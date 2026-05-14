The 5 Blue Zones Where People Live the Longest — And Why

Most of the world treats aging like a battle.

Entire industries are built around anti-aging creams, supplements, and complex health trends promising longer life and smoother skin. Yet, in a handful of places across the globe, people regularly live into their 90s and 100s without obsessing over longevity. These people are known as centenarians, and we could all learn something from them.

They don't fixate on eliminating wrinkles. They don't spend thousands of dollars on wellness products and fitness memberships. They drink wine, sit by the sea, laugh with their neighbors, walk after meals, and take pride in their work.

They focus on enjoying life, not extending it; and thus, ironically, extending it.

These regions are known as Blue Zones: communities where long life is instinctively integrated into daily culture.

Researchers studying Blue Zones found something surprising: the people living the longest weren't following strict workout routines or counting calories. In fact, their lives revolve around simple routines: waking each day with purpose, eating whole foods, staying socially connected, and maintaining a strong sense of meaning. And that’s it. In these communities, health isn't treated as a separate task; it comes as naturally as breathing.

Let's explore the five Blue Zones where people live longer than anywhere else in the world, and how this is possible.

OKINAWA, JAPAN

visualspace/GettyImages

In Okinawa, elders are viewed as sources of wisdom rather than being pushed to the sidelines. Strong social circles, “moais,” connect friends for decades, providing support systems that help reduce stress and isolation throughout life.

Traditional Okinawan meals are colorful and simple, centered on purple sweet potatoes, tofu, seaweed, rice, and a variety of vegetables. People also follow the practice of “hara hachi bu,” a reminder to stop eating before feeling completely full. Daily movement is habitual through gardening, walking, and household activities, rather than structured exercise routines.

Perhaps the biggest lesson from Okinawa is that community isn't optional; it's essential.

SARDINIA, ITALY

majaiva/GettyImages

Hidden within the rugged hills of Sardinia are villages where reaching old age is remarkably common, especially among men. Life here has historically revolved around shepherding, meaning residents spend years walking steep terrain and staying physically active well into later life.

Sardinian culture also places enormous value on family closeness. Multiple generations stay connected, and older relatives remain deeply involved in family life. Meals are simple and deeply traditional, including beans, whole grains, vegetables, olive oil, and homemade bread.

There's a slower pace of life in Sardinia. Conversations outlast coffee, meals are shared, and people stay connected to both the land and each other.

IKARIA, GREECE

Lemonan/GettyImages

Ikaria has earned a reputation as "the island where people forgot to die," in part because its residents experience unusually low rates of chronic illness. The lifestyle there is refreshingly unhurried. Afternoon naps are typical, neighbors frequently visit each other, and social gatherings can stretch late into the evening.

The local diet resembles a classic Mediterranean pattern of beans, potatoes, olive oil, herbal teas, and wild greens gathered from hillsides. However, food alone doesn't explain Ikaria's longevity; stress seems to play a much smaller role in daily life than in many modern societies.

People in Ikaria don't seem trapped by the clock, and that relaxed mindset may be one of their greatest health hacks.

NICOYA, COSTA RICA

Dynamoland/GettyImages

In Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, many residents live by the idea of “plan de vida,” or "life plan," a feeling that life always has meaning and direction. That sense of purpose often continues long after retirement age.

Families in Nicoya remain tightly connected, and older adults are rarely isolated from younger generations. Traditional meals rely heavily on beans, corn tortillas, squash, and tropical fruits, creating diets that are both nutrient-rich and uncomplicated.

Residents also stay active through daily chores, cooking, farming, and walking rather than stressing to fit workout classes into their schedules.

LOMA LINDA, CALIFORNIA

Fly View Productions/GettyImages

The only Blue Zone in the United States is Loma Linda, California, where many residents are members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Their beliefs encourage healthy habits, regular rest, and strong community ties.

Many Adventists follow mostly plant-based diets of nuts, legumes, fruits, and whole grains. One of the most important traditions is observing a weekly Sabbath; a full day dedicated to slowing down, spending time with loved ones, and stepping away from work.

That balance between faith, rest, and wellness has created one of America's healthiest communities.

THE BIGGER LESSON BEHIND THE BLUE ZONES

www.danielkempfseifried.de/GettyImages

Through books, research, and the documentary "Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones," National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner has brought these longevity lessons to a wider audience. His work centers on helping schools, restaurants, workplaces, and entire cities adopt Blue Zone-inspired habits, showing that healthier living may have less to do with chasing trends and more to do with simple routines, stress management, meaningful social connections, and welcoming a slower pace.

What makes Blue Zones fascinating isn't just the number of birthdays people celebrate; it's the story behind them. These communities demonstrate that longevity springs from uncomplicated everyday actions: enjoying real foods, moving with purpose, staying connected to loved ones, and playing a valued role in society.

Learn More About Aging: