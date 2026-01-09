8 Pop Culture Moments Turning 20 in 2026 That Will Make You Feel Old

How is it already 2026? It doesn’t really feel that long ago that we were chatting with our friends on our Motorola Razr flip phones and obsessing over celebrity supercouple drama. What do you mean Brangelina has been divorced for a decade? And how are our kids old enough to have cell phones now?

Time flies by, whether we want it to or not, and we must try to adapt as best as we can to all the change it brings. But it is fun to look back at all we’ve been through and remember the moments that seemed so important at the time. No matter how cringeworthy your past self was, the nostalgia of events 20 years ago can be an uplifting and emotional journey.

If you’re ready to feel old, here are some pop culture moments from 2006 that defined a generation.

2006 Billboard Music Awards - Gallery | Michael Caulfield/GettyImages

The Movies

Disney was dominating both big and small screens in 2006. Disney/Pixar’s Cars was declared the best animated feature of the year by several film and critics’ associations. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, the second film of the Pirates franchise, was released just a few weeks after Cars, and it was the highest-earning film of 2006.

High School Musical premiered on Disney Channel, and the world went crazy for the Wildcats’ songs and dances. Plus, Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens gained fame from their roles as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, respectively.

2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Show | KMazur/GettyImages

The Music

In addition to the High School Musical songs, 2006 gave us music that you couldn’t help but move to. Justin Timberlake brought “SexyBack” and his album, FutureSex/LoveSounds, was nominated for two Grammy awards. Shakira released her song, “Hips Don’t Lie,” which became one of Billboard’s greatest pop songs of all time.

We also got Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy” in 2006, which was ranked as one of the greatest songs of all time by Rolling Stone.

Psych - Season 4 | USA Network/GettyImages

The TV Shows

Because Netflix still came in the mail in 2006, you had to tune in each week for the TV series you wanted to watch. This year brought us some amazing shows, such as Dexter and Heroes.

Heroes might have sputtered a bit after its first season, but the tagline, “Save the Cheerleader. Save the World,” will be forever etched into our minds. Dexter, the show about a serial killer of serial killers, got eight seasons because of its popularity.

And, if you were a fan of delicious flavor and crime comedy, Psych was your go-to show. Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez) and Gus (Dulé Hill) proved time and again that a fake psychic detective could solve the case and save the day, as long as snacks were provided.

Clouds in Pluto's atmosphere. | Universal History Archive/GettyImages

Pluto Reclassified

Another significant moment from 2006 is actually intertwined with Psych, as one of Gus’s (Dulé Hill) favorite pick-up lines is, “Have you heard about Pluto? That's messed up.” People who grew up learning the nine planets of the solar system had their worlds rocked by the scientific community in 2006.

The International Astronomical Union redefined what qualifies as a planet, and Pluto failed one of the qualifications. Since Pluto has other objects in its orbital area, it had to be downgraded to the status of a dwarf planet.

"Master & Commander: The Far Side of the World" - Los Angeles Premiere | Steve Granitz/GettyImages

Steve Irwin’s Death

We lost a legend in 2006. Steve Irwin was the Australian environmentalist and host of the TV show, The Crocodile Hunter, who taught us all that even the creepiest of creatures deserve kindness.

On September 4, 2006, while filming on the coast of Australia, Irwin was stabbed with a stingray’s barb in the heart and lungs. The film crew thought that maybe their shadows had startled the ray, leading to it attacking. Irwin’s family, even while grieving, continued to advocate for wildlife and has kept his legacy alive.

Rolling Stone/Verizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with Kanye West - Arrivals | Jason Merritt/GettyImages

The Media’s Harassment of Britney Spears

We may know a lot more about Britney Spears and her struggles now than we did 20 years ago. Back in 2006, we let the paparazzi and her family tell her story, which only heightened the pressure and mental health challenges she faced.

In February 2006, Spears tried to get away from paparazzi by driving with her infant in her lap. She was heavily criticized, and highly-publicized fights between her and her husband, Kevin Federline, increased. By November, Spears filed for divorce and would have to face more media scrutiny, unfortunately, in part, leading to her conservatorship.

Nintendo Co.?s Wii, the new handheld remote device, is on di | Bloomberg/GettyImages

The Nintendo Wii

The Nintendo Wii, a gaming console that was ingenious and life-changing for anyone who owned one, was released in 2006. No longer did we need to go to a tennis court or a bowling alley to play these sports; we could play in our living rooms.

With its motion sensor, the Wii could pick up a player’s movements, allowing for more active play. Hopefully, most people listened to the advice to keep the band around their wrists so the remote didn’t go flying, though.

Photo Illustration Twitter | NurPhoto/GettyImages

X, Formerly Known as Twitter

Long before Elon Musk came along and changed its name to X, Twitter got its start in 2006. Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone, and Evan Williams bought the podcasting company, Odeo, and transformed it into the text-like blog posts we knew and loved. Dorsey sent the first tweet, “just setting up my twttr,” on March 21, 2006.

As with all things, time continues moving forward, and makes us realize how old we’ve become. Which of these pop culture moments were shocking enough to give you a few gray hairs?