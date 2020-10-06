arrow
History

How 'Pepper's Ghost' Became the Toast of Victorian London

BY Jake Rossen
October 6, 2020
People in Victorian London were amazed by a stage effect perfected by John Henry Pepper that had them seeing a ghost.
For John Henry Pepper, the Christmas Eve of 1862 promised to be one that Londoners would not soon forget. If all went well, he would be the man responsible for making a skeleton come to life on stage.

A lecturer and analytical chemist for the Royal Polytechnic Institution, Pepper was man of science with a reputation for showmanship. He attracted throngs of people to the institution with elaborate demonstrations that were part scientific principle and part stage show.

Sometimes, there would be more spectacle than science. For the holidays, the Polytechnic was mounting a production of A Haunted Man by Charles Dickens. In it, Pepper was about to utilize an optical effect that’s still in use today.

During a private performance earlier that day for select guests, Pepper watched as the skeleton appeared on stage in ethereal form, seemingly present but with the hazy definition of a ghost. Pepper had planned to disclose the secret of the trick, but the audience’s reaction—they were stunned—gave him pause.

For a time, the trick was the talk of Victorian London, with people regularly flocking to performances that featured it. And while it was dubbed "Pepper’s Ghost" after the man who popularized it, it was not entirely his. The concept had originated with a man named Henry Dircks, who would watch with no small amount of frustration as his concept made Pepper one of the first “celebrity” scientists in history.

 

John Henry Pepper was born in London on June 17, 1821. Educated at King’s College School and the Russell Institution and later employed as an assistant lecturer in chemistry at the Granger School of Medicine, Pepper was uniquely suited for the brewing scientific curiosities of Victorians.

At the time, it was not unusual to see scientists provide demonstrations of experiments involving light, energy, and the human body. Pepper was a born showman, having taken an interest in theater and realizing that scientific concepts could be more easily understood when they were wrapped in the guise of a show.

Cyclopaedic Science Simplified (1873) by John Henry Pepper illustrated some of his science demonstrations conducted at the Royal Polytechnic Institution in London, like this one involving spectrum analysis.Oxford Science Archive/Print Collector/Getty Images

When he arrived at the Royal Polytechnic Institution in 1848, Pepper was all too willing to cater to the Polytechnic’s desire to draw crowds and make science a form of spectator entertainment. Founded in 1838, the institution was intended to celebrate invention and ingenuity. There, Pepper beckoned audiences with promises of displaying the world’s largest and smallest photographs—one a life-sized portrait, another a tiny reproduction of a newspaper’s front page. (Pepper used The Times for the exhibition, pretty much guaranteeing a good notice in the paper.) He demonstrated harps that could play music without being strummed by hands, instead delivering acoustics from the conducted sound of musicians playing instruments several floors below. During a lecture on the art of balancing, he had a trapeze artist navigate a tightrope. Such stunts attracted everyone from the curious to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who attended a performance in 1855.

Though there was no academic justification for the title, the Polytechnic’s owners began referring to him as “Professor” Pepper, the man who could command a stage while illuminating science. By 1854, he was in charge of the Polytechnic’s operations and remained a fixture until 1858, when he left over a financial dispute.

In 1861, Pepper settled his differences with Polytechnic and returned as managing director. He was eager to increase the the Institute's profile even more, and he believed the solution resided in the work of Henry Dircks. An engineer, Dircks had made a presentation during a British Association for the Advancement of Science meeting in Leeds in 1858 in which he described a “model of phantasmagoria” for theatrical purposes.

The trick was not actually new. A version of it had been described by Giambattista della Porta in his 16th century book, Magia Naturalis (Natural Magic), and it was remarkable in its simplicity. The goal was to make an object behind a person appear as though it were in front of them.

The easiest way to imagine that is to think of looking out a window at night and seeing something behind you—like a lamp—reflected in the glass. It’s not technically an illusion, as the object is being reflected with accuracy, but it does function as an optical trick for the observer.

Dircks described a set-up in which a compartment would be located under the seating area in a theater. Inside, an actor would be illuminated by oxyhydrogen-driven light. That light would be reflected off a large pane of glass on stage. While the glass would be invisible to the audience, the reflection would not be, and the actor in the compartment would appear as though he were on stage. The light would make it seem as though a ghost-like apparition was present. If the actor was wearing a black coat and manipulating a skeleton, then the skeleton would appear to be moving.

The idea was intriguing, but Dircks had not uncovered a way to mount such a production in existing theaters and no theater managers seemed to want to work with Dircks to pursue it. But when Pepper discovered the idea, he partnered with Dircks on the premise that Pepper could make the trick work with only minor adjustments to the stage area.

