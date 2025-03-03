Do Dogs Enjoy Music?

Music is known to have a profound effect on humans. According to Healthline, it can improve memory and help lower anxiety and depression. But do dogs enjoy listening to music as much as people do?

Studies on the effects of music on dogs are limited, especially when compared to humans. Some evidence suggests dogs may be comforted—as in feeling less stressed or anxious—when listening to classical music. Researchers from the Sydney School of Veterinary Science examined nine studies of the effect of music on dogs in 2020. Their findings, published in the journal Animals, indicated that the classical genre soothed canines, as the pups exhibited calmer behaviors (i.e., lying down, resting, sitting, etc.) while the music played. It’s important to note that many of the previous studies took place in typically stressful environments—such as veterinary hospitals, boarding kennels, and rescue shelters—rather than in houses.

Amy Campbell, a certified dog trainer, told the dog care services website Rover that not all classical music has the same effect. Some pieces contain loud sounds that may actually induce stress. The animals also seem to have specific musical tastes. A 2023 study in the journal Animal Welfare found that heavy metal music caused stress in shelter dogs, as many barked as the music played.

You may have heard of “dog music.” If not, it’s exactly what you think. They’re tunes made specifically to relax Fido. There are several free playlists of such songs on YouTube, but the above-mentioned 2020 study found that dogs didn’t appear calmer when listening to specialized music—a collection called Through a Dog’s Ear, in this case—compared to regular classical music.

If you‘d like to try soothing your dog with music, Rover suggests paying attention to their behavior as the tune plays. You‘ll also want to ensure you don‘t have the volume too loud. Last but not least, check to see if your pet avoids rooms with music, as this may show they prefer quiet environments.

