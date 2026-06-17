To the uninitiated, "Wawa" might sound like a toddler’s cry for a drink of water. But to anyone living on the East Coast — and now the Midwest — the name signifies something different: a holy land of coffee, hoagies, and late-night snacks.

But knowing and loving what Wawa sells still doesn't answer the question that plagues the rest of the country: why is Wawa called Wawa? If you’re wondering where Wawa’s name comes from, it all comes down to the chain’s hometown and the Native American word for a certain bird.

The History of Wawa

Deutschlandreform / Shutterstock.com

Wawa’s long-winded history is a wild goose chase that leads back to the 19th century. The first Wawa store, as we know it today, opened in 1964, but its history actually begins even earlier, in 1803, when it started as an iron factory in New Jersey. By 1902, owner George Wood pivoted to milk production, followed by a dairy delivery service in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. His grandson took over the family business, opening the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 in Folsom, Pennsylvania, before expanding to New Jersey and Delaware. Soon after, 100 more stores opened by 1972 to sell not only dairy, but foods like fried chicken, hamburgers, and eventually the coffee and hoagies that are still popular today.

Today, Wawa’s headquarters are located in Wawa, Pennsylvania, the same area where Wood started the company all those years ago.

Celebrities like Kate Winslet and Tina Fey, as well as everyday shoppers, are crazed fanatics of the convenience store — some even going so far as paying each franchise in the country a visit like a pilgrimage. And, of course, there are the casual customers who make multiple trips a week or even a day.

But once all the Wawa-branded gas pumps are hung back in their holsters and the last drops of that signature Wawa brew drained to the bottom of the barrel, the story behind those four letters and the winged creature above still begs to be told.

Bird Is the Word

Richard Bittles/GettyImages

Everyone loves a neat, handy acronym, which is why many have hypothesized as much about Wawa on the internet. Well, here you have it: Wawa isn’t an acronym for "Worldwide Agricultural Wholesome Association.” In fact, its actual etymology is much more intriguing. Wawa traces back to the Ojibwe — an Indigenous people whose ancestral lands span the Great Lakes region — for the word meaning “wild goose,” historically pronounced “way-way.”

The company’s iconic Canada goose logo — which first appeared on dairy products in the early 1900s and evolved into its 1974 gold-background form — is a nod to those avian roots. Wawa’s mascot, a giant Canada goose named Wally, often makes appearances at new store openings, constantly bringing the store’s Pennsylvania past into the current picture. Not only was the area Wood’s home, but it was a stomping ground for these migratory birds, which the town was named after long before the dairy monger arrived.

Today, Wawa has established itself in many states, including over 330 in Florida, plus a steady stream of grand openings in Indiana, Ohio, and Tennessee. But as its reach expands nationwide — and with foreign tourists catching wind of the convenience store — thanks to mouthwatering new menu items, fancy touch-screen menus, and simply word of mouth, its Native American ancestry still remains under the radar.

Perhaps the latter can help spread its cultural story, too, so more Wawa-goers see the symmetry: just as the brand now migrates across the country, it was named for the geese and the people that once stayed in place.

More Like This: