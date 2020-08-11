How 'Rumor Clinics' Fought Fake News 80 Years Ago

There are a lot of pros to Zoom meetings: You can wear pajama pants, you can mute yourself so no one hears your music in the background, and you can even turn your video off if you’re having a bad hair day. But there are also a lot of headaches. Whether your laptop video camera only works half the time or your microphone cuts out with every other word you say, the Zoom struggle is real.

To make your WFH life easier—or to help you get by in a socially distant office—we’ve curated a list of products that will make your Zoom experiences a little more enjoyable. Zooms may not always be as easy as in-person meetings, but at least you’ll be able to (momentarily) forget that you’re not sitting in the same room as all of your favorite coworkers.

1. Logitech C270 Webcam; $53

This budget-friendly webcam from Logitech is perfect for a simple camera that still gets the job done. The Logitech C270 is designed for high-definition video that, at 30 frames per second, has the ability to self-adjust to its lighting conditions, making nearly any room suitable for a Zoom call. The camera also has a noise-reducing mic that will allow your coworkers to hear you even if your background is on the noisy side (You: 1. Barking dog: 0).

2. Logitech Pro Webcam; $149

If you’re doing nothing but Zoom meetings these days, you might want to try the Logitech C920 Pro. The model offers a 78-degree field of view and a 1080p HD picture that will ensure your image is crystal clear and wide enough to allow your unruly cat to make an appearance without interrupting too much. The Logitech C920 also sports two mics—one on each side—and has a frame rate of 60fps, making it an ideal choice for live video.

3. Saicoo LED Desktop Lamp; $90

If you want to look your best during your Zoom calls—even if you’ve just rolled out of bed—you’re going to want some good lighting. This Saicco LED lamp has a touch-sensitive panel that allows you to easily control color temperature and brightness. It’s also built with a special light reflection feature to reduce eye fatigue. The Saicco lamp even has a built-in charging port, so you’ll be able to hop off your Zoom and onto a conference call without ever needing to check your phone battery.

4. Ubeesize Ring Light With Tripod Stand; $40

For a great light that doubles as a phone stand, you’ll want to try this combination tripod and ring light from UBeesize. This set comes with three different lighting rings—warm light, cool light, and day light—which can all snap directly onto the tripod. You can adjust each ring to 11 brightness levels, and the set even comes with a remote for your smartphone that can turn your camera on without awkwardly having to adjust it before a presentation.

5. Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Mic; $100

You’ll feel like an old-timey radio host (and not just like you’re running through your weekly update with your boss) with this digital condenser mic from Shure. The microphone has a custom-tuned microphone to provide high-quality sound, and it has both iOS and USB connectivity to make it easy to link to whatever device you’re using. There's also a Shure app that syncs with your microphone for easy recording, editing, and sharing afterward.

6. Logitech Noise-Canceling Headset; $50

A headset is a great solution for improving both sound and speaking quality, especially if you do more phone Zooms than video. This model from Logitech lets you easily adjust the volume or mute the microphone via its in-line audio control button, and it even has an LED indicator light so you’ll know whether you’re actually on mute during a meeting. These headphones are designed to cancel out any outside noises, but you can also easily adjust the microphone to muffle sound on your end, too (which makes it great for when you're snacking while chatting).

7. Ubeesize Phone Tripod; $14

UBeesize’s portable tripod will ensure your Zoom game is always on point no matter where you are. This tripod is built to last, with flexible legs that are reinforced with a rubber coating, sturdy foam, and nonstick feet. And it comes with a remote control for your phone that can be used up to 30 feet away

8. Comfilife Gel-Enhanced Seat Cushion; $33

Whether you’re working from home or commuting to the office part-time, many of us are sitting a lot more these days. To make your Zoom meeting feel more like a trip to the spa, a memory-foam seat cushion may be just what you need. This cushion is ergonomically designed to reduce pressure on your tailbone and improve your posture with each use. You can double up your back support with an additional lumbar support pillow, so you can sit up nice and tall for every meeting without discomfort.

9. Fictional Map Wall Art

For a Zoom backdrop that’s much cooler than a green screen, hang up a map from your favorite novel or video game for a look that’s both stylish and personal. Many of Redbubble’s maps are custom-cut or custom-made to ensure that they’re high quality, and some also come with tools or materials to help with framing. The independent artists over at Redbubble have maps inspired by The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, Zelda, and more, so no matter what you’re into, you’ll be able to bring a little pizzazz everywhere you (virtually) go.

10. Vintage Travel Posters; Various

If you’re more into real places, Redbubble has an incredible wealth of vintage-inspired travel posters to give you that air of prestige and culture you never knew you needed until now. With posters for locations like Cote D'Azur, the Adirondacks, Amsterdam, and Chicago, your new wall art will make you feel like you’ve spent the last few months on vacation (even if your longest journeys these days consist of walking from your desk to the kitchen and back again).

11. TIJN Blue Light Glasses; $16

Looking alert during meetings is always key, but it’s especially important during Zooms. Give your eyes a break with these blue light glasses from TIJN. The frames can effectively block 100 percent of harmful UV rays and relieve eye fatigue, allowing you to get through any grueling conference calls without looking tired. The frames are super light and abrasion-resistant, too, and they’ll be comfortable and durable enough to last you for however long virtual meetings are the norm.

