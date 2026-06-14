Why Do We Make Wishes on Shooting Stars?

One of the most magical aspects of the skies above us occurs when we see what’s most commonly known as a shooting star. Technically, these objects aren’t actually stars (burning balls of gas) but are instead known as meteors. The Cambridge Dictionary defines them as “a piece of rock from space that produces a bright light as it travels through the Earth's atmosphere.”

Their “shooting” appearance is due to the fact that they catch fire upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere. In pop culture, shooting stars are also associated with the custom of making wishes on them. But where does this wistful tradition actually originate from? The answer to this question goes back many centuries.

When Meteors Became Meaningful

Astronomical ceiling in the Tomb of Pharaoh Seti I, depicting ancient Egyptian celestial beliefs. | DEA / ICAS94/GettyImages

The value placed by humans on the stars above us is rooted in ancient cultural beliefs. The ancient Egyptians invested much significance in the celestial world and thought that a person’s soul was elevated to the stars after their death and shone down upon those still on the Earth.

One of the most famous advocates of the belief that there’s an additional significance attached to shooting stars was the ancient philosopher Ptolemy, who was of both Greek and Roman origin and active in Egypt during the second century AD. Ptolemy believed that when shooting stars appeared in the skies above us, it was a sign that the gods were looking down from heaven to observe human beings on Earth.

Given that the gods were therefore already looking towards Earth during these celestial events, it was considered that they were logically more likely to hear the wishes being made by humans, and more likely to grant these wishes than at other times when they might be less aware these wishes were being made.

From Philosophy to Disney

A meteor shower streaks across the night sky, echoing centuries of human fascination with shooting stars. | bymuratdeniz/GettyImages

The power of this idea, originating from a theory formed almost two millennia ago, therefore gave birth to a tradition that endures to this day. The idea of “wishing on a star” was further cemented in the 20th century thanks to the popularity of the song “When You Wish Upon a Star” in the Disney film Pinocchio. Shooting stars have also continued to leave a mark by inspiring the work of some contemporary artists.

And so, when you see a shooting star in the sky in the present day, remember that you’re just the latest of many people over the past 2,000 years to have had their imaginations captured by the romantic possibilities of this kind of celestial phenomenon.

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