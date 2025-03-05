The Best and Worst States for Workplace Culture, Mapped

Many people prioritize positive workplace culture when searching for a new job. According to the professional training website PeopleThriver, workplace culture refers to an organization’s values, attitudes, beliefs, and priorities that guide employees‘ behaviors. Several factors contribute to a morale-boosting atmosphere, and some states are better at fostering such environments than others.

The leadership guidance website People Managing People determined which states are the best and worst at ensuring employee satisfaction in a recent report. Data analysts assigned a weighted composite score to each state using 24 metrics that indicate workplace culture. Key factors included average salary, average number of paid holidays, and quit rate. Researchers then ranked each state’s score accordingly, with the highest score reflecting the most positive work environment. The findings are based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, KFF, Statista, and Oxfam from 2021 to 2024. You can see which states ranked at the top and the bottom in the map below:

Where does your state rank? | People Managing People

People Managing People found that midwestern and northeastern states were most likely to have positive workplace cultures. Although it’s not a state, the District of Columbia was also included in the study, and workers there generally have higher salaries, a lower quit rate, and fewer hours worked. New York and Illinois came in second and third place, offering many state policies that protect workers and encourage higher salaries.

In contrast, the worst states for workplace culture were in the western and southern regions. Mountain states, such as Wyoming and Montana, were especially lacking. The two states had some of the highest quit rates at 3.7 and 3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Idaho takes the cake when it comes to the lowest employee satisfaction. People Managing People shares that mountain states likely had lower scores due to fewer wellness and employee assistance programs, less paid leave, and longer work hours.

To see a larger version of the map above, click here.

