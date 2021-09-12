The 25 U.S. Cities Most Likely to Have a White Christmas

It’s beginning to feel like Christmas as the weather cools down in the U.S. In some places, the holiday is accompanied by a blanket of snow reminiscent of a Christmas card. Of course, certain regions are more likely to experience snowfall than others. The car rental service SIXT determined which cities have the highest chance of enjoying the 25th of December in a winter wonderland this year.

The company compiled the list below using snowfall statistics from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The spreadsheet shows the probability of snow depth being greater than one inch this year in various U.S. cities on Christmas Day. Researchers considered climate trends from 1991 to 2020, though it’s important to note that some areas aren’t represented due to insufficient data. The number of holiday activities in each city also affected the ranking.

As expected, northern states dominate the list of the top 25 cities most likely to experience a white Christmas. Aspen, Colorado, ranks No.1, with a 99.9 percent chance of snowfall. The mountain town also boasts at least 14 Christmas-related activities in the area. You can attend the Little Nell Christmas Tree Lighting, which includes festive treats and classic carols for a laid-back Christmas celebration. Daredevils can also relish the thrill of skiing down the four mountains at Aspen Snowmass.

Fairbanks, Alaska, comes in as a close second. Although the city has a 0.1 percent higher chance of snowfall than Aspen, Colorado, Fairbanks offers only eight Christmas-themed activities, which earns it a lower spot on the list. Visitors can take their time strolling along the Chena River Walk, which is decked out for the holidays. You can even meet reindeer and sled dogs to get into the spirit.

Breckenridge, Colorado, rounds out the top three with a 97.7 percent chance of snowfall on December 25. An old-fashioned sleigh ride would make the perfect Christmas activity. If you want to experience something unique, check out the Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas. This event includes a dog parade, a holiday market, Christmas lights, and competitive Santas racing down Main Street.

For more travel ideas this holiday season, check out the full list below:

Rank City and U.S. State Chance of a White Christmas (%) Number of Christmas-Themed Activities 1 Aspen, Colorado



99.9



14 2 Fairbanks, Alaska



100



8 3 Breckenridge, Colorado



97.7



8 4 Marquette, Michigan



95.6



3 5 Duluth, Minnesota



92.2



10 6 Bozeman, Montana



91.1



7 7 Idaho Falls, Idaho



88.1



9 8 Laramie, Wyoming



78.4



7 9 New Hope, Minnesota



78.8



2 10 Fargo, North Dakota



77.6



11 11 Sioux Falls, South Dakota



77.6



7 12 St. Cloud, Minnesota



76.5



10 13 Minneapolis, Minnesota



73.6



10 14 Eau Claire, Wisconsin



73.7



5 15 Casper, Wyoming



70



6 16 Green Bay, Wisconsin



66.3



9 17 Missoula, Montana



65.9



7 18 Burlington, Vermont



62.3



14 19 Concord, New Hampshire



62.6



2 20 Bangor, Maine



61.1



1 21 Mason City, Iowa



60.5



4 22 Grand Rapids, Michigan



55.6



8 23 Syracuse, New York



56.3



6 24 Rochester, New York



51.5



7 25 Ithaca, New York



51.2



5

Read More About Christmas: