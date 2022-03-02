You Can Win a $4.3 Million Lake Tahoe Home Thanks to This Omaze Sweepstakes
Whether you're a ski bunny, a hiker, or an animal lover, Lake Tahoe has a little something for everyone who loves being outdoors. However, in an interview with Travel & Leisure, Jason Kirby of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties stated that the median home price in the area was a whopping $3.7 million as of January 2022. Luckily, through Omaze's latest sweepstakes, you can move to this area without paying a dime.
Omaze is currently offering a sweepstakes where one person can win a home in Lake Tahoe worth $4.3 million. This dreamy lodge has views of the surrounding snowcapped mountains and the stunning blue lake. This 5200-square-foot property includes four bedrooms and seven bathrooms made from reclaimed materials from all over the world.
There are also special features throughout the house like jetted tubs, fireplaces, and steam showers. In addition to the luxurious bedrooms, you can also enjoy the game room, the home theater, and the rooftop, which has a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen. However, if (somehow) none of that sounds appealing, you can opt to get a $3 million cash prize instead.
To enter this sweepstakes, you’re not required to donate any money. However, if you do end up contributing some money, it’ll help your chances of winning. Donating $10 will get you 20 entries, $25 gets you 125, $50 gets you 500, $100 gets you 1200, and $150 gets you 2000.
Each donation will go to benefit After-School All-Stars (ASAS), which was founded in 1992 by Arnold Schwarzenegger to help provide free after-school programs for children and resources for low-income families across the United States. The organization's mission is to help children feel safe and succeed in school and life.
Entries are open until Friday, April 15, and the winner should be announced around Wednesday, May 4. You can find out more about the Omaze sweepstakes here.
Sign Up Today: Get exclusive deals, product news, reviews, and more with the Mental Floss Smart Shopping newsletter!