The 20 Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in the Country

Finding a restaurant that satisfies kids and adults, with tasty food options and entertainment for the little ones, can be challenging. Fortunately, Yelp has made it easier by compiling a list of the top-rated family-friendly restaurants across the U.S. Check out some of the best eateries below, as determined by genuine customer reviews.

To compile this list, the site’s team homed in on restaurant customer reviews that mentioned the phrase “family friendly.” They then ranked the businesses based on the number of reviews and their ratings. According to Yelp, some consistent aspects that make a restaurant family-friendly include activities and open areas for children to play. You can view the full top 100 restaurants on Yelp.com.

Texas seems like a hotspot for family-friendly restaurants, as the Lone Star State occupies three spots in the top 10 entries. Little Matt’s in Houston, Texas, takes first place on the list for good reason. The restaurant puts kids first with game-filled tables, a mini-arcade, and a toy-vending machine to entertain young diners. The restaurant also offers a dedicated kids‘ menu, with classics like hot dogs and chicken tenders. Eating at Little Matt’s also supports a good cause. Part of the restaurant’s earnings have gone to Texas Children’s Hospital since 2009. These features earned Little Matt’s a 4.6 out of five stars, with 822 reviews.

The runner-up is Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, Arizona, with a 4.2 average from over 3500 reviews. The restaurant has a wide, grassy area where kids are free to run around. And you don’t have to leave your dogs at home because they’re invited, too. There are even kid-sized picnic tables, where children can enjoy items like French toast sticks and bacon.

Esters Virginia Village rounds out the top three restaurants, scoring an average of 4.5 stars with more than 1000 reviews. This restaurant in Denver, Colorado, serves artisan pizzas that are a delicious choice for anyone, regardless of age. If you want to bring the youngsters, try going to Esters Virginia Village on Kid’s Night. During this time, kids menu items are free with an adult meal purchase. Children will also enjoy the professional balloon twister, who shows up from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

With kid-approved menus, large play spaces, and glowing reviews, these establishments make dining out enjoyable for all ages. You can find the rest of the best restaurants for families below:

The Top 20 Restaurants for Families

Little Matt’s in Houston, Texas Joe’s Farm Grill in Gilbert, Arizona Esters Virginia Village in Denver, Colorado Local Goat in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Flounder’s Chowder House in Gulf Breeze, Florida Food for Thought in Williamsburg, Virginia Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina – Tropicana in Las Vegas, Nevada The Yard in McKinney, Texas Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe in Chicago, Illinois The Cove in San Antonio, Texas Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza in Newport Beach, California Lou’s Diner in Las Vegas, Nevada Eggscellent in Las Vegas, Nevada Solstice Wood Fire Cafe & Bar in Hood River, Oregon El Tapatio in Citrus Heights, California The Whiskey Kitchen in Virginia Beach, Virginia Simply Southern Smokehouse in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Base Camp Pizza in South Lake Tahoe, California Shades Bar & Grill in Inlet Beach, Florida Crosby’s Kitchen in Chicago, Illinois

