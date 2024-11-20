An Australian Zoo Needs Help Collecting Deadly Spiders and Their Eggs

It’s no secret that Australia is home to plenty of dangerous animals. From land creatures like the eastern brown snake to sea dwellers like the box jellyfish, there’s much to look out for in the Land Down Under. Of course, arachnids are included on the list. There’s been a recent spike in sightings of a particularly deadly species, and the Australian Reptile Park is calling on residents to catch them. Doing so could help save the lives of those who are bitten.

The creepy-crawly in question is the Sydney funnel-web spider. Named after the shape of the webs they construct, it’s one of at least 36 funnel-web species found on the continent. The male spiders have been more active recently due to the warm and rainy weather. They leave their burrows at the start of the summer season in search of females, and flooding can also force them to relocate.

Australia residents should take notice when they appear, as the Sydney funnel-web spider is one of the most venomous spiders in the world. An untreated bite can kill a person within an hour. All 13 recorded deaths—and many serious bites—from funnel-web spiders were caused by the Sydney funnel-web spider.

So why would the Australian Reptile Park need donations of this deadly arachnid? In short, its venom can save lives. There have been zero deaths from the species since an antivenom was created in 1981. However, the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales is the only supplier of Sydney funnel-web spider venom, and it takes about 150 specimens to make one vial. As a result, the organization needs all the help it can get.

“FUNNEL-WEB EGG SACS WANTED,” a Facebook post from the organization reads. “Help save lives across Australia by donating funnel-web spiders and their egg sacs to join the life-saving anti-venom program at the Australian Reptile Park. Each egg sac contains up [to] 150 spiderlings and each will play a big part in saving local lives.”

The post goes on to say that the spiders and their eggs can be found in brush under rocks, leaves, and debris. Of course, the Australian Reptile Park recommends against catching the spiders if residents feel unsafe doing so. Those who feel comfortable with the task should practice necessary safety measures beforehand. Emma Teni, a spider keeper from the zoo, demonstrates how to catch a female spider and her eggs in this Facebook reel.

Read More About Spiders: