5 Things You No Longer See in Driver's Ed

BY Angela Hatem
September 8, 2020
Say goodbye to the highway simulator.
Herald Post, Flickr // CC BY-NC 2.0

Pimples and braces. The death grip on the steering wheel. The chicken brake on the passenger side floorboard. These are just some of the things you can still count on seeing in modern day driver’s ed classes. But not everything was meant to last: Buckle up for a quick rundown of five driver’s ed staples that have been left on the side of the road.

1. Terrifying Driver’s Ed Films

The '50s gave us some great movies: Sunset Boulevard, North by Northwest, and Signal 30. Though it may not be a title you've committed to memory, Signal 30 won a National Safety Council Award for its gory, scare-you-straight lesson. This educational film about the perils of poor driving features authentic, bloody accident footage provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Other movies in the same genre, like Mechanized Death and Red Asphalt, had a solid 40-year run—but they've been replaced by tamer flicks such as Young Drivers: The High Risk Years.

2. Holding the Wheel at 10 and 2

Driver's ed classes used to advise gripping the steering wheel like it's a clock with your hands at the 10 and 2 positions. But steering and airbag technology have come a long way since then. In 2012, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began recommending that drivers put their left hand at the 8 or 9 position and the right hand in the 3 or 4 position on the wheel [PDF]. These placements will reduce the risk of serious injury if the airbag deploys. As cars have become safer, our old way of safer driving has become dangerous. This is what Alanis Morissette would call ironic.

3. Questionable Driving Textbooks

First published in 1936, Man and the Motorcar was the first of its kind and the go-to driver’s ed textbook for roughly 20 years. The instruction includes some relevant driving scenarios as well as outdated tips like the number of whiskey shots you can slam before getting behind the wheel. Man and the Motorcar was replaced by the dapper Sportsmanlike Driving in the 1950s. This book breaks down types of drivers and pedestrians by their state of mind. Characters like The Thwarted and The Rationalizer struggle to accept responsibility for their driving mistakes and blunders. The lovelorn pedestrian is so swept up in his newfound romantic tryst that he crosses the street without checking for oncoming traffic. The takeaway: If you see a man wandering the streets with hearts in his eyes, proceed with caution.

4. Instruction in Parallel Parking

There are two types of people in this world: those who can parallel park and those who can’t. And the latter group might be increasing its membership. Sixteen states have dropped parallel parking from their driver’s tests, citing backup cams, inefficient use of curb space, and other new-driver issues as reasons for the extinction. The world is losing an art form, and if that doesn’t break your heart, just think of what this does to a major plot line in the Corey Haim rom-com License to Drive.

5. Driver’s Ed Itself

For most of its 86-year history dating from the year classroom instruction began, driver’s ed has been a milestone in the high school experience. In the 1970s, 95 percent of America’s teenagers learned to drive in school-based driver’s ed courses, according to a survey by Volvo Car USA/The Harris Poll. Today, though, driver’s ed is being cut from high school curricula across the country. In cities like San Francisco and Miami, cost savings, budget cuts, and lack of interest seem to have stalled out this once rubber-burning extracurricular. Instructional courses can now be taken online or by private driver’s ed companies. Currently, only 32 states require driver’s ed training [PDF].

Amazon Is Having a Sale on AirPods Pro and Apple Watches Right Now

BY Elaine Selna
September 4, 2020
Apple/Amazon

Apple products are notoriously expensive, so whenever they come down in price, it's a big deal. And if you've had your eye on a pair of the Apple AirPods Pro, you can find them on Amazon for $219, which is 12 percent off the standard price.

Now that it looks like many people will continue to work from home through at least the end of the year, it might be time to invest in a pair of wireless headphones like these. If tuning out other noise so you can focus on your music, podcast, or Zoom call is what you need, then the AirPods's noise-canceling feature will do you wonders. However, if you need to make sure your kids (or pets) aren’t fighting while you’re on a call, Transparency mode lets outside noise in, so you can hear everything around you. The AirPods Pro also distinguish themselves from the other Apple AirPod models because they have customizable tips and are resistant to sweat and water.

Apple/Amazon

Since these headphones are so light—weighing only 1.6 ounces, including the case—they're easy to take on a run, to the gym, or on the subway. The buds also pair with any device through Bluetooth and have more than 24 hours of battery life via the wireless charging case.

If you're in the market for a wearable, Amazon also knocked the price of the Apple Watch Series 3 down to just $169, which is 15 percent off. This Apple Watch model features a heart monitor and step tracker, and it can also store your music, podcasts, and audiobooks. Combine these two and you have the perfect gift for an upcoming birthday or a nice treat for yourself for the WFH lifestyle. Head here to see more about the AirPods Pro and here for the Apple Watch.

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

entertainment

The 16 Best Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

BY Jake Rossen
July 31, 2019
(Updated: September 7, 2020)
Angela Davis in 13th (2016).
Netflix

Truth is not only stranger than fiction, it’s frequently more entertaining. Thanks to the Netflix acquisition team, the streaming service offers hundreds of documentaries that chronicle everything from riveting tales of true crime to stories about sports scandals and extreme Method actors. To help you sort through their formidable selection, we’ve selected 16 films currently streaming that will either make your jaw drop, bring a tear to your eye, or both.

1. Tread (2020)

In 2004, Granby, Colorado, resident Marvin Heemeyer decided to strike back against a local bureaucracy he felt was targeting his automotive shop by modifying a bulldozer to become a bulletproof machine of destruction. Heemeyer's subsequent rampage, which was captured on film by local news cameras, is given context by audio recordings Heemeyer made prior to laying waste to the town.

2. The Legend of Cocaine Island (2019)

What do you do when you find out that a large stash of cocaine worth millions has been buried somewhere on a Caribbean island? If you're one of the amateur drug smugglers in this darkly comic documentary, you try to dig it up. Florida small business owner—and budding one-man cartel—Rodney Hyden participates in his own reenactments. Tony Montana he isn't.

3. Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)

Sun. Models. Booze. Would-be mogul Billy McFarland promised a lot and delivered little more than cold cheese sandwiches at his 2017 music festival debacle, which collected a small fortune in admission and ancillary profits and then wound up leaving hundreds of guests stranded on an island to fend for themselves. Pairing Netflix’s examination of the debacle and its fallout with Hulu’s Fyre Fraud makes for a fine double feature (even if you might be left with more questions than answers).

4. Screwball (2018)

The steroid scandal that's long plagued Major League Baseball is explained in this winning, comic-tinged documentary by director Billy Corben (Cocaine Cowboys). Dealers and dubious doctors in the orbit of players like Alex Rodriguez narrate their rise and fall while being portrayed in reenactments by adolescents.

5. Long Shot (2017)

Juan Catalan is that most compelling of true crime clichés: an innocent man being railroaded for a murder he didn’t commit. With law enforcement dismissing his alibi, his lawyers make a last-ditch effort to prove that Catalan was at a Los Angeles Dodgers game at the time of the assault. How they do that—and which famous comic actor plays a role—is best left to discover on your own.

6. Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond (2017)

When Jim Carrey stepped into the role of the late comedian Andy Kaufman for director Milos Forman’s 1999 biopic Man on the Moon, he didn’t so much as imitate Kaufman as become him. That process was documented in behind-the-scenes footage that was buried in studio vaults for years and revealed here for the first time. Executives feared people would consider Carrey—who alternately charms and antagonizes people on the set by never behaving as “Jim”—as being exceptionally difficult to work with. Perhaps, but Carrey’s modern-day reflections on inhabiting the eccentric Kaufman even when the film cameras weren’t rolling are a fascinating study of both the performer’s commitment and the nature of identity.

7. Voyeur (2017)

Acclaimed journalist Gay Talese stumbles upon what he thinks is the story of a lifetime: A Colorado motel owner named Gerald Foos who modified his guest rooms so he could spy on his occupants. Not all of Foos’s recollections of his voyeur’s playground hold up to scrutiny, and the film sometimes wonders who’s really in control of the narrative—the directors, Talese, or the enigmatic Foos.

8. The Power of Grayskull: The Definitive History of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (2017)

Toy and nostalgia fans will get a kick out of this rewind to the early 1980s, when Mattel’s He-Man dominated retail stores and syndicated television. The feature examines the toy line’s origins—which involved dueling toy designers and a failed attempt to secure a Conan license—and its later incarnation as a low-budget 1987 movie. (Yes, Dolph Lundgren makes an appearance.)

9. Icarus (2017)

The cat-and-mouse game between drug testing agencies and cheating athletes is put under a microscope in director Bryan Fogel’s Oscar-winning documentary, which uncovers the lengths competitors will go to in order to push past their physical limits. As Fogel digs deeper into the world of pro cycling and its high-ranking political influences, you may discover that drugs are so pervasive that athletes aren’t necessarily looking to cheat—they’re simply looking to even the playing field.

10. Team Foxcatcher (2016)

Heir to the du Pont fortune, John du Pont spent much of his time and some of his wealth on his passion for amateur wrestling. But when he feels betrayed by standout Olympian Dave Schultz, DuPont's obsession with the sport and its athletes turns fatal.

11. Amanda Knox (2016)

College student Amanda Knox seized headlines in 2007 and beyond for being the prime suspect in the murder of fellow student and roommate Meredith Kercher while both were studying in Perugia, Italy. The competency and motives of Italian police are examined in this documentary, which features the first time Knox has spoken at length about her trials (yes, there was more than one) and struggles in a foreign justice system. Plenty of ink was spilled in the American media over her suspected guilt: Knox’s unflinching stare into the camera as she tells her side of the story will likely persuade you to think otherwise.

12. 13th (2016)

Director Ava DuVernay delivers a powerful (and Oscar-nominated) indictment of the U.S. justice system and takes a closer look at how incarceration and sentencing feeds into widespread inequality. Peering through DuVernay’s lens, viewers may feel the scales of justice are tipped in favor of privatized and profiteering prisons.

13. The Battered Bastards of Baseball (2014)

In the 1970s, Kurt Russell’s father, Bing Russell, started a rogue minor league baseball team, the Portland Mavericks. Playing without any Major League affiliation, the ragtag team barnstormed their way through several seasons, with an electric group of MLB castoffs making up the roster. It’s a fun look at a group that rivals the Bad News Bears in dropping the ball.

14. 20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

The trials and tribulations of back-up singers finally take center stage in this winning portrait that took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2014.

15. Blackfish (2013)

If Tiger King came up a little short in the animal activism department for your tastes, you'll want to check out Blackfish. Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite casts a critical eye on the topic of captive killer whales with an emphasis on Tilikum, a SeaWorld attraction who failed to resist his killer instincts even under the care of professionals.

16. Beyond the Mat (1999)

The volatile world of professional wrestling is examined in this film from director Barry Blaustein. Onetime WWE attraction Jake "the Snake" Roberts chronicles his substance abuse issues; Mick Foley tries to earn the support of fans at any physical cost; and Terry Funk faces the end of the road.

