Can You Find the Hidden Helmet Among the Motorcycles?

BY Ellen Gutoskey
November 3, 2020

If you own a motorcycle, you’ve hopefully also invested in a reliable helmet to wear on every ride, whether you’re jetting down the street or embarking on a coast-to-coast road trip. To help promote motorcycle safety, UK-based motorcycle insurance provider Carole Nash has created a puzzle with just one helmet hidden among a sea of motorbikes, gas cans, wrenches, and other things you’d find in a well-stocked garage.

It takes the average person 38 seconds to spot the lone piece of headgear, which could be much faster than it takes some bikers to locate their actual helmets in their own messy garages. Once you’ve found it (or given up), keep scrolling to see the answer.

Does your garage look like this?Carole Nash

Though it might seem like a no-brainer to protect your brain with a crash-proof hat, it’s not uncommon for people to throw caution to the wind. In a survey of 5000 motorcyclists, Carole Nash found that about 17 percent have gone for a ride without a helmet. Even if you usually do remember to don your helmet, a single helmet-less ride can prove disastrous—or fatal. According to the CDC, people who wear helmets are 37 percent less likely to die in an accident than those who don’t, and they’re 69 percent less likely to sustain head injuries than their unprotected counterparts.

Safety isn’t just about having a helmet on your head—the type of helmet matters, too. UK bikers should refer to the Department for Transportation’s SHARP guidelines to help them choose the safest option, and U.S. bikers can look to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for advice.

Now that you’re well-versed in motorcycle safety, scroll down to see the answer to the puzzle:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Answer

Keeping your helmet near your motorcycle is always a good idea.Carole Nash

Holiday Gift Guides

10 Gifts Your Dad Will Love

BY Mark Mancini
November 1, 2020
Stanley
Stanley

It’s never too early to start looking. The Christmas season is headed our way, and dear old dad deserves a thoughtful present. From durable jackets to unusual board games, here are some of the best gifts for dads (and hubbies) we found online.

1. Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II; $129

Bose/Amazon

Your dad can blare his favorite tunes out of this affordable, hand-sized speaker from Bose. Built with splash-resistant materials and a lithium battery that can last for eight hours straight, it’s a great way to broadcast music and podcasts from any Bluetooth-compatible devices. And with its user-friendly voice prompts, pairing it with a phone or computer is a cinch.

Buy it: Amazon

2. Home Team Baseball Game; $68

Uncommon Goods

Wish you could take him out to the ballpark? With the Home Team Baseball Game, you can enjoy America’s Pastime in the comfort of your living room. Roll the dice to see how your make-believe players—represented by bronze and silver pegs—fare at home plate. Each set comes with the logo and color scheme of a different MLB franchise. Perfect for the baseball partisan in your life.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

3. Stanley Vacuum-Insulated Growler; $45

Stanley/Amazon

A perfect pint is worth the money. Durable and travel-ready, this insulated growler from Stanley holds up to 64 ounces of liquid. That’s the equivalent of four whole pints; enough to keep the beer flowing at dad's next picnic or tailgate. Not only is each growler leak-proof, but they’re made with materials that won’t affect a beverage’s taste. We’ll gladly toast to that!

Buy it: Amazon

4. Flask Book Box; $56

Uncommon Goods

Maybe dad’s more of a whiskey and spirits guy. More power to him. Here’s a fun, handmade hiding spot for his flask. To enhance the disguise, every book is sold with its first few pages intact. Al Capone would be proud.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

5. Legendary Whitetails Rugged Full-Zip Dakota Jacket; $100

Legendary Whitetails/Amazon

Stylish? Check. Machine-washable? You bet. And with five roomy pockets, it’s a handyman’s dream. Better yet, this jacket comes with a removable hood, making the garment ideal for all kinds of weather. Stay rugged, friends.

Buy it: Amazon

6. A Daily Dose of Dad Jokes: 365 Truly Terrible Wisecracks; $9

Rockridge Press/Amazon

“People don’t like to bend down for their drinks. We really need to raise the bar.” “Had a weird dream last night that I was a muffler. I woke up exhausted.” These are just some of the great groaners authors Taylor Calmus and Peter L. Harmon have put together. Any dad who loves puns and one-liners would love to add ‘em to his repertoire.

