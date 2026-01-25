Why Time Feels Faster as You Get Older, According to Science

When you were eight, a single year seemed to last an eternity. Now you blink, and somehow it's January again. You're not out of touch with reality; your brain is just playing tricks on you.

It isn't a scheduling error or a personal issue with time; it's an explainable feature of the human brain that neuroscientists have been studying for years. We know the sensation (time accelerating with age) is rooted in how our brains process information and store memories, but there's a mathematical and psychological twist that makes the passage of time feel even more inevitable.

Why does time seem to rush forward when we intentionally slow down? The answer lies in how our brains process experiences and memories.

MAKING NEW MEMORIES

Researchers at the University of Michigan’s psychology department suggest that as we age, time seems to pass more quickly, partly because our brains process less new information. When we’re young, every sight, sound, and experience is unfamiliar, so our brains work overtime to record it. That intense mental activity expands our perception of time.

As we age, our brains become more efficient. They recognize patterns, automate routines, and skip over unnecessary details. While that's great for productivity, it means that fewer new memories are being created. With fewer new memories, time feels shorter.

Basically, when your brain has less to record, time seems to speed by.

YOUR BRAIN ON AUTOPILOT

Spauln/GettyImages

Another explanation is that encountering new experiences helps bind our memories together, making time feel more substantial. These fresh experiences force your brain to pay attention and form distinct memories.

Routine, on the other hand, puts your brain on autopilot. That's exactly why a two-week vacation can feel longer than a six-month stretch of your everyday life. Your brain remembers the vacation very vividly because it's packed with unique moments, while days spent following your usual routine merge into a blur of meetings, meals, and doom-scrolling.

You don’t have to quit your job or chase constant adventure to make time feel richer. Simple changes like driving down a different road, picking up a hobby, or trying a new restaurant can help slow down your days. These small adjustments give your brain stimulating material, making time feel more memorable.

WHAT IS LOG TIME?

Dr. David Hamilton explains another piece of the puzzle using simple proportions. When you’re five, one year represents a massive portion of your life. When you're fifty, it's gone in a flash. Each year becomes a smaller fraction of your lived experience. That's why it feels shorter by comparison.

This idea, referred to as "log time,” suggests that our brains judge time by comparison rather than absolute measures. The more years we've lived, the less dramatic each additional year feels.

HOW TO HACK THE CLOCK

Petrovich9/GettyImages

Time feels faster as we age because our brains process less new information, store fewer memories, and measure years against an expanding lifetime of experiences. The fix isn't turning back the clock; it's creating new content. Do unfamiliar things, break routines, and make memories your brain will want to save.