Rare Frank Lloyd Wright-Designed Home Hits the Market in Florida

Ever wanted to live inside the creation of a famous architect? Now’s your chance. A three-bedroom home in Florida designed by Prairie Style pioneer Frank Lloyd Wright, the only one in the state, is currently for sale.

Compared to the architect’s other creations, Spring House can be acquired for the relatively affordable price of $2.1 million. There’s just one catch: the building, listed as one of the most endangered historic sites in the country, will require renovations before anyone is able to move in.

Bringing the Outside In

Located outside Tallahassee, the state capital, the Spring House was constructed in 1954 for George Lewis, a banker, and his wife Clifton Lewis, a civil rights leader and advocate for the arts, who warned Wright they had “a lot of children and not much money.” Such residential projects were not unusual for Wright. Though he is perhaps best known for large, public buildings like the Guggenheim Museum in New York City, he regularly accepted commissions from middle-class families. Wright’s Usonian homes (a term Wright invented, meaning “of these United States”) were a testament to what documentary filmmaker Ken Burns has described as his “belief in the moral and political value of home ownership.”

Wright designed the Spring House, named after a small stream snaking around the property, in accordance with his philosophy of blending a home’s interior with the exterior environment. The 2040-square-foot structure was constructed using natural materials native to the region, including red cypress and Ocala limestone, allowing it to blend into the surrounding forest. As with other homes designed late in his career, Wright opted for a semicircular or “hemicycle” plan with large, curved windows that bathe the open interior in sunlight and give the home a shape like a ship’s hull. The house also comes with a balcony, two bathrooms, and two rounded fireplaces, as well as an incomplete terrace wall and reflecting pool.

Another view of the Spring House shows its hemispherical shape. | Nancy O’Brien Sunlight Photos LLC

The Lewises moved into their dream home in the 1950s and remained until George’s death in 1996. Clifton Lewis established the Spring House Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving their historically and culturally significant property for future generations. Although the organization intended to open the Spring House to the public after their deaths, it ultimately passed down to their daughter, Byrd Mashburn. It was Mashburn who decided to place the home on the market, telling the Tallahassee Democrat that “it’s just the right time” for her and her family.

8 Other Frank Lloyd Wright Homes for Sale

According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, a few more homes by the architect are on the market (as of September 2025):

Home Location Year Built Eppstein House Galesburg, Michigan 1948 Georgia and Richard Lloyd Jones House Tulsa, Oklahoma 1929 Hills House Oak Park, Illinois 1900 Hughes House Jackson, Mississippi 1949 Lykes House Phoenix, Arizona 1959 Roloson Houses Chicago, Illinois 1894 Weisblat House Galesburg, Michigan 1948 Zeigler House Frankfort, Kentucky 1910

A Famous Fixer-Upper

Time—and Florida’s climate—have taken their toll on the Spring House. Hurricanes have left behind leaks, weakening the home’s columns. Insects and woodpeckers have eaten into the wooden exterior, and the electrical and plumbing systems are outdated and in need of replacement. For these reasons, the National Trust for Historic Preservation added the Spring House to its 2014 list of “Most Endangered Historic Places” in the U.S.

Huge windows let sunlight illuminate the open-plan kitchen and dining area. | Nancy O’Brien Sunlight Photos LLC

The Spring House is hardly the only Wright building in need of repair, unfortunately. The J.J. Walser Jr. House, a Prairie-Style home in Chicago that fell into disrepair after it was left vacant in 2019, was included in the city’s “Chicago 7” list of most endangered landmarks, buildings, and public works in March 2025. One of Wright’s most iconic creations, Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania, is currently undergoing a renovation costing upwards of $7 million. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy aims to waterproof the home’s roof and windows and make other repairs during the three-year project.

Whether the Spring House will receive a similar treatment is, for the time being, unclear. Although the Spring House Institute attempted to raise funds for renovations in 1996, no substantial work has taken place except for stabilization work conducted in 2015. Hopefully, its next owner will restore the house to its former glory.