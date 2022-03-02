How to Get Stubborn Coffee Stains Out of Mugs
It's often easy to identify someone's favorite coffee mug. When it's not filled with java, you can see unsightly brown rings marking up the interior. No matter how many times the cup goes through the dishwasher, these coffee stains never seem to fade away. Fortunately, there's an easy way to reduce their appearance using an item you may already have in your kitchen.
According to The Kitchn, baking soda is the key to restoring stained ceramic mugs to their former glory. To try this method at home, start by pouring a teaspoon or so of the powder into the bottom of your vessel. Add a splash of water to make a paste, then scrub it around the inside of your mug using a damp cloth or sponge. The mixture acts as a gentle abrasive against the stubborn stains that plain dish soap can miss. After a few minutes of scrubbing, rinse and dry your mug like you would after cleaning it normally.
You can also use this trick with the other coffee-stained items in your home. If the bottom of your glass carafe doesn't look as clear as it did when you bought it, try scouring it with a baking soda paste. There may be some lingering discoloration, but the solution will still remove more stains than detergent alone.
Baking soda—a.k.a. sodium bicarbonate—is a handy stain-fighter, but that's not the only thing this pantry staple can do. From removing splinters to polishing silver, here are more ingenious uses for baking soda.
