While Visitors Are in Quarantine, Museums Are Sharing Their Creepiest Objects on Twitter

BY Michele Debczak
April 22, 2020
A long-dead Roman woman’s hair bun, jet pins and all.
Yorkshire Museum // CC BY-SA 4.0

Though they may not be open to visitors during the COVID-19 crisis, museums around the world are finding ways to keep busy. Earlier this month, the UK's Yorkshire Museum challenged museums on Twitter to share the creepiest objects in their collections.

The Yorkshire Museum kicked off the #curatorbattle on April 17 by tweeting a picture of a hair bun recovered from a Roman tomb dating back to the 3rd or 4th century. Since then, dozens of institutions have participated.

The Egham Museum in the UK contributed an antique doll with a balding, cracked head that's simply labeled "MC 294." From the British Toy Museum of Penshurst Place came a red-eyed stuffed bear that pretends to drink when you feed it coins. The winner, at least based on Twitter's response, may be "The Mermaid" of the National Museums of Scotland's Natural Sciences department. The unsettling monstrosity was one of many monkey-fish taxidermy hybrids made popular by P.T. Barnum.

This isn't the first time museums have used social media to show off some of their more unusual items. In October of last year, the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, Minnesota, held a contest to determine which of the antique dolls in its collection was the creepiest. This latest challenge is not only a chance for museums to spotlight some underrated objects, but also to connect with the public when people are stuck at home.

If you think you can stomach it, you can view even more freaky museum objects under the hashtag #curatorbattle. For a more pleasant virtual museum experience, here are some world-class institutions you can tour online.

Here's What a Man Found After Opening a 25-Year-Old Can of Spider-Man Pasta

BY Jake Rossen
April 22, 2020
Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
From Underoos to Ecto Coolers, tie-in consumer products have always been perennial hits with kids. While you may have fond memories of them, not all have aged well, as Twitter user Dinosaur Dracula recently found out. This is because Dinosaur Dracula decided to open a 25-year-old can of Spider-Man pasta.

Describing the Chef Boyardee product as “wildly corroded,” Dinosaur Dracula promised to reveal the contents if his initial tweet got 1995 likes (a number chosen in honor of the year the product was released). His goal was met, and so the can was unsealed.

As you can see, the result looks like it was idling near Mount Vesuvius. The pasta, mini-meatballs, and sauce have petrified, with only one small area even vaguely identifiable as a Spidey shape.

Canned goods can technically last for years, but that depends on several factors. Cans that rust or corrode can compromise the airtight seal, leading to spoiling. Store cans in a cool, dry place and perhaps they can avoid the fate of Spider-Man pasta.

If you’d prefer to remember the product in better days, here’s a vintage commercial that advertises the pasta’s “secret sauce,” which was presumably botulism.

[h/t Gizmodo]

Jelly Beans Are Delicious—and They're Made With Insect Secretions

BY Mental Floss UK
April 22, 2017
(Updated: April 22, 2020)
iStock
iStock

by James Hunt

If you've ever wondered what the ingredient is that makes jelly beans so hard and shiny, you may wish you had never asked that question at all. So let's not beat around the bush: Jelly beans are shiny because they're coated in shellac, which is a resin that's secreted by the female lac bug (laccifer lacca) after it drinks the sap of trees.

Native to the forests of Thailand and India, the lac bug deposits shellac onto the twigs and branches of trees, which is then harvested and processed into flakes. After being dissolved in ethanol, the liquid shellac can be sprayed on everything from food products to fingernails to hardwood floors to create a shiny appearance on the exterior.

These days, many of the historical uses of shellac—it was once used as electrical insulation and to make records before the 1950s—have actually been replaced by vinyl-based resins. As a natural resin, shellac remains popular for use in food. It's even used as a replacement for natural apple wax, which is removed during cleaning.

Unfortunately, if you're a vegetarian or vegan, this might be bad news, as shellac is an animal byproduct. Shellac is also an ingredient in confectioner's glaze and some other edible glazes, and may be listed as an additive using the number E904. So if your plan is to avoid shellac entirely, it may prove difficult, but it's not impossible. As long as you can resist the taste of jelly beans. Happy Jelly Bean Day?!

