that made it such a musical outlier at the time of its release? During the eight-week span of when Haley recorded the song in April 1954 and when it was released on May 20, Perry Como’s crooner ballad "Wanted" was No. 1. Kitty Kallen’s forlorn "Little Things Mean a Lot" was the song of the summer, topping the charts for nine weeks in June and July. And '50s boy band the Crew Cuts closed out the summer with their doo-wop hit "Sh-Boom."

Unfortunately, "Rock Around The Clock" was issued as a B-side to "Thirteen Women (And Only One Man In Town)" and didn’t pick up much traction upon release. But the following year, the movie Blackboard Jungle (featuring a 28-year-old Sidney Poitier as a rebellious high school student) played the song over its opening credits, and the teenage audience went crazy for it. The song climbed the charts and hit No. 1 in July, taking over from the widely popular instrumental mambo "Cherry Pink (and Apple Blossom White)," by Pérez Prado and His Orchestra. Haley and the Comets had set the rock train in motion, and by the following year, Elvis Presley would cement the nation's obsession with the genre with his string of number 1 hits.

entertainment History music Music History News Pop Culture
arrow
entertainment

YouTube Will Air a Different Andrew Lloyd Webber Musical for Free Each Friday

BY Ellen Gutoskey
April 7, 2020
Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2018.
Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber in 2018.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Broadway may have temporarily shut down all productions to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, but Andrew Lloyd Webber is here to make sure that musical theater aficionados still get their fill of top-notch content for the foreseeable future.

According to Broadway Direct, Webber’s production company, The Really Useful Group, has partnered with Universal on a new YouTube channel called “The Shows Must Go On!,” which will air a different Webber musical each Friday at 2 p.m. EST on YouTube. If you can’t tune in right at that time, don’t worry—the show will stay posted for 48 hours after it airs.

The series debuted last Friday, April 3, with 1999’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which stars Donny Osmond in the titular role and an ultra-talented supporting cast with Richard Attenborough, Maria Friedman, Joan Collins, and more. This week’s offering, tying in nicely with Easter, will be the 2012 Live Arena Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring Tim Minchin, Melanie C—a.k.a. the Spice Girls’ Sporty Spice—and Ben Forster. (If you’re interested in comparing it with 2018’s live concert version with John Legend and Sara Bareilles, you can catch that on NBC this Sunday.)

The schedule for future Fridays hasn’t been released yet, but Webber did mention in the announcement that it’ll include what he calls “the most important one, my disaster musical, By Jeeves,” a 1975 production based on P.G. Wodehouse’s classic stories. Other potential productions that could be part of the series include The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, School of Rock, and, of course, Cats.

In addition to full-length Broadway musicals, the channel will also post individual songs and behind-the-scenes content about how musicals go from stage to screen. You can subscribe to the channel here so you don’t miss any opportunity for a living room singalong.

[h/t Broadway Direct]

coronavirus entertainment music News nyc Pop Culture theater

SECTIONS

arrow
LIVE SMARTER
arrow
LIVE SMARTER

11 Tips for Avoiding Germs at the Grocery Store

Article main image
MORE LIVE SMARTER
MENTAL FLOSS
ABOUT RSS CONTACT US PRIVACY POLICY COOKIE POLICY TERMS OF SERVICE
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN
Subscribe to our Newsletter!
SIGN UP NOW
FLOOR8 12UP 90MIN