Buy it: Amazon

7. Samsonite Expanding Golf Trunk Locker Organizer; $50

Samsonite/Amazon

If your dad likes to unwind by squeezing 18 holes in, this is an absolute must-have. Not only are there compartments for his polos, sunscreen, towels, and cigars, but the manufacturers even had the foresight to build special nooks where he can air out his golf shoes.

Buy it: Amazon

8. Egg on a Bagel Maker; $25

Uncommon Goods

Sure, your dad could spend $10 at the diner for a plain Jane breakfast sandwich. Or he can cut out the middle man and prepare a delicious, bagel-ready omelet at home in just 60 seconds.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

9. Lake Topography Art; $99-$549

Uncommon Goods

Maps make great décor for a man who likes to travel. Uncommon Goods offers artistic renditions of several dozen famous waterways—from Lake Superior to Walden Pond. Crafted in exquisite topographical detail, they’ll definitely get his visitors talking.

Buy it: Uncommon Goods

10. Gift Republic 100 Movies Bucket List Poster; $20

Gift Republic/Amazon

Doctor Strangelove. Apocalypse Now. Raiders of the Lost Ark. These are among the classic movies every filmgoer should see before they go to that big cinema in the sky. And if your dad is a movie buff, he can track his progress through 100 can’t-miss titles with this 23.4-by-16.5-inch scratch-off poster.

Buy it: Amazon

The 10 Happiest Songs, According to Science

BY Ellen Gutoskey
November 4, 2020
She's walking on sunshine.
She's walking on sunshine.
Andrea Piacquadio, Pexels

It’s hard to listen to Katrina and the Waves's “Walking on Sunshine” without feeling a little like you’re actually walking on sunshine. And ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” is bound to turn you into one for roughly 3.5 minutes. According to Baltimore radio station Mix 106.5, this isn’t surprising—those tunes are two of the most uplifting songs ever to grace the airwaves.

Several years ago, UK-based electronica band Alba surveyed an unknown number of English and Irish citizens to find out which songs make them especially happy. After compiling a list of the most popular answers, the band sent it to Dutch neuroscientist Jacob Jolij and asked him to figure out why those songs were such effective mood-boosters. Though Jolij explained on his website that each person’s musical taste is “highly personal and strongly depends on social context and personal associations”—and that the endeavor was “data crunching,” rather than “hardcore science”—there were enough quantifiable factors to draw certain conclusions. In studying the chosen songs, Jolij realized their average tempo was between 140 and 150 beats per minute, which is a couple dozen beats faster than the average pop song. And while a few songs were played in a minor key, the majority of them were in a major one. Jolij also identified trends in the lyrics. Most, he said, were either about “positive events” like parties or romantic experiences, or they simply “did not make sense at all.”

Jolij combined these metrics into a formula that can be used to compare the feel-good value of different songs. Again, he stressed that it’s more about illustrating the concept and less about mathematical perfection—and since he used Alba’s original list of songs to create the formula, those songs scored predictably high. That said, when he asked Dutch listeners to rate their favorite feel-good songs in 2016, their answers reinforced his earlier conclusions about fast tempos and major keys. There were also a number of repeats from the first experiment, including Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” The Beach Boys’s “Good Vibrations,” and The Monkees’s “I’m a Believer” [PDF].

Listen to the original top 10 happiest songs below, and learn more about Jolij’s study here.

1. “Don’t Stop Me Now” // Queen

2. “Dancing Queen” // ABBA

3. “Good Vibrations” // The Beach Boys

4. “Uptown Girl” // Billy Joel

5. “Eye of the Tiger” // Survivor

6. “I’m a Believer” // The Monkees

7. “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” // Cyndi Lauper

8. “Livin’ on a Prayer” // Bon Jovi

9. “I Will Survive” // Gloria Gaynor

10. “Walking on Sunshine” // Katrina and the Waves

