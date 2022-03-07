Save More Room and Money With Spaceasaver's Latest 30 Percent Off Sale on Amazon
Whether you live in an apartment where you use every nook and cranny or have a home that’s filled to the brim, vacuum bags can help maximize your storage. Spacesaver, the leading brand for vacuum storage bags, is having a sale that will help you save a ton.
Through Amazon, you can save 30 percent on packs of Spacesaver vacuum storage bags. On the product page, you can choose from four different size bags starting at prices ranging from $50 to $33. They all currently have a 30 percent off coupon that you can digitally clip. In addition to this, you can also save on the Spacesaver travel rollup compression bags, which now have a $10 off coupon available.
The reason so many people—over 12,000 reviewers giving an average 4.5-star rating—in fact, love Spacesaver storage bags is because they’re vacuum-compatible and can hold so much. The packs available in this coupon sale come with 10 storage bags that feature a double zip seal and a triple-seal valve. You’ll also receive a travel pump in case you’re on the road without a vacuum.
Spacesaver bags are great for storing season clothing items, linens and pillows, and other things you’re not using daily. Once you get the bags, all you have to do is fill them with the items you want to store, zip them up, vacuum or hand pump out the air, and store it.
The vacuum storage bags are available in small, medium, large, and jumbo sizes and have the coupon ready to be clipped. Additionally, the Spacesaver travel rollup compression bags, which have a $10 off coupon, are great for frequent travelers and rely on you rolling the clothes to get the air out of the bags instead of a vacuum or a pump.
Head over to Amazon to take advantage of this 30 percent off coupon sale on Spacesaver vacuum storage bag packs and $10 off the brand’s travel bags.
