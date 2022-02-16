Show Off Pantone's Color of the Year With These Cariuma Very Peri Sneakers
In 1963, Pantone created a revolutionary color matching system to pair hues we see in our everyday lives with a specific numbered and cataloged color. Since 2000, the company has selected its Color of the Year based on observations of trends and influences throughout the year. For 2022, the color chosen was Pantone 17-3938 Very Peri, and now you can wear this exact color on a pair of sneakers.
Through the years, Pantone has collaborated with many brands—including Away, Copenhagen Design, and Lokai—to create collections based on the latest Color of the Year. For 2022, Pantone has partnered with a sustainable Brazilian shoe brand, Cariuma, to create three Very Peri pairs of sneakers in men's and women's sizes that you can now pre-order for $89 each.
Each pair of shoes in the Pantone Color of the Year 2022 collection is made of bamboo, rubber, and organic cotton and features Very Peri designed in different ways with the Pantone logo. The OCA Low is the brand’s signature model and is built with style, sustainability, and functionality in mind. The vegan cork and organic mamona oil insoles help to provide comfort, and the detailing on the toe cap adds a distinctive flourish. This shoe is available in either a mostly Very Peri design with off-white details or, inversely, a mostly off-white style with Very Peri accents. The best part about these shoes is that for each pair sold, the company plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest through the brand’s own Reforestation Program.
