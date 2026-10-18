The Spiritual Meaning of the Hunter's Moon

Trick-or-treating might cater to the gatherers of the world, but the full moon that falls just before Halloween is for the hunters. The Hunter's Moon will join millions of jack-o'-lanterns across America to light up the night sky on October 26, 2026, peaking just after midnight.

The moniker "Hunter's Moon" refers to the full moon that follows the Harvest Moon, which is the one that falls closest to the fall equinox. This mid-autumn moon goes by many names in different cultures, but its symbolic associations with introspection, preparation, completion, and clarity are universal.

How the Hunter's Moon Got Its Name

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The Hunter's Moon is to the Harvest Moon as meat is to potatoes. Equally important for seasonal nourishment, the Harvest Moon represents the traditional time for farmers' final crops, while the following full moon centers on acquiring meat ahead of the winter months.

Moonlit fields that are cleared of crops and filled with plumped-up, pre-hibernation animals make for favorable hunting conditions. They were in fact so ideal that hunters regularly turned to the light of October's full moon to help them stock up on a whole winter's worth of meat for the family. While we can now turn to Costco for our seasonal hoarding needs, the deeply-rooted survival practice linked to the Hunter's Moon has made the name stick.

Like most other full moons, the Hunter's Moon goes by different monikers depending on who you talk to. In various Native American cultures, names for this moon reflect everything from harvest traditions to changing weather. The Dakota dub it the Drying Rice Moon in honor of rice preparations that take place prior to winter, while the Anishinaabe call it the Falling Leaves Moon for the crunchy, windswept leaves that color the air in autumn. The Ojibwe and Haida, meanwhile, know this full moon as the Freezing Moon or Ice Moon, and the Cree call it the Migrating Moon, a reference to southward-bound migratory birds. Other names for this moon are the Travel Moon, Dying Grass Moon, Blood Moon, and Sanguine Moon.

The Spiritual Symbolism Behind the Hunter's Moon

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While the history of the Hunter’s Moon is all about stocking the pantry, the symbolic side is more about taking stock of your mindset. The month of October spans a full lunar cycle that marks the transition from harvest to preservation, culminating in the Hunter’s Moon.

Across different traditions, this time of year has long been marked by a shift in the air: in Celtic culture, this window brushes right up against Samhain, a time when the veil to the spiritual world is lowered, and communication with ancestors and spirits is enhanced. Similarly, across parts of India, this same lunar phase coincides with Sharad Purnima, a moonlit celebration of the closing of the monsoon season. A common ritual is to soak kheer, a type of rice pudding, under the light of the full moon and then eat it at dawn. It’s the first full month of fall after the autumn equinox, providing a prime opportunity for internal reflection on the connections and feelings accumulated throughout the year.

With winter comes a focus on preparing for the season ahead—not just in terms of getting and storing what we need, but also protecting the parts of your life that serve you and pruning those that don't.

Think of it as a last sliver of light leading you to an entrance you can slip through before the door closes. In other words, it’s a nudge to stop putting things off. Whether that means finally having that tough conversation, walking away from a situation that has run its course, or simply dealing with the emotions you've been avoiding, it’s a true act of self-preservation—a chance to clear the air now instead of letting those unresolved things weigh you down all winter.

How to Celebrate the Hunter's Moon

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The moon has many different faces, and with that, many ways to honor them. Because this phase is all about balancing decisiveness with deliberation, you can lean into whatever feels most grounding for you right now.

Like a hunter, it’s important to observe your surroundings before deciding where to aim your energy. In a day-to-day sense, that can mean writing down your abundances—and what might be dragging you down—to narrow in on what deserves your focus ahead of a lower-energy season. Full moons are naturally tied to release, making this an ideal time to drop what no longer serves you. Whether that means letting go of bad habits built up throughout the year or intense emotions that will only weigh you down in the season ahead, this is your chance to clear the slate.

And amidst all that release and restock, like with any full moon, the Hunter's Moon is also a chance to practice gratitude. Under the bright light of the full moon, thank the universe for the abundance of the past harvest and anything that's serving you, and simply enjoy the beauty of the moon framed by the fall foliage.

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