Pepper situated the actor in the orchestra pit, then tilted the pane of glass 45 degrees toward the audience while simultaneously matching the actor’s angle on a board so he could be more easily obscured. It seemed to work, and Pepper knew it would astound spectators at the Polytechnic.

Dircks and Pepper entered into a business arrangement in which they filed for a joint patent, with Dircks inexplicably agreeing to sign over all financial rights to Pepper. Originally marketed as the “Dircksian phantasmagoria,” it quickly became synonymous with Pepper. Then and now, the illusion—a joint effort between the two men—was referred to as "Pepper’s Ghost."

Following its successful debut in 1862, Pepper’s Ghost became a regular part of the program at the Polytechnic, and Londoners circulated word of the incredible effect. Any actor could be made to seem weightless and somewhat transparent. In ads, the institution made note that it would be possible for people to see a “living being” seemingly “walk through” another person, a feat achieved when an actor strolled behind the glass.

A common reaction was recorded in the July 17, 1863 edition of The Nottinghamshire Guardian, in which a spectator wrote:

“The appearance of the Ghost, as an optical illusion, is one of the most remarkable discoveries of modern science. The apparent reality of the spectre puts into dim shade the living individual, who performs his part in the haunted chamber, rendering him more like the dark shadowy representative of a ghost, than the ghost itself ... [Pepper’s] observations on the laws of light were also very interesting, and his experiments in illustration of some of those laws, were highly instructive and amusing.”

The Prince of Wales and his wife came to see it for themselves in 1863 and were so impressed that the prince became a patron, restoring the “Royal” designation the Polytechnic had once lost. In a short time, Pepper earned around £12,000, or about $1.5 million in today’s dollars, from people eager to see what everyone was talking about.

 

While Pepper’s Ghost helped make the Polytechnic a popular attraction in the 1860s, the novelty eventually wore off. Other theaters tried a similar trick with only mixed results. The lighting, glass, and even proper rehearsal—because actors couldn’t see the reflection on stage and would have to move carefully—all had an effect on its success.

The 'Pepper's Ghost' effect used a large pane of glass to project an image of an actor hidden below the audience's line of sight.Wikimedia Commons // Public Domain

Even when done properly, audiences wanted some variation. Pepper was able to use the trick to debunk spiritualism, then a popular topic, and even demonstrated levitating tables to crowds to illustrate how easily they could be fooled by people claiming to be able to communicate with paranormal entities.

Ultimately, what Pepper discovered was that people were interested in the spectacle. He was a kind of magician, and in their eyes, needed to produce increasingly elaborate effects to hold their attention. With assistant Thomas Tobin, he developed a magician’s cabinet in 1865 that used mirrors to obscure objects inside a box, making it appear empty. In 1866, he again held a lecture on balancing at the Great Hall, this time using an automaton on a trapeze that delighted spectators.

The Polytechnic had its last Christmas show in 1871. Pepper left the institution in 1872 to go perform at the Egyptian Hall, a popular theater for magicians, but turnout was poor. He then left the country to deliver lectures internationally. When he briefly returned to the Polytechnic in 1878, he had a new illusion, one in which he turned oranges into pots of marmalade and handed them out to audience members.

Pamphlets and books based on his lectures grew popular, and in 1890, he published a book on Pepper’s Ghost, The True History of the Ghost, which had clearly become his lasting legacy. He died in 1900.

Dircks had also published an account of the trick and its evolution back in 1863. (He passed away in 1873.) He was said to be irritated over how closely it came to be identified with Pepper, who had improved on it but was not its sole innovator. It soon became something of a parlor trick, with carnivals using it for a popular “girl to gorilla” illusion in which a woman seemingly appears to turn into an ape with some careful manipulation of lighting.

Today, the “trick” of Pepper’s Ghost lives on, both in amusement park attractions like The Haunted Mansion, where ghostly figures appear, and in “holograms” like the one that seemingly made the late rapper Tupac Shakur resume performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2012.

It’s also used heavily in television production, where teleprompters allow broadcasters to read scripts while looking directly into the camera lens. Perhaps it's fitting: John Henry Pepper spent much of his life trying to deliver information with a simple trick of the light.

History

A User's Guide to U.S. Supreme Court Cases That Shaped History

BY Quick and Dirty Tips
October 8, 2020
Mark Fischer, Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0
Mark Fischer, Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0

By Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy, Quick and Dirty Tips

Today, we're all about opinions—not yours, not mine, but the U.S. Supreme Court's. We've got a whole chapter in our book of landmark Supreme Court decisions and the ramifications. But we're just going to give you the nuts and bolts of a scant few today.

Marbury v. Madison established judicial review

The Supreme Court case that defined what the Supreme Court can do was Marbury v. Madison, decided in 1803. If you take one thing away today, it's that this decision established what's called "judicial review," which means that it's the Supreme Court's job to interpret the constitution and decide what is and what is not constitutional.

