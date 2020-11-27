This article contains affiliate links to products selected by our editors. Mental Floss may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Black Friday is finally here, and Amazon is offering great deals on kitchen appliances, tech, video games, and plenty more. We will keep updating this page as sales come in, but for now, here are the best Amazon Black Friday sales to check out.
Kitchen
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-115 Quart Electric Pressure Cooker; $90 (save $40)
- Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition; $190 (save $30)
- Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer; $125 (save $75)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville; $120 (save $60)
- KitchenAid KSMSFTA Sifter with Scale Attachment; $95 (save $75)
- Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker; $60 (save $20)
- Cuisinart Bread Maker; $80 (save $97)
- Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker; $139 (save $60)
- Aicook Juicer Machine; $35 (save $15)
- JoyJolt Double Wall Insulated Espresso Mugs - Set of Two; $14 (save $10)
- Longzon Silicone Stretch Lids - Set of 14; $16 (save $11)
- HadinEEon Milk Frother; $37 (save $33)
Home Appliances
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity; $179 (save $101)
- ASAKUKI 500ml Premium Essential Oil Diffuser; $22 (save $4)
- Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10 inch Touch Screen Display with Alexa; $129 (save $50)
- Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters; $280 (save $50)
- Oscillating Quiet Cooling Fan Tower; $59 (save $31)
- TaoTronics PTC 1500W Fast Quiet Heating Ceramic Tower; $55 (save $10)
- Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler 2 Liter Capacity; $300 (save $100)
- Ring Video Doorbell; $70 (save $30)
Video games
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition for PlayStation 4; $20 (save $20)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening; $40 (save $20)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity; $50 (save $10)
- Marvel's Avengers; $25 (save $33)
- The Last of Us Part II for PlayStation 4; $30 (save $30)
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection; $15 (save $15)
- Ghost of Tsushima; $40 (save $20)
- BioShock: The Collection; $20 (save $30)
- The Sims 4; $24 (save $20)
- God of Warfor PlayStation 4; $10 (save $10)
- Days Gonefor PlayStation 4; $20 (save $6)
- Luigi's Mansion 3 for Nintendo Switch; $40 (save $20)
Computers and tablets
- New Apple MacBook Pro 16 inches with 512 GB; $2149 (save $250)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5 inch Touch-Screen; $1200 (save $400)
- Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Laptop; $889 (save $111)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (64GB); $120 (save $70)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet (32 GB); $130 (save $70)
- Apple iPad Mini (64 GB); $335 (save $64)
- Vankyo MatrixPad S2 Tablet; $120 (save $10)
Tech, gadgets, and TVs
- Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS; $120 (save $79)
- Seneo Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station; $16 (save $10)
- SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV; $998 (save $200)
- Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame 9.7 Inch Silver; $238 (save $92)
- All-New Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and Alexa (4th Gen); $39 (save $21)
- MACTREM LED Ring Light 6" with Tripod Stand; $16 (save $3)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote; $28 (save $12)
- DR. J Professional HI-04 Mini Projector; $93 (save $37)
Headphones and speakers
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones; $120 (Save $80)
- Apple AirPods Pro; $169 (save $50)
- Anker Soundcore Upgraded Bluetooth Speaker; $22 (save $8)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones; $175 (save $75)
- JBL Boombox; $280 (save $120)
Movies and TV
- Game of Thrones: The Complete Series; $115 (save $89)
- Jurassic World 5-Movie Set; $23 (save $37)
- Deadwood: The Complete Series; $42 (save $28)
- Back to the Future Trilogy; $15 (save $21)
Toys and Games
- Awkward Family Photos Greatest Hits; $15 (save $10)
- Exploding Kittens Card Game; $10 (save $10)
- Cards Against Humanity: Hidden Gems Bundle; $14 (save $5)
- LOL Surprise OMG Remix Pop B.B. Fashion Doll; $29 (save $6)
- LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle 92177 Expert Building Kit; $56 (save $14)
Furniture
- Casper Sleep Element Queen Mattress; $476 (save $119)
- ZINUS Alexis Deluxe Wood Platform Bed Frame; $135 (save $24)
- ROMOON Dresser Organizer with 5 Drawers; $59 (save $11)
- AmazonBasics Room Darkening Blackout Window Curtains; $26 (save $5)
- Writing Desk by Caffoz; $119 (save $21)
- SPACE Seating Office Support Managers Chair; $112 (save $116)
- Rivet Globe Stick Table Lamp; $53 (save $17)
- Christopher Knight Home Merel Mid-Century Modern Club Chair; $188 (save $10)
- Walker Edison Furniture Industrial Rectangular Coffee Table; $121 (save $48)
Beauty
- MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light; $21 (save $12)
- Cliganic USDA Organic Lip Balms Set of Six; $6 (save $4)
- HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS; $7 (save $11)
- Native Deodorant for Men and Women Set of Three; $25 (save $11)
- BAIMEI Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha; $14 (save $3)
- Honest Beauty Clearing Night Serum with Pure Retinol and Salicylic Acid; $20 (save $8)
- WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo and Hair Conditioner Set; $30 (save $5)
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser; $15 (save $5)
- wet n wild Bretman Rock Shadow Palette; $9 (save $6)
- EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid; $25 (save $6)
Clothes
- Ganni Women's Crispy Jacquard Dress; $200 (save $86)
- The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt; $36 (save $9)
- Steve Madden Women's Editor Boot; $80 (save $30)
- adidas Women's Roguera Cross Trainer; $40 (save $25)
- Line & Dot Women's Elizabeth Sweater; $74 (save $18)
- Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket; $57 (save $41)
- Adidas Men's Essentials 3-Stripes Tapered Training Joggers Sweatpants; $28 (save $12)
- Timex Men's Weekender XL 43mm Watch; $32 (save $20)
- Ray-Ban Unisex-Adult Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses; $108 (save $46)
- Reebok Men's Flashfilm Train Cross Trainer; $64 (save $16)
