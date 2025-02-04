Chewy Is Sponsoring Shelter Dog ‘Dates’ for Valentine’s Day

Giving candy, red roses, and other romantic items is customary for Valentine’s Day. But what about the gift of a new furry friend? This Valentine’s weekend, the pet product company Chewy is making it easy for aspiring pet owners across the country to take local shelter dogs out on dates.

The intention behind “Dogs’ Date Out” is to give canines a break from shelter life and potentially connect them with their forever family. If you’re worried about coming prepared for the date, Chewy has you covered. Sign up and you’ll receive a Chewy date kit with toys, treats, a blanket, a leash, a portable water bottle, and poop bags. They even include an adorable “Adopt Me” bandana for your doggy date to wear. Though promoting adoption is the goal, you don’t have to commit to pet ownership to take part in the promotion. If all you want is to spend a day with a four-legged companion, that’s perfectly fine.

Select shelters are participating all over the U.S., from New York to California. You can find your state, contact a local organization, and schedule a doggy date for Valentine’s Day weekend via Chewy’s website.

There are plenty of ways to spend Valentine’s Day with your new furry friend, from going to a dog park, to hiking, to visiting a dog-friendly cafe. Just be sure to consider the dog’s personality and allow some flexibility in your plans; a pet who is more timid might prefer to stay indoors rather than go out, for example. You may want to ask the shelter staff about your canine date’s preferences before planning the day with them.

If you want to surprise your date with a present, Chewy has plenty of options beyond what comes in their date kit. They sell numerous Valentine’s-themed treats, from a chocolate-covered strawberry squeaky toy to a champagne bottle and flute glass plush duo.

