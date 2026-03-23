5 Discontinued Walmart Items We Want Back

Walmart stocks up its shelves with store brands like Great Value food, Time and Tru clothes, and Equate beauty products. These types of store brands are good options if you're looking to save money rather than pay a higher price for specific products, and you may be surprised by how good they are compared to brands you've heard of.

Plus, you might find that stores like Walmart have better choices with their private brands to encourage you to return over and over for your personal favorites.

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But that dedication to certain items doesn’t always work out, especially when Walmart decides to stop stocking something that has become a favorite of yours.

Great Value Red Tornado Soda

Great Value items are Walmart’s versions of more popular name-brand food products that you could substitute in your cart for less. The Great Value Red Tornado Soda, for example, was Walmart's answer to fans of Mountain Dew Code Red. But you'll have to stick with paying a little more to put the red version of Mountain Dew in your pantry as Walmart no longer stocks the Red Tornado soda on its shelves.

Great Value Pineapple Dessert Pizza

If you want to start a fight over pizza, ask someone if pineapple deserves to be a topping. Walmart took it a step further by adding pineapple to its line of dessert pizzas along with cinnamon apple and s'mores options. Alas, all three versions were pulled from shelves, so perhaps it's true that the majority of consumers don't want pineapple on their pizzas, even if fans of the practice were disappointed to see this go.

White Stag Clothing

Walmart's brands don't just cover food. You can also find clothing, beauty products, and other everyday items. But past favorites aren’t available to check out anymore, like the White Stag clothing line, which helped shoppers on a budget with affordable clothes. The store also pulled Faded Glory and Just My Size brands at the same time. Those brands returned to shelves at your local Walmart, however, White Stag, unfortunately, never came back.

Great Value Kettle Cooked Burnin' Hot Potato Chips

Retailers have been adding some extra spice to snacks like chips for years, and Walmart was no exception, with its Great Value Kettle Cooked Burnin' Hot potato chips packed with extra chili flavor. However, you won't be able to find them on the shelves today, sadly, so you'll have to pick something more bland—or grab a name brand like Ruffles or Tostitos for your flaming hot cravings.

People loved these chips so much, there is even a petition on Change.org to bring them back.

Progressive Furniture

Walmart has historically been a good choice if you need to furnish your home on a tight budget, with pieces from manufacturers such as Progressive Furniture to help you get the best pieces. But in 2025, the company announced that it would cease all operations. You might still be able to find an end table or entertainment center here or there, but Progressive Furniture options are slim to none from Walmart at this point.

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