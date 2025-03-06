How to Clean Your Dirty Earbuds

Having earwax is a universal human experience. But excess build-up of the substance can look gross, especially when it gets on your earbuds. If you’re looking to remove all the grime and gunk from the headphones, there are a few tips to keep in mind.

The first is to use a disinfectant spray or wipe to sanitize the devices. Choose an alcohol-free substance to avoid damaging the material (earbuds are usually made of rubber, plastic, silicone, or acrylic). Some people do opt to use rubbing alcohol to clean their earbuds; if you do, remember to dilute it with water and use a small amount on a lint-free cloth.

Soapy water is an option, too. As Sonos reports, you should unplug and turn off the earbuds before doing anything. Wipe any hard material (i.e., plastic, metal, etc.) with a clean, dry cloth first; if that isn’t enough, mix one cup of water and ¼ teaspoon of mild dish soap and dampen—not soak—the cloth. Be sure to avoid any electrical inputs. Remove any ear cushions from the headphones and use the same soapy solution to clean them gently. (Be sure to check your earbuds‘ IP water resistance rating before getting anything damp, though).

You can purchase earbud cleaning tools, many of which can be found on Amazon. But before spending the extra cash on a speciality kit, it’s best to see if a toothbrush or cotton swab will do the trick. Wired suggests using a microfiber cloth, as the soft fabric will prevent scratches.

You can also try using a silica gel pack to keep your earbuds in good condition. The pouches soak up excess moisture, thus preventing damage. Simply put a silica gel pack in your bag with the headphones.

Cleaning your earbuds regularly is a good habit. But that alone won’t be enough to keep them spotless: Remember that you should also be in the habit of cleaning your ears (without using cotton swabs).

