The 20 Best CGI Movies of All Time, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Though there are disputes about the growth of technology and whether our advancements are as exciting as we believe, there’s certainly one aspect of the digital world that is an inarguable net-positive: computer-animated films.

These movies have proven time and time again to be a hit with kids and adults alike. But what films truly stand out among the now seemingly endless supply of films produced using computer-generated imagery (CGI)? Rotten Tomatoes went on a mission to find out.

Using extensive data, Rotten Tomatoes compiled a list of the top 100 computer-animated films. Every entry had to have at least 20 reviews. Rotten Tomatoes compiled those with the highest score on their “Tomatometer” to figure out what rose to the top.

While studios such as Blue Sky Studios and Sony Pictures Animation are mentioned on the list, there’s one clear winner: Pixar. Of the top 20 films, Pixar accounts for 12.

Interestingly, though, Pixar isn’t the top producer of animated films. This title actually goes to Dreamworks Animation, which has released a total of 49 films. If you want to see how those flicks measure up on the Tomatometer, be sure to check out the below list.

Rotten Tomatoes’ 20 Best CGI Movies of All Time

Toy Story 2 Toy Story Finding Nemo How to Train Your Dragon Inside Out Toy Story 3 Zootopia Up Toy Story 4 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Coco The Incredibles The Mitchells vs. The Machines The Wild Robot The LEGO Movie Ratatouille Monsters, Inc. Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Soul Moana

Pixar definitely has a hit on their hands with the Toy Story franchise. Toy Story (1995) and all of its sequels made the top 20 list (the 2022 spinoff Lightyear did not). Toy Story 2 (1999) was able to beat its predecessor for the coveted no.1 spot.

The original Toy Story was actually the first full-length computer-animated film. Not only that, but it was also the first feature film released by Pixar, which is now known as an undisputed powerhouse of 3D animation.

