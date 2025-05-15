Ever since its introduction in 1990, Bath & Body Works has been delighting teenagers and adults alike with its fun variety of lotions, body sprays, soaps, candles, and other assorted skincare essentials.

Though the store was initially created as a beauty line for retailer Express, it quickly became a shopping mall staple in its own right, turning into the largest bath shop chain in the United States by 1997.

One of the best things about Bath & Body Works is the company’s ever-rotating line of scents, which makes trying something different feel even more fun and exciting. However, because the brand has introduced so many fragrances over the years, it also means they’ve had to retire old ones along the way, even a few that were considered long-running fan-favorites.

Ahead, you’ll find our picks for some of the most unforgettable Bath & Body Works scents that have been discontinued, but we’d still use them to this day if we could.

Pink Chiffon

Pink Chiffon was one of the most popular fragrances from Bath & Body Works. Introduced on store shelves in 2012, the sweet and floral aroma was likened to the “expression of feeling pretty in pink.” It had notes of jasmine petals, sparkling red pear, tiare flower, and vanilla orchid with a chiffon musk.

Sadly, Pink Chiffon was discontinued in the United States in 2020, but you could still get it at Bath & Body Works in Canada as recently as 2023.

Freesia

This throwback fragrance brought '90s kids right back to their glory days. | Bath & Body Works

Freesia hit Bath & Body Works stores in 1998, and was a very popular fragrance with young Millennials. The scent came as a mist and a body lotion, blending notes of freesia, creamy hyacinth, and white musk.

These days, it’s on the company’s retired fragrance list. Bath & Body Works does bring it out of retirement every now and then (plus, you can also find some old Freesia products on Amazon, if you dare). But over on TikTok, many fans still gripe about the fact that it was discontinued, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled if you’re ever in the mood for a dose of ’90s nostalgia.

Whipped Vanilla Chiffon

The Whipped Vanilla Chiffon collection had a range of products, including a body lotion, a fragrance mist, a shower gel, and an ultra-shea butter body cream formulated with Vitamin E. The scent contained notes of wild vanilla bean, spun sugar, and white peach blossoms.

The collection launched in 2021, but it was short-lived: The brand yanked it off the shelves within a year, and you can’t find Whipped Vanilla Chiffon on Bath & Body Works’ website anymore. There are, however, still a few products available on Amazon—you might just want to grab them fast, as the stock is limited.

Bali Mango

Bali Mango was one of several tropical breeze-like scents that the brand released in 2013. | Bath & Body Works

Bali Mango popped up in Bath & Body Works stores in 2013. Tangerine and apple with a bit of peony were the top notes, but the fragrance also had an earthy woodland musk blended in. You couldn’t find it in stores beyond 2015, but Bali Mango still has its devotees: Sellers on eBay make a killing selling this fragrance to fans.

Be Enchanted

The fine fragrance mist Be Enchanted was introduced in 2011 and featured notes of vanilla, citruses, passionfruit, musk, and sandalwood. The sweet and earthy scent had a fruity vibe to it, and came in a lotion and shower gel. Sadly, like a lot of these old classics, the demand just wasn’t quite there. Bath & Body Works seemed to stop making the fragrance around 2014, but you can find it sometimes on Amazon (for a big markup).

Sun-Ripened Raspberry

Smells like summer (and '90s nostalgia). | Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works’ Sun-Ripened Raspberry scent came in a variety of products, including a fine fragrance mist, a body lotion, and a shower gel. It had notes of sun-ripened raspberries, strawberry leaves, and sugar crystals, and was described as “a sweet, sunny day spent berry picking.”

The fragrance launched in 1996 and was retired by the early 2000s, but it’s one of the discontinued scents that Bath & Body Works has periodically brought back for a limited time. The brand reintroduced Sun-Ripened Raspberry in 2016 (along with Freesia and Cucumber Melon, among other classics) and again in 2023—so it’s still easy to find on sites like Amazon and eBay, at least for the time being.

Sweet On Paris

Released in 2012 and retired the following year, the Bath & Body Works Sweet On Paris signature collection featured a shimmer mist spray that came in an Eiffel Tower-shaped bottle, plus a lotion, shower gel, and fragrance mist. It left people smelling like they just stepped out of a Parisian bakery, with notes of blackberry, lemon, and buttery vanilla. Though the scent has been discontinued under this name, some Reddit users claim it’s been repackaged over the years, so you might still get to enjoy it, just under a new name.

Almond Blossom

A warm and inviting scent for all seasons. | Glowise Beauty

Almond Blossom quickly became a fan-favorite body cream, shower gel, and fragrance mist after it was introduced at Bath & Body Works in 2018. Notes of sweet almond, vanilla orchid, and cashmere musk helped to round out its sweet and earthy scent. Although it was retired in 2024, you can still find a few Almond Blossom items here and there on Amazon and eBay if you search around.