Alright, let's set the scene.

1800. John Adams, second president, lover of hard cider, loses the 1800 election to Thomas Jefferson. And Adams is in what we call the lame-duck presidency, that time between when a new president is elected and when they actually take office. And it's a big chunk of time.

Jefferson doesn't move into the presidency until March 4, 1801. So, John Adams doesn't just sit there with his head in his hands, wondering what went wrong; he gets to work. He and his federalist Congress go crazy trying to pack all the courts in the United States with federalist judges.

They passed the Judiciary Act of 1801, based on the Judiciary Act of 1789, which gave them the power to do this. By the time Jefferson is sworn in, they'd appointed 16 Circuit Court judges and 42 justices of the peace. These were called the "midnight judges." These judges were sent commissions, which are letters confirming their new post, and not all of them got delivered in time. One justice-to-be, William Marbury, waited and waited for his commission to arrive and it never did.

And oh, how Marbury wanted that little commission. And he never got it.

So Marbury petitioned to the Supreme Court. He asked for the court to order a writ of mandamus to force Jefferson's Secretary of State, James Madison, to deliver it to him.

So did he get? Well, he should have. Chief Justice John Marshall ruled that, yes, it was illegal for Madison to not deliver Marbury his commission.

But, and here's the kicker, then Justice Marshall wrote that the 1789 Judiciary Act, which was expanded by Adams to get all these judges in that act, was unconstitutional. And therefore Marbury never gets to put on the robe.

This was the first time the court ruled that something was unconstitutional. But that's not a power listed in the Constitution. The Supreme Court, in doing so, gave themselves the power.

And while it is the first case you learn about in any government class, because it created judicial review, if we're honest, nobody really cared that much about it at the time. And it would be another 50 years before the court again found a law to be unconstitutional.

The United States v. Nixon determined the reach of executive privilege

Wikimedia // Public Domain

Let's pivot to another Supreme Court case that also got the executive branch involved and clarified how power works at the highest levels in American government. Except this one went down in 1974. We're talking the United States v. Nixon.

Yes, the long wake of the Watergate scandal.

Very briefly, in the unlikely event that you've never heard of the Watergate scandal: It's June 17, 1972. Five Guys are found burglarizing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington DC. And it turned out they were connected with the reelection campaign for the president, Richard Nixon. It also turns out that Nixon might have some recorded phone calls related to the break-in. By the way, the first special prosecutor assigned to investigate this case was fired by Nixon. Not exactly subtle.

So, Nixon fires a guy named Archibald Cox. But the protests are so bad in the wake of this firing that he has to hire someone to replace him. The replacement's name is Leon Jaworski, and Jaworski is wise to the existence of the president's taped phone calls. He subpoenas them. The president tries to get by with some edited transcripts and Jaworski's like, No, that's not gonna fly. So then Nixon's lawyer asks the D.C. Circuit Court judge to quash the subpoena.

And, an illuminating bit of color here: When Nixon's lawyer goes before the circuit court, he says that the president wants him to argue that he is as powerful a monarch as Louis the 14th, except only four years at a time, and that the only court he is subject to is the court of impeachment.

So basically, By the way, Judge, the president thinks he's kind of a king.

And in the United States, we would water that down and say the president has "executive privilege," which, in Nixon's thinking, means the president can withhold anything he darn well pleases.

And this is what the whole Supreme Court decision ends up hinging on. That D.C. Circuit Court denies Nixon's request. So both Nixon and Jaworski take the case to the Supreme Court, and the court rules that, okay, yes, executive privilege certainly does exist—it exists pertaining to sensitive military and diplomatic issues. But the president cannot claim executive privilege if that means getting in the way of due process of law and the administration of justice.

In other words, hand over those tapes, Tricky Dick.

But it's not just that. The case defined and explicitly limited the notion of executive privilege, which, by the way, doesn't exist in the Constitution. It's just something that has been evoked since the beginning of the presidency in the United States—this concept that the executive can withhold information pertaining to national security or if it's in the public's interest for the president to do so. This case ends up saying, Okay, yes, national security, public interest, but not if it gets in the way of swift justice.

Texas v. Johnson made flag burning a protected act of free speech

Photo by Sharefaith from Pexels

My next case also deals in a roundabout fashion with the president. It's about a guy protesting the president in a very specific way—by burning a flag. We're talking Texas v. Johnson.

There are a few reasons we love this case. The first is that it's one of the few that actually expands the First Amendment rights of Americans. And the second is that the audio of the argument is so entertaining. You should always remember that advocates in the Supreme Court are smart, sometimes funny individuals who are trying to convince the Justices of something. So, they can be charming and persuasive.

