Do Pillows Really “Expire”?

Every so often, someone on TikTok announces they’ve discovered that their pillow comes with an expiration date printed on it. We usually associate those cautions with medication, food, and infant car seats. While some manufacturers may indeed offer a “best by” date on a pillow, can they really “expire”?

Not exactly—but you may want to heed their advice anyway.

Why Do Pillows Need to Be Replaced?

Pillows have a big job to do. They have to support your head for six to eight hours every night, keep your head and neck aligned with your spine, and tolerate all the skin oil, dander, and drool you share with it. All that wear and tear means pillows generally have a finite life expectancy before they sag or turn into a lumpy bag of polyester.

How Long Do Pillow Last?

Broadly speaking, pillows should be replaced every two years. That’s enough time to get your money’s worth while still heading off any deterioration that may happen so gradually that you don’t notice—at least, not until you use another pillow or stay at a hotel and realize your current pillow isn’t cutting it.

Two years isn’t a stringent rule, however, and it’s easy to tell if a pillow needs replacement by checking in with your neck in the morning. If it’s stiff or sore, you’re probably not getting the proper support. You can also do what sleep experts have dubbed “the shoe test.” Take your pillow, fold it in half, and then put a shoe on top. A functional pillow should snap back into shape, pushing the shoe off. A worn pillow will likely remain folded in place.

How to Maintain Your Pillows

A pillow getting bent out of shape isn’t the only potential problem. Dust mites, skin oils, personal hygiene products, and other contaminants can lead to pillows getting fairly disgusting over time. A reliable sign it’s absorbing excess goo is the yellowing of the pillow cover. If you find yourself experiencing allergy symptoms, then you might have a serious build-up of mites or other irritants.

Unlike structural damage, a dirty pillow can be remediated—sort of. Pillows that have washing instructions on the tag can be tossed into a washing machine, but many memory foam and latex pillows cannot. While it’s sometimes possible to spot-clean them—again, check the manufacturer’s instructions—they likely need to be replaced.

Of the various pillow types, polyester tends to be the least durable: You might find yourself seeing one begin to sag within a year. Down pillows, meanwhile, might last up to three years. You can extend their lifespan by washing them regularly. To maintain a down pillow’s loft, you can also fluff it up in a dryer every few weeks. This will dry out any moisture that’s collected and help kill off mites.

Ultimately, these are just guidelines. If you wake up feeling refreshed after using your 15-year-old polyester pillow, you’re fine. You should probably still wash it, though.

