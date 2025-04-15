The 10 Best Cities for Easter Celebrations in 2025

For many observers of Easter, the holiday wouldn’t feel complete without egg scavenger hunts, an Easter Bunny meet-and-greet, and hot cross buns. It turns out that some states are better at celebrating the end of Lent than others. Personal finance site WalletHub compiled a list of such states in its recent report.

For this study, data analysts compared the 100 most crowded cities in the U.S. across four categories: Easter observers, Easter traditions, Easter for kids, and Easter weather. These categories were further broken down into 11 graded metrics, including Google search interest in celebrations for the holiday and the forecasted precipitation for April 20. All 11 metrics were measured on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most ideal circumstances for the occasion. WalletHub then calculated each city’s weighted average to determine its overarching score and ranked the results.

According to the research, Birmingham, Alabama is the place to be for Easter, with a score of 60.93 out of 100. That’s likely because the city has the most churches per capita and over 50 percent of its population is Christian.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is the runner-up city, scoring 60.79. Like Birmingham, Pittsburgh has a high Christian population and numerous churches per capita. It and four other cities also tied at No.1 for the most candy and chocolate stores per capita, meaning plenty of chocolate bunnies will be available for Easter Sunday.

Rounding out the top three cities is Buffalo, New York (58.63). It boasts the second-highest number of churches per capita and the fifth-highest percentage of Christians. A look at Google search trends shows the city’s interest in Easter dinners, suggesting residents like to keep celebrating the holiday long after church service ends.

You can find the rest of the top cities for Easter celebrations below:

The 10 Best Cities to Celebrate Easter in the U.S.

Birmingham, Alabama Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Buffalo, New York Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Cincinnati, Ohio El Paso, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri

