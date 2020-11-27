Kevin McCallister's house in Home Alone (1990) has become an iconic movie landmark. If you can't make it to the Chicago area to see the real location in person, you can explore the house as it appears in the film—booby traps and all—using the 3D map below.

In honor of Home Alone's 30 anniversary in 2020, home services company Groundworks put together this 3D model of the home where Kevin foils the Wet Bandits. Harry and Marv didn't fare so well in the house, but fans of the movie may have a better shot at spotting all the hidden dangers. Pitfalls hidden throughout the map include the blowtorch that scorches Harry, the tarantula that terrorizes Marv, and the paint cans that hit both intruders.

There are 14 booby traps in total—see if you can spot them all. After giving up, you can check the locations of each trap here.

Groundworks

The pranks in Home Alone are comedic on screen, but in real life they would be much less family-friendly. A doctor diagnosed Marv and Harry's injuries in 2018. Even if they were able to walk away from Kevin's assaults, they would likely sustain facial fractions and third-degree burns. Here are more facts about the movie to check out this holiday season.