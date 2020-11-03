Can You Find the Hidden Helmet Among the Motorcycles?

This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

It’s never too early to start looking. The Christmas season is headed our way, and dear old dad deserves a thoughtful present. From durable jackets to unusual board games, here are some of the best gifts for dads (and hubbies) we found online.

1. Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II; $129

Your dad can blare his favorite tunes out of this affordable, hand-sized speaker from Bose. Built with splash-resistant materials and a lithium battery that can last for eight hours straight, it’s a great way to broadcast music and podcasts from any Bluetooth-compatible devices. And with its user-friendly voice prompts, pairing it with a phone or computer is a cinch.

2. Home Team Baseball Game; $68

Wish you could take him out to the ballpark? With the Home Team Baseball Game, you can enjoy America’s Pastime in the comfort of your living room. Roll the dice to see how your make-believe players—represented by bronze and silver pegs—fare at home plate. Each set comes with the logo and color scheme of a different MLB franchise. Perfect for the baseball partisan in your life.

3. Stanley Vacuum-Insulated Growler; $45

A perfect pint is worth the money. Durable and travel-ready, this insulated growler from Stanley holds up to 64 ounces of liquid. That’s the equivalent of four whole pints; enough to keep the beer flowing at dad's next picnic or tailgate. Not only is each growler leak-proof, but they’re made with materials that won’t affect a beverage’s taste. We’ll gladly toast to that!

4. Flask Book Box; $56

Maybe dad’s more of a whiskey and spirits guy. More power to him. Here’s a fun, handmade hiding spot for his flask. To enhance the disguise, every book is sold with its first few pages intact. Al Capone would be proud.

5. Legendary Whitetails Rugged Full-Zip Dakota Jacket; $100

Stylish? Check. Machine-washable? You bet. And with five roomy pockets, it’s a handyman’s dream. Better yet, this jacket comes with a removable hood, making the garment ideal for all kinds of weather. Stay rugged, friends.

6. A Daily Dose of Dad Jokes: 365 Truly Terrible Wisecracks; $9

“People don’t like to bend down for their drinks. We really need to raise the bar.” “Had a weird dream last night that I was a muffler. I woke up exhausted.” These are just some of the great groaners authors Taylor Calmus and Peter L. Harmon have put together. Any dad who loves puns and one-liners would love to add ‘em to his repertoire.

7. Samsonite Expanding Golf Trunk Locker Organizer; $50

If your dad likes to unwind by squeezing 18 holes in, this is an absolute must-have. Not only are there compartments for his polos, sunscreen, towels, and cigars, but the manufacturers even had the foresight to build special nooks where he can air out his golf shoes.

8. Egg on a Bagel Maker; $25

Sure, your dad could spend $10 at the diner for a plain Jane breakfast sandwich. Or he can cut out the middle man and prepare a delicious, bagel-ready omelet at home in just 60 seconds.

9. Lake Topography Art; $99-$549

Maps make great décor for a man who likes to travel. Uncommon Goods offers artistic renditions of several dozen famous waterways—from Lake Superior to Walden Pond. Crafted in exquisite topographical detail, they’ll definitely get his visitors talking.

10. Gift Republic 100 Movies Bucket List Poster; $20

Doctor Strangelove. Apocalypse Now. Raiders of the Lost Ark. These are among the classic movies every filmgoer should see before they go to that big cinema in the sky. And if your dad is a movie buff, he can track his progress through 100 can’t-miss titles with this 23.4-by-16.5-inch scratch-off poster.

