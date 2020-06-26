arrow
Fact Check

No, Your Coronavirus Face Mask Does Not Limit Your Oxygen Intake

BY Jake Rossen
June 26, 2020
Face masks are not hazardous to your health.
popartinc/iStock via Getty Images

Unlike countries such as Japan and China that have long since normalized wearing face masks, Americans have had to adjust to a new normal—one in which cloth face coverings are recommended to limit the spread of coronavirus. Having your mouth and nose obstructed, even by a breathable fabric like cotton, has led some to speculate that face masks might impede your oxygen intake or make you breathe in exhaled air—or even lead to carbon dioxide (CO2) poisoning.

Neither is likely to occur. Here’s why.

Both loose-fitting surgical masks and cloth masks are porous. Air can move through the material, but it’s more difficult for a respiratory droplet to pass through, making masks an effective obstacle for infectious germs that would otherwise be released into the air. Wearing a mask might feel like your airflow is reduced, and reduced airflow can lead to hypoxemia (low arterial oxygen supply) or hypoxia (a lack of sufficient oxygen in tissue).

But masks can’t affect that intake level. Instead, they cause a mechanical obstruction that may give the wearer the sensation of having to breathe harder or that less air is being inhaled. The oxygen level is not affected.

The other concern relates to hypercapnia, or too much carbon dioxide in the bloodstream. The condition can cause drowsiness, headache, and, in extreme cases, loss of consciousness. The thinking here is that a mask can prevent exhaled air from dissipating, leading the wearer to rebreathe it. But there’s no evidence that could ever occur. While some CO2 can be inhaled, it’s not in quantities that could pose a threat to healthy mask users. The amount is easily eliminated by a person’s respiratory and metabolic systems. If a mask is worn for a prolonged period, it might be possible to develop a headache, but nothing more.

“There is no risk of hypercapnia in healthy adults who use face coverings, including medical and cloth face masks, as well as N95s,” Robert Glatter, an emergency room physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, told Healthline. “Carbon dioxide molecules freely diffuse through the masks, allowing normal gas exchange while breathing.”

There are exceptions. If a person has lung issues owing to disease or other breathing problems, they should consult with their physician before using a face covering. Masks are also not recommended for anyone under the age of 2.

Additionally, extended wear of N95 masks in a health care setting has been associated with hypoventilation, or a reduction in the frequency and depth of breathing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these masks, which are intended to filter out 95 percent of particles, present more breathing resistance. The CDC advises those in the medical field to take breaks from wearing these masks.

But in healthy adults who wear cloth or surgical masks for limited periods of time, hypoxemia, hypoxia, or hypercapnia is highly unlikely to occur.

[h/t USA Today]

Smart Shopping

Build Unique Gadgets and Learn to Code With These Monthly STEM Projects

BY Smart Shopping Team
June 23, 2020
Creation Crate
Creation Crate

A good hobby can help clear your mind, reduce stress and anxiety, and spark creativity. And if you or someone you love is into science and technology, you won’t find a more productive hobby than these DIY Arduino projects from Creation Crate.

Creation Crate bills itself as a “tech education in a box.” Basically, it's a monthly subscription box service, but instead of sending you a bunch of cosmetic products or miscellaneous collectibles you don’t really need, they send you an Arduino project kit that teaches you coding and electronics. (Arduino is the open-source combination of hardware and software that the projects are built on.)

Over the last 15 years, as computers and technology have become intertwined with every aspect of our daily lives, STEM education has become a major component in curricula all across America, even as early as kindergarten in some school districts. The reason for this is not just because we want to prepare kids for the jobs of the future—coding and engineering have been shown to instill a number of valuable life skills and educational habits, including problem solving and creativity.

Creation Crate is built on these values. Their Arduino hobby kits teach electronics and coding literacy in a fun and engaging way that provides a foundational understanding of how it all works

Who Is Creation Crate For?

Creation Crate is designed for STEM enthusiasts of all ages. Though they officially recommend their Arduino projects for anyone 12 and up, kids under 12 should be able to work on some of the projects with the help of their parents. Creation Crate is aimed at parents who want to share fun and meaningful experiences with their kids, college students looking to apply their knowledge, adults looking to learn something new, and even retirees who want to become tech literate.

What You Get

When you subscribe, Creation Crate will send you a new project every month that involves building hardware and programming software using the Arduino platform. Each project is slightly harder than the last, so you can build on skills you’ve already learned. And everything you need comes in the box, including an Uno R3 Arduino board, written instructions, and a password that gives you access to Creation Crate’s online tutorials.

Creation Crate’s core curriculum consists of 12 unique Arduino projects that teach you the basics of coding and electronics. The projects include a color-changing mood lamp, a memory game, an LED dice game, an optical theremin that lets you create music by waving your hands, and more.

Subscription Options

Creation Crate gives you four different subscription options.

With the basic $30 Creation Crate monthly subscription, you will receive a new kit every month and be billed when it ships (you can also cancel at any time). If you choose the $90 Creation Crate quarterly subscription, you will receive three kits at once, which are shipped and billed every three months. This plan comes with a component case to help you keep all your parts organized as a free bonus gift.

If three kits at a time aren't enough for you, there’s the $180 Creation Crate semi-annual subscription. With this one, you will receive six kits at once, shipped and billed every six months. It comes with the component case plus a digital multimeter, a tool that measures voltage, current, and resistance.

Then there’s the $360 Creation Crate annual subscription. With this one, you will receive all 12 projects at once, so you can work on them at your own pace. In addition to the other two bonus gifts, the Annual Subscription also comes with an upgraded extra-large component case and a soldering kit.

So if you’re looking for a hobby that can help you or a loved one learn the basics of coding, click here to check out Creation Crate today.

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Fact Check

Scam Alert: Don't Fall for the Text Message Scam Offering Free Groceries From Target

BY Jake Rossen
May 20, 2020
Free groceries from Target? It's a scam.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While smartphones have given us unprecedented access to the world, they’ve also provided unprecedented opportunity for scam artists to ply their trade. A new con involves sending unsolicited text messages to people offering $175 in free groceries from Target stores in the guise of coronavirus relief.

Naturally, it’s not legitimate.

According to the news station WFMY in Greensboro, North Carolina, scammers have been sending texts promising recipients free groceries as part of an effort to support the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Respondents are prompted to click on a link for more information, which then leads to an opportunity for spyware or malware to be installed on your phone. Personal information like passwords could then be obtained.

The link may look like a legitimate URL to Target, but the store warns that any offer for free gift cards is almost certainly a scam.

With new scams cropping up regularly, it’s a good idea to brush up on some effective strategies to avoid phishing attempts.

[h/t WTHR]

