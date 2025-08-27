Mental Floss

The Best (and Worst) States for Package Delays

New data reveals the U.S. states with the most package delays. Did your state make the list?
CaLea Johnson
bruce burkhardt/GettyImages

There’s no doubt that mail carriers work hard to deliver packages across the country. However, many uncontrollable circumstances (e.g., traffic congestion, staffing changes, severe weather, etc.) can make the job harder. International shipping company Seven Seas Worldwide found out which states’ residents receive packages at the slowest rates due to these factors, as well as the states where mail deliverers overcome the odds.

  1. Package Delays Are Common in These States
  2. 10 Slowest States for Package Deliveries 
  3. 10 Fastest States for Package Deliveries 

Package Delays Are Common in These States

This list below is based on USPS’s quarterly data on Single-Piece First-Class Mail with a 3-to-5-day delivery window. The team at Seven Seas Worldwide subtracted the USPS’s reported on-time performance percentages from 100 percent to calculate the share of packages that missed the expected delivery window.

Southern states have some of the slowest delivery times, with Mississippi occupying the No.1 slot. Forty-eight percent of mail isn’t delivered on time in the Magnolia State. Right behind Mississippi are Georgia (45.5 percent) and Indiana (44.8 percent). Arkansas and Oklahoma both tie at 43.6 percent, which rounds out the top five states with the most package delivery delays.

10 Slowest States for Package Deliveries 

Rank

State

Percent of Packages Not Delivered on Time

1

Mississippi

48

2

Georgia

45.5

3

Indiana

44.8

4 (tie)

Arkansas

43.6

5 (tie)

Oklahoma

43.6

6

Ohio

41.5

7 (tie)

Colorado

41

8 (tie)

Wyoming

41

9

Tennessee

40.6

10

Maryland

39.5

Meanwhile, Alabama saw the most mail delivered on time. Only 19.2 percent of packages delivered in the state missed the expected window.

10 Fastest States for Package Deliveries 

Rank

State

Percent of Packages Not Delivered on Time

1

Alabama

19.2

2

Hawaii

20.1

3

Alaska

23.5

4

Louisiana

24.4

5 (tie)

Vermont

29

6 (tie)

New Hampshire

29

7 (tie)

Maine

29

8

California

29.35

9

Connecticut

29.5

10

Utah

30.4

Recent changes to delivery services at USPS might have something to do with slower speeds across the company. Per USA TODAY, the federal agency has moved to cut costs and improve efficiency, and such alterations may have resulted in more delayed deliveries. According to an internal report from May, delivery times for first-class letters worsened by 5 percent over the previous two years.

