The Fascinating Reasons Why Some Old Houses Have Two Front Doors

If you’ve ever driven through an older neighborhood and spotted a home with two front doors side by side, you might’ve assumed it was once a duplex. And in some cases, you’d be right.

But many of these houses started out as single-family homes. Those two doors weren’t random, though. In fact, they often served very specific purposes. Let’s explore the history (and the theories) behind this architectural quirk.

A Matter of Symmetry

In the 18th and 19th centuries, symmetry was a defining feature of many architectural styles, especially in Georgian and Federal homes. Builders took balance seriously: that meant matching windows, centered chimneys, and evenly spaced shutters.

But sometimes, the interior layout didn’t allow for a single, centered front door. Rather than disrupt the exterior harmony, designers would simply add a second door to restore visual balance.

Formal vs. Functional

Another common reason for two doors was that each had its own distinct role.

One door typically opened into the formal parlor, which was the room reserved for guests or important occasions. The other door led to the family’s main living space—where everyday life took place. This dual-entry layout allowed homeowners to separate public and private life.

Two (almost) identical front doors in Dublin, Ireland. | Alexander Spatari/GettyImages

Visitors entered through the “good” door; family members came and went through the other.

In certain homes, this division was also tied to class structure: one door for the homeowners, one for hired help. It was a subtle but deliberate design decision rooted in social norms of the time.

Other Theories Behind Why Houses Have Two Front Doors

Over the years, a handful of other double-door explanations have emerged, and some are more plausible than others.

One theory suggests that one door was used exclusively during funerals. Known as the “coffin door,” it provided a direct route from the front parlor to the outside. While this explanation may not apply widely, it has roots in some early New England traditions.

Double doors were a fairly common feature of Georgian architecture. | Trish Punch / Design Pics/GettyImages

Then there’s the practical stuff, like temperature control. Before air conditioning, opening both doors could help cool down a house by creating a breeze. And in homes where glass was hard to come by, a second door was sometimes a cheaper alternative to a window.

Whatever the reason, it’s a small detail that says a lot about how people lived and what they valued in centuries past. While today’s homes tend to favor open floor plans and fewer formal spaces, those old double-door facades still catch the eye.