But the facts of the case are that Gregory Lee Joey Johnson, protesting the nomination of Reagan to the Republican National Committee (RNC) in Dallas in 1984, burned an American flag. He was fined two grand and sent to prison for violating a Texas statute.

Johnson appealed in the circuit court and won that appeal. So, Texas petitioned the case to the Supreme Court. As a side note, there are several fascinating cases about respecting our patriotic emblems like the flag and the Pledge of Allegiance. And this one is the biggest of them all because, at the time of the case, 48 states had laws prohibiting the abuse of the American flag.

And because this is a First Amendment case, they first have to decide whether or not burning a flag is "speech." And then whether it is protected.

The court reasons, in a narrow five to four decision, that freedom of speech adheres to the message being communicated, not the way the message is conveyed. And there's not a much clearer message than burning a flag. And since then, dance, painting, a Facebook like, and even silence can be regarded as speech and therefore protected.

The great line in the opinion is Justice William J. Brennan saying:

"We do not consecrate the flag by punishing its desecration. For in doing so, we dilute the freedom that this cherished emblem represents."

However, we'll add that this debate is not yet over. Congress has attempted to pass—and came very close to getting through—a flag protection amendment, which would, because it would be in the constitution, override this court ruling.

Citizens United v. the Federal Elections Commission is the reason we have super PACs

Photo by Element5 Digital from Pexels

The last one here is notoriously difficult to really explain the nuances of—Citizens United v. the Federal Elections Commission (FEC). So I'm just going to start with the ending. This case is basically the reason that we have super PACs or super political action committees.

The term is everywhere these days. And all you need to know is that a political action committee is a tax-exempt organization where members donate funds to influence campaigns. A PAC cannot contribute directly to a campaign, but it can finance travel, polling, and other technically non-campaign-related things. They cannot accept money from a union or corporate treasuries, and the funds they accept are limited.

So that's a PAC, but a super PAC—well, a super PAC isn't allowed to coordinate with a campaign staff at all. But they can accept money from unions and corporations, and they can accept money without limitation.

Yeah, so a super PAC is only allowed to work in the margins to advocate for what they want, but they can't coordinate with campaign staff about it. They can make ads, mailers, and what have you to influence an election, and they do so with hundreds of millions of dollars.

They are allowed to do this, in part, because of Citizens United v. the FEC. So here are the facts.

A conservative nonprofit called Citizens United makes a movie that's critical of Hillary Clinton, and they want to air it shortly before the 2008 election. This would have been in violation of the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, which prohibits nonprofits, including corporations, from airing ads that name a candidate within close proximity of an election. Citizens United files a complaint in a district court, and that motion is denied. So they appeal it to the Supreme Court.

Now, this is a split decision—five to four. The majority argues that basically, this corporation has a First Amendment right to free speech; that political speech, regardless of whether it comes from a person or a corporation, is vital to American democracy; that the government cannot restrict independent expenditures advocating for or against a candidate, so long as those expenditures are not made in partnership or coordination with that candidate.

Basically, corporations and unions can spend unlimited funds in support of their political agenda because they have a First Amendment right to do so.

This, along with several other Supreme Court decisions, is both highly controversial, and absolutely crucial to our political, economic, and legal system. Because it establishes that corporations, and enjoying First Amendment rights, have some of the same legal rights as individuals in the United States.

In other words, corporations, in certain cases, are people.

Supreme Court decisions can be reversed

One last thing I want to add is that Supreme Court decisions are not permanent. Here are four rulings that were reversed because the Supreme Court made a mistake: Scott v. Sanford, Plessy. v. Ferguson, Lochner v. New York, and Korematsu v. the United States.

But that recognition that the court had made a mistake was never immediate. It took years of reflection for the court and Congress and historians to come to that conclusion. So what a Supreme Court precedent today just could be anti-canon tomorrow.

That may be a somber note to end on, but an apt one.

A version of this article was originally published on Quick and Dirty Tips as A User's Guide to U.S. Supreme Court Cases that Shaped History. Read more from Quick and Dirty Tips.

About the authors

Hannah McCarthy is the co-host of Civics 101 from New Hampshire Public Radio. She came to New Hampshire by way of Brooklyn where she worked as a radio producer and writer. She lives in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nick Capodice is the co-host of Civics 101. Before coming to NHPR, Nick worked in the Education Department at the Lower East Side Tenement Museum, where he wrote and led tours, trained educators, and helped design digital exhibits. He also led beer history and tasting tours for Urban Oyster in Brooklyn.

Nick and Hannah are the authors of A User's Guide to U.S. Supreme Court Cases that Shaped History, with illustrations by Tom Toro.

