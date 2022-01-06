Movies can be transformative cultural experiences that stay with you the rest of your life. Or they can be complete disasters that make you wish you had never pressed play in the first place. In between are movies that are simply boring. But how can you quantify such a subjective reaction?

Consumer technology site Uswitch.com opted to go straight to the source—viewers. The site analyzed user ratings on IMDb for negative keywords and poor reviews that could indicate a movie is not only bad but a complete waste of time and bandwidth.

Here’s what they cite as some of the most boring movies of recent decades:

The Last Airbender (2010) Annabelle (2014) Suicide Squad (2016) Total Recall (2012) Battle Los Angeles (2011) Justice League (2017) Green Lantern (2011) Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999) Alice in Wonderland (2010) Clash of the Titans (2010) The Wolfman (2010) Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) White House Down (2013) X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

Taking the top spot is director M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon series that apparently didn’t win over fans with high expectations. The same is probably what sunk the first Star Wars prequel, while a remake of 1990’s Total Recall failed to justify its own existence.

You can head to Uswitch.com for a similar rundown of the most boring holiday movies, though be forewarned that Star Wars fans won’t have much luck in that department, either.