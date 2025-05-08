12 Dog Breeds That Are Good with Kids

Many kids go through a phase of begging for a puppy, and if you’re a parent who’s decided that the time is right, then you might be wondering which breed—of the hundreds that are available—to welcome into your family. People may focus on looks when choosing a dog, but it’s temperament that should be the priority. And while individual personality and training can make any dog breed the perfect pet for children, there are some hounds that are predisposed to kid-friendly attributes.

Above all else, a family dog needs to have an easy-going nature. Other things to consider are size and energy—both of which are dependent on a family’s specific situation. Small dogs can be fragile, but are necessary for smaller living spaces; big dogs might accidentally knock down little kids. As for energy levels, some canines are happy to lounge around most of the day, while others need lots of exercise.

Here are a selection of breeds—ranging from cute lapdogs to gentle giants—that have earned a family-friendly reputation.

Labrador Retriever

Labrador retriever. | Sterling Lorence Photo/GettyImages

Originally from Newfoundland (rather than Labrador, as the name might suggest), the Labrador retriever is one of the most popular dogs in the world. Until very recently the Lab had been America’s no. 1 breed for 31 years and the lovable dog still occupies the top spot in the UK. They’re used as guide dogs due to their eager-to-please nature. Labradors are typically very friendly with both people and other dogs, and their high energy means that they’re always ready to play.

Golden Retriever

Golden retriever. | Westend61/GettyImages

Golden retrievers are sometimes mixed up with Labradors, but there are a couple of ways to tell them apart: Labs have a stockier build and goldens have longer hair. In terms of temperament, golden retrievers are very similar to their short-coated counterparts, being sociable, playful, and very obedient. They’re also known for having “soft mouths,” which means they can be extremely gentle when carrying objects between their jaws. They can even be trusted (if trained!) to carry a raw egg between their teeth without cracking it.

French Bulldog

French bulldog. | takahac1966jp/GettyImages

Swooping in to steal the title of most popular dog in America from the Lab is the French Bulldog, which has been the reigning champion since 2022. Known for their large bat-like ears and short snouts, Frenchies are considerably smaller in size—topping out around 28 pounds—than Labs and goldens and need less exercise. These sweet-natured pooches aren’t big barkers, but they’re still pretty vocal, making a variety of other noises, such as yips and yawns.

Families that love to swim and want to fly with their dogs should get a different breed though. Frenchies can’t swim due to having a large head and a small body; their short snout means that they have breathing problems at high altitude, which has led to them being banned from many airlines.

Collie

Border collie. | Photos by R A Kearton/GettyImages

Collies were originally bred in Scotland to herd sheep, but they got a massive boost in popularity as a family pet after the success of 1943’s Lassie Come Home (which even led to them becoming known as “the Lassie dog”). As portrayed by canine actor Pal to the extreme in the film, collies are loyal and intelligent. Although they need a fair amount of exercise, they also have a gentle nature. Rough collies—which have impressively luxurious and fluffy coats—are better-known than their smooth-coated counterparts, while border collies are classed as their own distinct breed.

Boxer

Boxer. | Richard Bailey/GettyImages

Boxers have done many jobs throughout history—including working as cattle dogs, war dogs, watchdogs, and police dogs—but they’re just as good at being family pets. Boxers are high-energy and playful, but they’re also protective and patient, making them a great choice for children who never seem to tire. Their name reflects the fact that they look like human boxers while playing, often standing on their back legs to kick out (or, rather, punch out) with their front paws.

Cocker Spaniel

English Cocker spaniel. | Ekaterina savyolova/GettyImages

From the ’30s through the ’50s, cocker spaniels were the top dog in America, and although they’ve now dropped down the rankings a little, they’re still pretty popular. Their defining features are their long droopy ears and long silky coat—both of which are shown off by the demure and classy Lady in Disney’s Lady and the Tramp (1955). Cockers are energetic yet gentle, making them perfect playmates for kids. There are actually two different types of cocker: American and English, with the former being smaller and the latter having a longer snout.

Russian Tsvetnaya Bolonka

Tsvetnaya Bolonkas were specifically bred to be lapdogs (their name translates to “Colored Lapdog”) so they’re content to just sit and be petted, but they do also have a playful streak. Bolonkas are less prone to barking compared to some other small dogs—such as Yorkshire terriers and Chihuahuas—but they’re still very alert. The hair bows they’re often seen sporting aren’t just to make them look cute; they also serve to keep their long wavy locks from falling into their eyes.

Poodle

Poodle. | zhao hui/GettyImages

Although poodles are the French national dog, they actually originated in Germany. And while their fancy haircuts may seem like a fashion statement suited to the streets of Paris, their clipped coats originally had a pragmatic purpose: In their days as working dogs, poodles were trained to retrieve ducks, but too much fur would weigh them down in the water, so they were clipped in a pattern that took the weight off but still protected their joints and vital organs from the cold. In addition to being athletic and intelligent, poodles love to be around people.

Poodles come in three sizes: standard, miniature, and toy—but they’re all classed as the same breed. Their low-allergen curly coat—which never stops growing and becomes matted if not regularly trimmed—has made them a popular choice for family dogs and for crossbreeding with other dogs.

Beagle

Beagle. | Maryna Terletska/GettyImages

Having large floppy ears is part of what makes beagles so adorable—just look at pop culture icons Snoopy and Gromit for proof of that—but they also make them great hunting dogs. The huge ears help to waft smells into the hound’s super-sensitive nose, which, thanks to their short legs, is never too far from the ground. Although beagles are often independent and curious, they’re also friendly and easy-going.

Newfoundland

Newfoundland. | Ariel Skelley/GettyImages

A Newfoundland is a great choice for families with room in their home and heart for a big dog. Adult males usually weigh between 130 and 150 pounds, while females clock in at 100 to 120 pounds. Despite their intimidating size, Newfies are famously sweet-natured, devoted, and patient, earning them a reputation as a “nanny dog.” Peter Pan writer J. M. Barrie based Nana, the Darling’s Newfoundland nanny, on his own dog Luath (although she was switched to a St. Bernard in the 1953 Disney film). “All the delightful domestic duties performed by the stage nurse were exactly the kind of things he would have revelled in, given the opportunity,” Barrie’s wife, Mary Ansell, wrote of Luath.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese mountain dog. | Martin Ruegner/GettyImages

Another massive dog that is known to be gentle with children is the Bernese mountain dog. Males top out at around 115 pounds, so they’re slightly smaller than Newfies, but they’re able to pull many times their own weight (up to 1000 pounds!). Although this Swiss draft dog has been a working breed for most of its history, they also make great family pets due to their calm nature. Berners were almost wiped out during the 19th century because of the popularity of St. Bernards; fortunately, innkeeper Franz Schertenleib kick-started the effort to save the breed in 1892.

Weimaraner

Weimaraner. | Catherine Ledner/GettyImages

Weimaraners were first bred as hunting dogs in the early 1800s by Grand Duke Karl August, whose court was in Weimar, Germany (hence the breed’s name). They’re nicknamed “the Gray Ghost” in reference to both their coloring—they have a glossy sliver-gray coat—and their stealthy hunting ability. This noble breed was a closely guarded secret of the German aristocracy for many years, but their lovable nature was shared with the world from the 1920s onwards thanks to the efforts of American Howard Knight. Weimaraners are friendly with kids and devoted to their owners, but need plenty of exercise.

